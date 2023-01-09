Just Thinking: Do air fresheners hide odor or reality?

I suppose it’s too late to talk about seasonal commercials that show people surprising their significant others with a new car.

These ads may sell cars, but they also leave most of us fuming about the premise. How dare this guy spend upward of $45,000 without discussing it with the person who shares the bank account? Why isn’t this girl fussing over the adorable puppy that just came gamboling out of nowhere? Yes, I know these commercials aren’t real life, but they purport to resemble real life, and a life in which a puppy doesn’t command attention for at least 60 seconds is no life for me.

But I’m not here to talk about understandable things like dogs and trucks. I’m here to talk about commercials’ current preoccupation with odor. Not specific odors, which can be tackled. These commercials warn about smells you can’t smell yourself, even (they suggest) as your visitors are clutching their throats and retching in the corner. If I understand these ads correctly, consumers are supposed to worry that their house smells, their car smells, their clothes smell, their hair smells. Soon I expect spray freshener for purse interiors and pockets.

Then there’s this: “If you can barely smell your plug-in, what are your guests smelling?”

I’m already wondering if my guests are smelling the dog. We meant to give her a bath, but while we’ve always bathed our dogs at home – even when our dog was a 110-pound German shepherd and bathing him was like those pictures you see of zookeepers on ladders, scrubbing African elephants with long-handled brushes – we simply can’t figure out how to get 45 squiggly pounds of Maisie into a tub.

Taking her to a groomer would be a perfectly normal solution, but similar to my late mother-in-law, who never stopped saving rubber bands and safety pins the way she had doneduring the Depression, I can’t shake the feeling that I should wash my own dog. Sending her out to be laundered like a dress shirt just feels wrong.

Surely, there’s a way, I think. But I may as well think, “Surely there’s a simple alternative to fossil fuels we could make with common household items.” I can think it, but what comes after thinking? Short of rummaging in the kitchen junk drawer for a stray eco-friendly solution rolling around in the back, I have no idea. So fossil fuels don’t get jettisoned, and the dog doesn’t get washed.

What I see on television suggests women – and it always is women – should run around spraying everything in the house, from sofa cushions to curtains to the rugs to the cat, so that nobody ever suspects human beings and their pets live there, or she should plug an air-freshening device into every outlet.

I’m going to assume these products come in the usual scents. It’s tempting to have a kitchen that smells like Clean Linen, a bedroom that smells like Senate Bean Soup, a living room redolent of Wild Hemp and Barnyard Morning in the bathroom, just to mess with visitors’ olfactory expectations, but I probably won’t. I don’t even redecorate for fall.

The last time I was horrified about a smell was years ago, when our daughter’s 4-H cooking project spilled in the back of the van. Split pea soup smell has a permanent half life; we had to trade in the van to more or less escape it, and even so, on hot summer days I think of the Lynyrd Skynyrd song that goes “Can’t you smell that smell?” It’s not the smell of death that surrounds me; it’s the ghost of split pea soup several cars ago.

Besides ‒ and here we get down to the nub of the issue – when I enter a guest bathroom and smell aromatic herbs, I am immediately suspicious. Herbs are to bathrooms as throwing a sheet over a sink full of dirty dishes is to a kitchen. The fix is largely superficial, in other words. What I prefer, in almost all circumstances, is to shrug and think “Life. What can you do?”

But if someone says one word to me about my dog, I’m throwing her into the tub.

Margo Bartlett can be reached at margo.bartlett@gmail.com.