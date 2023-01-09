Read full article on original website
University of Minnesota researchers visit Rock Island's Watch Tower Plaza for soil samples
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A pair of researchers visited Watch Tower Plaza in Rock Island on Thursday, Jan. 12 as part of a study to determine how the Mississippi River's flow changes over time. Eric Barefoot, a Geologist with the University of Minnesota Twin Cities and Jimmy Wood, a...
ourquadcities.com
CNN Hero of the Year returns to alma mater
CNN’s Hero of the Year came back to Augustana College Wednesday, January 11th, for the first time since winning the award. Nelly Cheboi gave a mini-lecture at her alma mater. She spoke about the importance of education and leadership. “I’m always so happy to come here and meet the...
KCJJ
UI Hospitals and Clinics performs first implant in Iowa of new silicone artificial iris
The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics announced that they recently performed the first implant of a new silicone artificial iris prosthetic in a patient’s eye. In a release from the Hospital, 68-year-old Larry Molyneaux of What Cheer, Iowa, was injured when a sliver of steel went through his right eye. Using new technology, surgeons performed the implant.
‘Kraken’ variant moves fast, says county health department
There’s a new strain of COVID making news on the East Coast but what do residents of the Quad Cities need to know about XBB.1.5, more commonly known online by the nickname “Kraken”? Janet Hill, Chief Operating Officer of the Rock Island County Health Department, assures the public that while the virus moves fast, it […]
ourquadcities.com
A blazing green firetruck to raise awareness in Colona
The Illinois Firefighters Association has taken on a statewide and national effort to raise awareness and cut incidence of firefighter cancers. A new GO GREEN CLEAN neon green firetruck will be on display at the Colona Fire Station (401 1st St., Colona, Ill.) on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KWQC
Sarah Kolb appeals sentence in murder of Adrianne Reynolds in Moline
OTTAWA, Ill. (KWQC) - A woman serving time for a gruesome murder in Moline is appealing her sentence. Sarah Kolb was sentenced to 53 years in prison in the death of her classmate, 16-year-old Adrianne Reynolds of East Moline. Kolb was 16 when she and co-defendant, 17-year-old Cory Gregory, were accused of strangling Reynolds while in a car parked at a fast-food restaurant in Moline, and then getting another classmate to help burn and dismember her body in an attempt to cover up the crime in 2005.
KWQC
No public data at risk in Scott County vendor cyberattack
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A vendor working for Scott County suffered a cyberattack that’s led to land records being unavailable online. Cott Systems Inc., a technology vendor for the Recorder’s Office, had a cyber incident on Dec. 26. But that hasn’t jeopardized data on the county’s system....
ourquadcities.com
Alleman High alum loves life in theater
Samuel Maynard is only 19, but he already has eight years of theater experience and has first full-time job near New York City. The Moline native graduated from Alleman High School in Rock Island with honors in 2021 (and a 4.1 GPA), earned his associate’s in arts from Black Hawk College in December 2022, and before moving out to the East Coast recently, Maynard worked at the Bartlett Performing Arts Center (Moline High School) as the director of operations.
WQAD
Quad Cities passenger says she's lucky her flight wasn't impacted by FAA outage
Linda Keizer said she was worried about her flight being delayed or canceled. She shared her experience of traveling from Hawaii to Chicago to the Quad Cities.
ourquadcities.com
Next ‘Hero Street’ film gets Illinois grant
“The Last to Fall from Hero Street: John Muños’ Story — a new film in the “Hero Street” documentary series by Fourth Wall Films — has received a $4,250 grant award from the Illinois Humanities. The fiscal sponsor for the grant is Truth First...
KWQC
Progress is coming for the city of Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Building upon the progress already in motion for the City of Rock Island, and in 2023 the city will only get better. City leaders gathered at the Quad City Botanical Center to hold a state of the city address. Mayor Mike Thoms, along with other local officials used the meeting today to expand upon work that began in 2022.
beckersasc.com
Lawsuit filed against state of Iowa for alleged medical negligence
Tiffany Lunsford of Le Claire, Iowa, has filed a lawsuit against the state following complications from a surgical procedure she received at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, The Gazette reported Jan. 10. The lawsuit alleges that physicians performing the surgery perforated the patient's bowel and charred...
Regional hospital purchases 40 acres in Galesburg. Here’s what we know
Graham Health System’s expansion into Galesburg continues as the growing medical company has acquired more land on the far north side of town. The Canton-based health care group, which recently opened a convenient care clinic in Galesburg, has purchased approximately 40 acres of land near the intersection of North Seminary Street and Carl Sandburg Drive for an undisclosed use. Most recently utilized as farm land, the large tract spans from Burger King south to the Circle Drive subdivision, and west to houses that face Broad Street.
ourquadcities.com
Arsenal wins 2022 Army partnership award
The Rock Island Arsenal has been chosen as one of seven winners of the Department of the Army’s 2022 Army Community Partnership Awards. The award was given for its community partnership project with the city of Rock Island, a 10-year intergovernmental support agreement pertaining to water treatment and distribution system plant operations and maintenance, waste-water collection, waste-water treatment, and exterior electrical lighting maintenance, according to a Tuesday release from the Arsenal.
ourquadcities.com
Rocky students praised for making a magical mural
A formerly bare stairwell at Denkmann Elementary School been transformed into a colorful, magical forest. The Rock Island High School students who created the sprawling mural (at 4101 22nd Ave., Rock Island) were recognized in an all-school assembly Friday morning at Denkmann’s gym. Denkmann teacher Jessica Stockwell met Delaney...
You Won’t Believe What’s Coming To The Former Schnuck’s In Bettendorf
We know the future of the former Schnuck's and Marshall's location in Duck Creek Plaza in Bettendorf. Did you want a Trader Joe's in that spot in Bettendorf? Prepare yourself for this bombshell. The Schnuck's in Duck Creek Plaza has sat empty for over two years after it closed back...
KWQC
New indoor theme park set to make debut in Bettendorf this year
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Coming fall 2023, a new indoor theme park is expected to make it’s way to Bettendorf. In turn, it’ll bring new jobs, new attractions, and new life to Duck Creek Plaza. “We’re going to bring about 100 jobs to the area,” marketing director for...
ourquadcities.com
Historic Capitol Theatre | Jonathan Turner
Our very own Jonathan Turner was back to talk about the anticipated reopening of the grand and historic Capitol Theatre in Downtown Davenport. For more information, email Jonathan at jturner@whbf.com.
This Beloved QC Pancake House Will Be Opening Two Additional QC Locations
If you love some good old pancakes to start the day, you'll have two new places soon to get them in the QC. Flip's Pancake House, which already has a home in Bettendorf on Competition Drive and one on 27th Street in Moline, is gearing up to open two more locations in the Quad Cities.
