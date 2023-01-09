Inter Miami camp opens with return of Pizarro, Josef Martinez trade talk, Messi rumors

The weather was picture-perfect Monday as Inter Miami kicked off its 2023 preseason training camp and the team mood matched the breezy, sunshiny day.

“It’s great to be back, there’s a hunger, determination and we want to continue building on what we did last year,” said coach Phil Neville, who received a one-year contract extension after leading the team to the playoffs in 2022. “It was good, and we want this year to be great.”

Among the top storylines heading into the club’s fourth season:

The gaping hole in the attack after the retirement of Gonzalo Higuain.

The return of midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro, who spent 2022 on loan with Monterrey in Mexico. The return of forward Robbie Robinson, the No. 1 draft pick in 2020, whose career thus far has been derailed by injuries.

The potential signing of Atlanta United and Venezuelan national team forward Josef Martinez, who has 98 goals in 134 games and in 2018 became the most decorated single-season player in MLS history, winning league MVP, All-Star Game MVP, Golden Boot, and MLS Cup Final MVP.

And, of course, the continued reports that Argentine superstar Messi is considering joining Inter Miami this summer after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires.

Neville said the club has “massive ambitions” and expects a few key players to be added, ideally before the Feb. 25 home season opener against CF Montreal, or, if need be, in the summer after the European season ends.

Asked to address the Messi rumors, Neville smiled and replied: “I hadn’t heard that.” As for whether the landscape for a Messi-to-Miami move has changed after Argentina’s World Cup win, Neville said: “We want to bring the best players in the world to this club and he is probably the best player, so for us the landscape has not changed at all. With any deal for any DP (Designated Player) of that level, it’s complicated. It takes time.

Team captain Gregore does not discount the Messi reports. “Why not? I believe it could happen. Players around the world view MLS as a great league. If Messi comes, I would be happy because I like to play with the best and learn from them.”

As for Martinez, Neville said: “I like him. He’s always scored goals against us…There are certain players that make a real impression from the pitch level, and Josef is one. He’s a machine, hungry, scores goals and doesn’t need many chances.”

Martinez holds the MLS record for career hat-tricks with six in his first 44 games, the record for cumulative goals in regular and post season with 35, the record for most consecutive games with a goal (15), and formerly held the record for goals in a single season (31 in 2018).

“We’ve got some interesting moves to make,” Neville said. “But I love the squad we have right now.”

Pizarro was Miami’s first DP and arrived in 2020 amid much fanfare. He appeared in 47 matches, started 38 and tallied seven goals and 12 assists through 2021. He was hoping a stint in the Mexican league would land him a spot on the Mexican national team for the 2022 World Cup, but that didn’t happen.

“It’s a clean slate. We see Pizarro as a new player because I think it’s fair to say his first season didn’t go as well as planned for him or the team,” Neville said. “Speaking to Rodolfo, the year away was important for him. What we’ve seen over the last month is a different attitude, clearer mindset, a determination. He loves being at the club, loves being in the city.

“What’s really exciting for him and for us is he’s coming into a different environment where the attitudes of the players now match his attitude. He’ll have the respect of all the players, and I’ve got to say, in the first few days we’ve been back in, he’s probably been the most outstanding player in terms of touches and technical stuff.”

Pizarro will challenge Robert Taylor, Bryce Duke, Gregore, Jean Mota, and Victor Ulloa for playing time.

Inter Miami midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro, center, reacts during a practice session at the Florida Blue Training Center on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. MATIAS J. OCNER/mocner@miamiherald.com

Robinson is eager to get back after missing the final two thirds of last season: “It’s amazing to get back out there and I’ve never been more excited in my career to play. I feel so grateful to be here and have a chance to do something special this year with this wonderful team.”

Robinson, who has struggled with hamstring injuries, is focusing on hydration, stretching, yoga, and being more professional in his approach to training. He will gradually work his way back and hopes to be fully fit by opening day.

He recently got engaged to girlfriend Olivia and credits her for helping him through his struggles last season.

“I couldn’t have done it without her support, without her pushing me,” he said. “There’s dark moments in that time, but I think it will make me stronger if I can come back from that.”

This season, Neville said, presents two avenues for Robinson. “Does he fulfill the potential we all believe he has, or does he just become that average footballer?’’ The coach added that Robinson could be good enough to vie for a spot on the U.S. national team.

“You look at the U.S. national team in this World Cup and center forward is a position you as an American think, `I have an opportunity’ and Robbie has got that potential and ability. Now he’s just got to deliver.”

Inter Miami forward Robbie Robinson (19), right, runs drills during a practice session at the Florida Blue Training Center on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. MATIAS J. OCNER/mocner@miamiherald.com

Missing from training were forward Leo Campana (illness), Mota (hip abductor injury), right back DeAndre Yedlin (separate training schedule post-World Cup), and defender Ian Fray (rehabbing 2022 knee injury). Playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo is out of contract and was not at practice. His future with the club remains in question, dependent on other roster moves.