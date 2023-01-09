Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington man spits out illegal gun mod, gets federal prison
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A Bloomington man has been sentenced to 33 months for possessing a Glock “switch”, an aftermarket attachment that converts handguns into fully automatic machine guns. According to a DOJ press release, 22-year-old Javares Hudson of the 600 block of W. Monroe St., will also...
25newsnow.com
Illinois State Rifle Association readies constitutional lawsuit after assault weapon ban signed into law
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Less than 24 hours after the Protect Illinois Communities Act, also known as the assault weapon ban, was signed into law, sheriffs said they don’t want and won’t enforce the law. Additionally, the Illinois State Rifle Association is preparing a federal lawsuit calling...
Retired Galesburg nurse’s sentencing for Ponzi scheme delayed
70-year-old Reva Stachniw of Galesburg has had her sentencing date in Federal Court delayed after being found guilty in August of participating in a multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme. The retired nurse was found guilty by a jury, alongside 58-year-old Ron Throgmartin on a count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud,...
1470 WMBD
Grand jury files indictments in four recent shooting cases
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury this week filed charges in connection with four shooting incidents that occurred in recent months, according to court records. The grand jury filed charges of Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking against Patrick Meyer, 24, Manito (pictured above). While the indictment acknowledges the shooting...
25newsnow.com
Will Illinois’ assault weapons ban be enforced? It depends where you live
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Some area sheriffs are taking a hardline stance by refusing to enforce the assault weapons ban in Illinois. Other sheriffs said in statements released Wednesday that they’re adamantly opposed to the new law, and for one area sheriff, his position puts him at odds with his county’s chief prosecutor.
1470 WMBD
PPD’s first Anti-Violence Initiative special detail of the year held
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says the first special detail of the new year that’s part of his Anti-Violence initiative is complete. The chief says seven people were arrested Wednesday, 54 vehicles were stopped, a gun and illegal drugs were seized, and 39 officers from local and state police took part.
25newsnow.com
Tazewell County becomes first in state to digitize all board minutes
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - Tazewell County is the first in Illinois to digitize all of the board minutes since it became a county, nearly 200 years worth. In addition to increasing the availability of these documents to the public, making them available online will add security against any disaster that may involve the physical records. A backup drive of the digital records will also be held within a disaster-proof case by the county IT department.
25newsnow.com
Prison sentence given to Bloomington shooting victim who tried to hide gun part in his mouth
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The reported victim in a gang-related shooting a year ago in Bloomington is himself going to prison for trying to hide evidence in his mouth when he was in the hospital. U.S. District Judge James E. Shadid sentenced Javares Hudson, 22, of Bloomington to two-years...
wglt.org
Bloomington man sentenced for machine gun device
A federal judge in Peoria has sentenced a 22-year-old Bloomington man to just under three years in prison for having a "switch" that turned a Glock pistol into a fully automatic weapon. Hospital staff in Bloomington found the conversion device after Javares Hudson went to the emergency room when he...
tspr.org
Mayor: Tweets ‘disturbing’ amid ongoing EEOC investigation
Galesburg Mayor Peter Schwartzman quickly took action after learning of homophobic and transphobic tweets that may have come from a council member while the city is dealing with a federal discrimination complaint. TSPR obtained Schwartzman’s Dec. 21 email to the city council via a Freedom of Information Act request.
Central Illinois Proud
License Plate Reader Cameras lower crime in Peoria in 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Flock Safety is one of the few systems of its kind in use for thousands of police stations in America and 140 in Illinois. It’s a public safety operating system that helps cities work together in the pursuit of public safety. In 2022, the...
wcbu.org
Par-A-Dice Casino paying out settlement to end facial recognition data lawsuit
Patrons at the Par-A-Dice Casino could be eligible for a slice of a class action settlement if they were captured by certain facial recognition security cameras. People who passed by certain security cameras at PAD's Sportsbook at the East Peoria casino between September 2020 and June 2021 are included in the $825,000 settlement of a lawsuit alleging the casino violated the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act.
starvedrock.media
Some Bureau County Sheriff Operations At New Law Enforcement Center
The Bureau County Sheriff's Office is working out of two Princeton sites these days. Sheriff Jim Reed said Wednesday the Records, Civil Process, Operations, Investigations and Jail Administration now operate at 800 Ace Road. All road patrol and jail division tasks remain at 22 Park Avenue West. Reed added that all phone numbers and their extensions and email addresses are the same. There has been no changes in communications to the new facililty.
25newsnow.com
New Secretary of State visits driver center in McLean County
PEORIA (25 News Now) -The new year begins with a change at the DMV for the first time in two dozen years. Jesse White has retired and his replacement, Alexi Giannoulias visited the driver facility in Bloomington Thursday. He talked about trying to reduce wait times with measures like digital...
25newsnow.com
Drug investigation nets 2 arrests in Peoria Tuesday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - 2 people were arrested Tuesday during an investigation into the unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. Police arrested Tavier L. WIlliams, 33, for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession with intent to deliver, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and armed violence.
977wmoi.com
Warren County Crimestoppers seeking help to locate fugitive
01/10/2023 Featured Fugitive: Patrick “Petey” Pence. On December 27, 2022, Pence failed to appear in court to begin serving a sentence on a felony case for which he has already been found guilty. He is charged in that case with Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. He has an outstanding warrant in the amount of $1000,000 (10% cash) for this and a separate case.
25newsnow.com
Prison time for Peoria man caught on camera beating a dog
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man caught on camera beating a dog last July is going to prison, a punishment the sheriff envisioned at the time of the man’s arrest. Judge John Vespa sentenced Nicholas Prince, 39, to four years in prison for his guilty plea to animal torture. Prosecutors dismissed an animal cruelty charge.
1470 WMBD
Officials: ‘Bad batch’ of heroin may be in area, donation makes Narcan free to public
CREVE COEUR, Ill. – A couple of local police and fire agencies say they’ve had to respond to a number of drug overdose calls lately. Fire officials in Creve Coeur say over the last three days or so, they and police have had to administer 80 milligrams of Narcan in overdose cases. For comparison, a typical dose is between two and four milligrams.
25newsnow.com
Pulled over for burned-out bulb? Bloomington Police announces partnership for free bulb repair
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Police Department is unveiling a program that will give vouchers to those pulled over for a burned-out headlight, taillight or turn signal. The department says the program, called Lights on!, has been partially funded through microgrants via Lights On! with the other half...
starvedrock.media
New Drug Charges For Streator Woman
On probation for drug dealing, a Streator woman faces new drug charges. Twenty-seven-year-old Janessa Phillips was in an Ottawa courtroom Tuesday morning hearing that she's charged with two felony counts of dealing cocaine. The alleged sales happened in June. Phillips is being jailed on a million dollars bond. She was...
