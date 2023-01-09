Read full article on original website
Beau Is Afraid - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Beau Is Afraid, an upcoming movie from Midsommar and Hereditary director Ari Aster. Beau Is Afraid stars Joaquin Phoenix, Nathan Lane, Amy Ryan, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zoe Lister-Jones, Armen Nahapetian, Parker Posey, and Patti LuPone. In Beau Is Afraid, a paranoid man embarks on an...
Out of Exile - Official Trailer
Recently paroled thief Gabe Russell is back at it again. After a botched armored car robbery turns up the heat from the FBI, he'll have one last shot if he hopes to escape and provide a new life for himself and his estranged daughter.
Who Invited Charlie? - Official Trailer
Phil Schreiber, a self-involved hedge fund manager escapes to the Hamptons with his wife and son at the beginning of the pandemic. Making an already fraught situation worse is the surprise arrival of Phil’s college roommate Charlie. An exemplar of Falstaffian excess, Charlie is also the keeper of some of Phil’s darkest secrets. To make matters worse for Phil, his wife and son love Charlie. As Charlie makes himself at home -- secrets are revealed that threaten to do more harm than the virus they’re all hiding out from.
Sharper - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Sharper, an upcoming neo-noir thriller movie starring Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith, Briana Middleton, Darren Goldstein, and John Lithgow. No one is who they seem in Sharper, a neo-noir thriller of secrets and lies, set amongst New York City's bedrooms, barrooms and boardrooms. Characters...
Linoleum - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Linoleum, a movie starring Jim Gaffigan, Rhea Seehorn, Katelyn Nacon, Gabriel Rush, Amy Hargreaves, Roger Hendricks Simon, Elisabeth Henry, West Duchovny, Michael Ian Black, and Tony Shalhoub. Cameron Edwin (Jim Gaffigan), the host of a failing children's science TV show called "Above & Beyond", has...
Shotgun Wedding - Official Trailer 2
Watch the latest trailer for Shotgun Wedding, an upcoming action romance comedy movie starring Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Coolidge, Sônia Braga, Cheech Marin, Selena Tan, D’Arcy Carden, Callie Hernandez, Desmin Borges, Steve Coulter, Alberto Isaac, and Lenny Kravitz. In Shotgun Wedding, Tom (Josh Duhamel) and Darcy (Jennifer...
Plane Review
Plane debuts in theaters on Jan. 13, 2023. Theatrical audiences were first introduced to Plane — the latest action-thriller rescued from a Redbox premiere by Gerard Butler’s presence — through its head-scratching trailer. It had one of the funniest title reveals in recent memory, between the gravity with which its five simple letters appear across the screen, and the fact that it seemed to have little to do with an airplane at all, beyond its first few seconds (picture watching a Titanic advert only for the movie to be called “Automobile” since that’s how Rose reaches the harbor). However, in an early twist to the new year, not only does the plane in question have a large and vital presence in the movie, but Jean-François Richet’s tale of a plane trip gone awry, and a subsequent escape from a Filipino jungle teeming with militants, isn’t just competently crafted, but pretty enjoyable too.
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. - Official Trailer
Watch the trailer for Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret., an upcoming movie based on Judy Blume's classic novel. The movie stars Rachel McAdams, Abby Ryder Fortson, Kathy Bates, and Benny Safdie. In Lionsgate’s big-screen adaptation, 11-year-old Margaret (Abby Ryder Fortson) is uprooted from her life in New York...
Detective Knight: Independence - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Detective Knight: Independence, an upcoming movie starring Bruce Willis, Jack Kilmer, Lochlyn Munro, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Willow Shields, Dina Meyer, and Timothy V. Murphy. Bruce Willis stars as Detective James Knight in this final, tense chapter of the trilogy. Knight’s last-minute assignment to the Independence Day...
Trenches - Official Teaser Trailer
Trenches is a survival horror game set during World War 1. The game offers randomized action and scares, dynamic puzzles, challenges, and settings with the freedom to explore. Trenches will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch on January 20.
The Last of Us Creator Explains Why Film Adaptation of the Game Would Not Work
The Last of Us is HBO’s highly anticipated adaptation of the 2013 PlayStation 3 game that is set to release this month. Creator and co-showrunner Neil Druckmann talked about the adaptation and how it was initially supposed to be a film adaptation as opposed to a TV series. In...
Damson Idris: 5 Things To Know About ‘Snowfall’ Star Dating Lori Harvey
Damson Idris is a British actor. Damson is best known for his role in Snowfall, playing Franklin Saint. In January 2023, he and Lori Harvey went public with their relationship. After a month of speculation over Damson Idris and Lori Harvey’s status, the two put it to rest on Friday...
Burrow of the Fallen Bear: A Gay Furry Visual Novel
Burrow of the Fallen Bear is a furry-themed visual novel with multiple romance options layered within an exciting medieval adventure. Guide a feline rogue named Krile on his journey to prove his worth and be chosen to save the Furry Heroes!
Marvel Teases the Return of Uncanny Avengers in Free Comic Book Day 2023 Reveal
Uncanny Avengers quickly emerged as one of Marvel's biggest titles when it debuted in 2012, but it's been several years since the series last appeared on the stands. That looks to be changing later in 2023, at least if Marvel's Free Comic Book Day 2023 announcements are any indication. The...
Genesis Avatar Boss Guide
This IGN page covers Part 10: Heroes' Genesis Avatar Boss Fight in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII PSP and the Reunion versions from the Walkthrough. Below, you can find information on Genesis Avatar itself, and the best way to make swift work of this boss fight in the game. Genesis...
The Devil Conspiracy Review
The Devil Conspiracy hits theaters on Jan. 13, 2023. Imagine if Paul W.S. Anderson taught bible study classes — that's Nathan Frankowski's The Devil Conspiracy. Whatever tasteless Christian drivel Kevin Sorbo is wasting his time releasing has nothing on this video gamey religious action movie that'd be the coolest screening at children's catechism classes. Think more Legion, less Kirk Cameron's Saving Christmas as screenwriter Ed Alan wages a holy war with cloaked angels, hooded demons, and dirty words because Lucifer sure as heck swore. Seeing is believing in The Devil Conspiracy, both a positive and negative "What in tarnation?" brand of horror-action Catholic epic.
A Plague Tale: Requiem Gameplay Walkthrough - Tales and Revelations
IGN’s A Plague Tale: Requiem gameplay walkthrough shows you how complete Chapter 9 - Tales and Revelations. For more A Plague Tale: Requiem, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/a-plague-tale-requiem/
Harley Quinn and the Joker: Sound Mind Exclusive Launch Date, Trailer, and Cast Reveal
IGN can exclusively reveal new details for the upcoming Spotify audio series Harley Quinn and the Joker: Sound Mind - the second project to be released as part of Spotify's deal with DC and Warner Bros. following Batman Unburied - including its release date, trailer, key art, and casting details.
Wanted: Dead - Exclusive Combat Explained Trailer
Get a deep dive into the combat of Wanted Dead in this exclusive trailer for the upcoming third-person action game coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. The video gives a breakdown of what you can expect from the core gameplay, including a look at a variety of weapons like a rifle, pistol, sword, and more available in the game, along with tactics and fundamental skills and combos, as well as utilizing the game's skill tree to unlock skills for offense, defense, and support.
Best Knull Deck
Knull was recently added to Marvel Snap’s Pool 5 card list during The Power Cosmic season, and we’re going to show you how to build one of the best Knull decks. Using Knull won’t make or break a build, but he can be used to enhance a Deathwave deck.
