Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Wild Shootout Caught on Camera in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Didn't Tell New Yorkers the Full Story on How Much this Will CostTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
hudsontv.com
Female Driver Arrested In 2021 Crash That Injured Three In Jersey City
Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information:. On Thursday, January 12, 2023, a 27-year-old woman was arrested in connection with a crash that injured three individuals on Ocean Avenue in Jersey City on August 6, 2021. Michelle Graham, of Jersey City, is charged with three counts of...
Newark Man Who Died While Running From Police Along Route 280 Identified
A Newark man who died while running from city police along Route 280 last week was identified by authorities on Wednesday. A review of the circumstances surrounding the death last Thursday, Jan. 5, of Raul L. DeJesus, 43, is required because it involved police, a Jan. 11 release from Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin's office says.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City woman, 27, charged with assault by auto for 2021 crash that injured three
A 27-year-old Jersey City woman has been charged with three counts of assault by auto for an August 2021 crash that injured three, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Michelle Graham, of 27, Jersey City, is charged with three counts of assault by auto and two counts of causing serious...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City man gets 25 years in state prison for 2019 fatal shooting of Bayonne woman
A Jersey City man was sentenced yesterday to 25 years in state prison for the 2019 fatal shooting of a Bayonne woman, authorities said. Anthony Shuler, 31, of Jersey City, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated manslaughter on Thursday, August 25th, 2022 and was sentenced yesterday by Hudson County Superior Court Judge Mitzy Galis-Menendez.
wrnjradio.com
State police looking for 2 suspects after crashing stolen car into several vehicles on I-80 in Morris County
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – State police are looking for two suspects after crashing a stolen car into several vehicles on I-80 in Morris County then fleeing on foot Tuesday afternoon. On Jan. 10, at 5:44 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed several damaged vehicles on the shoulder...
Newark police search for suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery
Police say the suspect followed a man into a building and struck him with a handgun multiple times before going through his pockets and bag.
Man fatally struck by truck on N.J. street, cops say
A man was fatally hit by a truck on Tuesday morning, Hillside Police Chief Vincent Ricciardi said. The incident occurred near 11 Vine Street about 10:45 p.m., police said. The 23-year-old male’s identity is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin, police said. It is not known...
State investigating death of man who collapsed and died while fleeing Newark police on foot
-- If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Person jumps from Bayonne Bridge, prompting large emergency response, sources say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man was pulled from the water after jumping from the Bayonne Bridge on Friday morning, according to sources. The individual was rescued following a search of the waters and taken to an area hospital following the incident, according to preliminary information supplied to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information and a source with knowledge of the incident.
Man fatally hit by garbage truck in Brooklyn, NYPD says
A man crossing a Brooklyn street was fatally struck by a private sanitation truck Thursday night, police said. The driver remained at the scene — E. 14th St. and Kings Highway — and was not charged, though police are still investigating the fatality. The collision happened at 9:50 p.m. Thursday as the 58-year-old victim was crossing Kings Highway at the intersection, police said. The driver ...
CRASH: Woman ODs on LI parkway, responding trooper exposed to opioids; both hospitalized
A Long Island woman was arrested Thursday after she allegedly crashed her car on the Wantagh State Parkway while driving high and exposed a trooper to opioids.
82-year-old pedestrian dies after being struck by car along N.J. road
A 82-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car Monday night in East Brunswick, police said. Officers were called to the intersection of Cranbury Road Rues Lane shortly before 8:30 p.m. and found that Samette Martin, of East Brunswick, had been hit, according to a statement from the East Brunswick Police Department. Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jersey City Man Stole $1850 of Merchandise from Bayonne Walgreens, Police Say
BAYONNE, NJ - A 31-year-old Jersey City man was arrested near the 34th Street Light Rail platform Tuesday after he reportedly stole more than $1850 worth of merchandise from Walgreens. According to Capt. Eric Amato, the merchandise was returned to the story and Kiroulos Salama was charged with Shoplifting.
Suspect shot after confrontation with DEA agents on NJ street
New Jersey prosecutors are investigating an officer-involved shooting which occurred on Tuesday afternoon near an elementary school.
Hit-And-Run Driver Wanted For Killing Bergen Mother Of 5 Caught: Authorities
Authorities have made an arrest in the hit-and-run death of a Garfield mother of five, Daily Voice has learned. Victor E. Diaz Castenada, 26, was being held in the Bergen County Jail on Tuesday, Jan. 10, in connection with the death exactly a week earlier of Shazia Faazal. The driver...
One detained and gun recovered in Jersey City lunchtime shooting incident
One person was taken into custody and a handgun was recovered in a shooting incident Monday afternoon in Jersey City. Police officers quickly responded to the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Grant Street at 12:35 p.m. when shots rang out, police said in radio transmissions. One person was...
DEA agents open fire near NJ school during drug bust, man shot
FORT LEE — A man is in the hospital after a shooting involving two Drug Enforcement Administration agents in a school zone on Tuesday afternoon. Shots rang out near the intersection of Lemoine Avenue and Whiteman Street, according to Fort Lee police. The area is less than a block...
Woman killed in 2-vehicle crash in Essex County
A 70-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday in Roseland. The crash took place at 12:10 p.m. in the area of 101 Eisenhower Parkway, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Christine Perrella, of Caldwell, was brought to an area hospital where she died of her injuries, officials...
Pedestrian Struck By SUV Just Off Route 17 Near MetLife
A pedestrian was hospitalized with a head injury after being struck by an SUV just off Route 17 near MetLife Stadium, authorities said. A 42-year-old Hawthorne driver was making a left off the northbound highway onto Paterson Plank Road when her 2020 Chevy Equinox hit the 29-year-old man shortly before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, East Rutherford Police Chief Dennis Rivelli said.
UPDATE: Suspect Wounded During DEA Operation In Fort Lee, Sources Say
A suspect was hospitalized and three others n custody Tuesday afternoon after a shooting in Fort Lee, witnesses said. Members of a DEA task force out of Newark were conducting an operation that led to the arrests and shooting on Whiteman Street off Lemoine Avenue near the Whiteman Park Plaza around 1:30 p.m., knowledgeable law enforcement sources told Daily Voice.
Comments / 0