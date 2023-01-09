ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Has Anyone Betrayed Razorbacks More Than Jalen Catalon?

By Andy Hodges
All Hogs
All Hogs
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21nwFo_0k8sHDek00

Committing to Texas Longhorns is complete humiliation for some Hogs fans.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In case you're wondering the most famous photo in Jalen Catalon's time at Arkansas now is in different colors.

Yep, somebody in Austin photoshopped a Razorback photo into a Texas graphic after the safety committed to the Longhorns on Monday.

Fans' heads may explode.

He even used his most famous Razorback photo to make his announcement graphic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23dgL5_0k8sHDek00

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Jalen Catalon (1) celebrates during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. (Jerome Miron – USA TODAY Sports)

Go ahead choose whatever combination of expletives and complaints you want to have, but for many it's the biggest betrayal of the Hogs' program in history. Talk about shock value.

After an injury-plagued time with the Hogs, the free safety from Mansfield, Texas, decided to go home to be with the Longhorns Sideshow in Austin. Since it's a safe bet medical people cleared him on the shoulder issues, now they can hold their breath every time he makes a tackle to see if he gets up in one piece.

Maybe the most frustrating thing of all there's nothing Hog fans can really enjoy as far as direct payback.

They will have to continue to push for Texas to somehow go 0-12 every year and lose every single game they ever play. Many wish they could invent a way for them to lose the spring game every year.

There will be predictions for failure because Texas has been sort of down on luck lately.

New coach Steve Sarkisian has revitalized hopes, but after falling short against Alabama this past season hurt the Longhorns' faithful, everybody with the Hogs cheered.

Before the 2021 and 2022 seasons, he was a preseason All-American ... and both seasons were de-railed by injury that may have taken some shine off projections as a high NFL draft selection.

But that's now Texas' issue to deal with.

Hog fans will just have to be mad.

Jalen Catalon at Arkansas

2022 Phil Steele Preseason First-Team All-America
2022 Phil Steele Preseason First-Team All-SEC
2021 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll
2021 Preseason Second-Team All-American (AP)
2021 Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List
2020 All-SEC First Team (AP)
2020 All-SEC Second Team (Coaches)
2020 Phil Steele Third-Team All-American
2020 FWAA Freshman All-American
2020 Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalist
2020 The Athletic Freshman All-American
2020 SEC Defensive Player of the Week
2020 Jim Thorpe Award Player of the Week
2020 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZdhlA_0k8sHDek00

HOGS FEED:

RAZORBACK FANS HAVE ANOTHER CHANCE TO WATCH HORNSBY PLAY QUARTERBACK IN ARKANSAS

IS SOMETHING SO SIMPLE ALL THAT'S NEEDED TO TAKE DOWN RAZORBACKS?

ARKANSAS COULDN'T EXECUTE BASICS AGAINST AUBURN

COULD TEXAS, OKLAHOMA BE HEADED OVER JOIN THE SEC FAMILY A LITTLE SOONER THAN PLANNED?

EQUIPMENT DEBACLE AT A&M LEADS TO DISCOVER OF HOGS' SOCIAL MEDIA GEM

DON'T LET FACTS GET IN WAY OF IRRATIONAL HATE WITH KENDAL BRILES, HOGS' OFFENSE

TEXAS, OKLAHOMA COMING SOON, BUT THEN WHO'S NEXT FOR THE SEC?

PEYTON HILLIS SHOWED POTENTIAL FOR BIGGEST PLAY IN HIS LIFE AT YOUNG AGE

HOGS OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR KENDAL BRILES, QUARTERBACK KJ JEFFERSON STAYING WITH HOGS

BRILES, JEFFERSON REVEAL WHETHER THEY WILL REMAIN WITH RAZORBACK PROGRAM

TEXAS EXPECTED TO TARGET PROMINENT SEC COACHES, BUT MUSSELMAN NOT BEST FIT AMONG THE GROUP

ARKANSAS CAN'T LOSE WHAT IT NEVER REALLY HAD WITH NICK SMITH'S EXTENDED ABSENCE

ARKANSAS DECIDES TO HIRE SECOND DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR TO ASSIST

HOGS THOUGHT THEY HAD AVOIDED POTENTIAL NIGHTMARE, BUT PETRINO ENDS UP AT A&M ANYWAY

RAZORBACKS' ATHLETIC DIRECTOR HUNTER YURACHEK ON PROCEDURES AFTER DAMAR HAMLIN INJURY

BILLS' DAMAR HAMLIN LEAVING FIELD ALIVE DUE IN PART TO A COUPLE OF OTHER TRAGEDIES IN SPOR TS WITH ARKANSAS TIES

RED FLAGS WITH JORDAN DOMINECK DEPARTURE DESPITE RECENT PLEDGE TO STAY

OHIO ST. LEARNED WHAT ARKANSAS ALREADY KNOWS, TEXAS/OU NEED TO LEARN ALSO

Return to allHogs home page.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Kentucky Fans Furious With John Calipari Tonight

On Tuesday night, the Kentucky Wildcats entered tonight's home game against the South Carolina Gamecocks as a 20-point favorite. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, the Gamecocks didn't get the message. South Carolina came into Lexington and left with a 71-68 upset over the Wildcats. Following the ...
LEXINGTON, KY
News Talk 860 KSFA

Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
a-z-animals.com

Are There Mountain Lions In Arkansas?

There are countless tales about mountain lions (Puma concolor) thanks to the animal’s elusive nature and skilled hunting. Depending on which region of the Western Hemisphere you call home, you may know the cats as pumas, panthers, cougars, or catamounts. At one time, they lived throughout the United States. But over time, the population rapidly diminished and is now only found in 15 states. Is Arkansas one of the areas that still have a thriving mountain lion population?
ARKANSAS STATE
thecomeback.com

Kentucky basketball fan nearly detained for absurd reason

Rupp Arena security nearly detained a Kentucky basketball fan for what’s surely an absurd reason. The Wildcats sputtered and fell 71-68 to the woeful South Carolina Gamecocks Tuesday night, in the latest embarrassing loss for Kentucky and John Calipari this season. They have taken their lumps this year and have yet to score a quality win over a high-major program. They’ve lost to many though and have a date with No. 5 Tennessee this weekend, so it isn’t getting any easier.
LEXINGTON, KY
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in Arkansas

Arkansas is a true treat! It’s home to incredible wildlife like coyotes, gray foxes, red foxes, and bobcats. Oh, and don’t forget the southern flying squirrels! And with its variety of landscapes, Arkansas is full of fun surprises. From the Ozark and Ouachita Mountains in the west to...
ARKANSAS STATE
247Sports

What Bob Huggins said after the loss to Baylor

West Virginia fell to 0-4 in Big 12 Conference play on Wednesday night, losing to Baylor, 83-78. After the game, Mountaineer Head Coach Bob Huggins was pretty clear on what it was that led to his team's loss - not only in this game, but others this season. "We continue...
MORGANTOWN, WV
All Hogs

All Hogs

Fayetteville, AR
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Arkansas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/arkansas

Comments / 0

Community Policy