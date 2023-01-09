ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bergen, NJ

hudsontv.com

Female Driver Arrested In 2021 Crash That Injured Three In Jersey City

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information:. On Thursday, January 12, 2023, a 27-year-old woman was arrested in connection with a crash that injured three individuals on Ocean Avenue in Jersey City on August 6, 2021. Michelle Graham, of Jersey City, is charged with three counts of...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Man fatally struck by truck on N.J. street, cops say

A man was fatally hit by a truck on Tuesday morning, Hillside Police Chief Vincent Ricciardi said. The incident occurred near 11 Vine Street about 10:45 p.m., police said. The 23-year-old male’s identity is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin, police said. It is not known...
HILLSIDE, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Person jumps from Bayonne Bridge, prompting large emergency response, sources say

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man was pulled from the water after jumping from the Bayonne Bridge on Friday morning, according to sources. The individual was rescued following a search of the waters and taken to an area hospital following the incident, according to preliminary information supplied to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information and a source with knowledge of the incident.
BAYONNE, NJ
Daily News

Man fatally hit by garbage truck in Brooklyn, NYPD says

A man crossing a Brooklyn street was fatally struck by a private sanitation truck Thursday night, police said. The driver remained at the scene — E. 14th St. and Kings Highway — and was not charged, though police are still investigating the fatality. The collision happened at 9:50 p.m. Thursday as the 58-year-old victim was crossing Kings Highway at the intersection, police said. The driver ...
BROOKLYN, NY
NJ.com

82-year-old pedestrian dies after being struck by car along N.J. road

A 82-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car Monday night in East Brunswick, police said. Officers were called to the intersection of Cranbury Road Rues Lane shortly before 8:30 p.m. and found that Samette Martin, of East Brunswick, had been hit, according to a statement from the East Brunswick Police Department. Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Woman killed in 2-vehicle crash in Essex County

A 70-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday in Roseland. The crash took place at 12:10 p.m. in the area of 101 Eisenhower Parkway, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Christine Perrella, of Caldwell, was brought to an area hospital where she died of her injuries, officials...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck By SUV Just Off Route 17 Near MetLife

A pedestrian was hospitalized with a head injury after being struck by an SUV just off Route 17 near MetLife Stadium, authorities said. A 42-year-old Hawthorne driver was making a left off the northbound highway onto Paterson Plank Road when her 2020 Chevy Equinox hit the 29-year-old man shortly before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, East Rutherford Police Chief Dennis Rivelli said.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Daily Voice

UPDATE: Suspect Wounded During DEA Operation In Fort Lee, Sources Say

A suspect was hospitalized and three others n custody Tuesday afternoon after a shooting in Fort Lee, witnesses said. Members of a DEA task force out of Newark were conducting an operation that led to the arrests and shooting on Whiteman Street off Lemoine Avenue near the Whiteman Park Plaza around 1:30 p.m., knowledgeable law enforcement sources told Daily Voice.
FORT LEE, NJ

