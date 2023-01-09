ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Zac Taylor provides update on Alex Cappa and his status moving forward for the Bengals

By Kelsey Conway, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VlhxG_0k8sGWVC00

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor provided an update on right guard Alex Cappa on Monday afternoon.

Cappa suffered an ankle injury in Cincinnati’s Week 18 win over Baltimore and was carted off the field before the team quickly ruled him out to return. Following the game in the locker room, Cappa was moving around on a scooter as he was unable to put any weight on his left leg.

It’s unlikely Cappa will play this weekend as the Bengals get ready to host the Ravens once again in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs.

Analysis:What the Bengals face in AFC playoffs if Alex Cappa is out

“It will be tough this week,” Taylor said. “We’ll get more information on that today but it will be tough on him.”

Taylor was unable to say if it was a season-ending injury at this point.

With Cappa sidelined for at least one game, the Bengals will start Max Scharping.

Who is Max Scharping?

The Bengals added Scharping as one of three claims on the waiver wire right after the NFL’s 53-man cutdown deadline before Week 1. Cincinnati knew it needed to add depth to its offensive line ahead of the season.

Scharping, a 2019 second-round pick, played three seasons for the Texans and started 33 games during his tenure in Houston.

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said the team has full confidence in Scharping moving forward.

“We've got a lot of faith in Max (Scharping), that's why we signed him at the roster cutdown,” Callahan said. “He's been here all season and he did a nice job in the game, seeing him play live action for the first time, which is good. We felt like that's why we brought him in, that's why we paid a little bit of money for him too, to bring him in. That's an insurance policy you hope to not have to use, but here we are. If he's got to play, then he's got to play, and we're expecting him to play well."

After going through the playoffs last season with backups along the offensive line, the Bengals knew the value in adding a quality backup with experience. They have that with Scharping which makes the loss of Cappa a little easier to bare.

What losing Alex Cappa means to the Cincinnati Bengals

Losing Cappa will certainly impact the Bengals, especially considering the Bengals also lost their starting right tackle La’el Collins for the season.

Cappa was the first player the Bengals targeted in free agency and the first player they signed. He agreed to a four-year deal worth $40 million after spending two seasons blocking for Tom Brady in Tampa. The Bengals spent a combined $61 million on fixing the right side of their offensive line with the Cappa and Collins signings.

Callahan, Taylor and offensive line coach Frank Pollack will certainly be mindful of the right side of when putting their gameplan together but don’t expect wholesale changes.

The Bengals believe in who they put on the field and don’t want to stray from what has gotten this team to this point.

“We've got to go find a way to win three games to get to the Super Bowl,” Callahan said. “We're going to do the things we've done all year to try to get there."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Lamar Jackson gets concerning news vs. Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens have been without quarterback Lamar Jackson since Dec. 4th, when he suffered a knee injury. The Ravens, however, are hoping to get Jackson back into the fold before playing their AFC North rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals, in the NFL Playoff Wild Card Round on Sunday. Jackson, for...
BALTIMORE, MD
Athlon Sports

Look: Damar Hamlin Hints At Plans For Future

After suffering cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals game on Jan. 2, Damar Hamlin awoke to see an outpouring of love from the football world, as well as $8.7 million donated to a toy drive fundraiser for his charity, The Chasing M's Foundation. With it, the Bills safety vowed to change the ...
CINCINNATI, OH
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
ClutchPoints

4 Bengals issues that could spell disaster vs. Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals were heavy favorites over the Baltimore Ravens last week, and they will be again in the first round of the playoffs. The Bengals won over the Ravens in Week 18, 27-16, thanks to numerous Baltimore turnovers. That compensated for a poor offensive performance by the Bengals. They ran a pretty simple playbook knowing they’d face the Ravens again to begin the postseason. To win the rematch, the Bengals will need to limit turnovers and improve their offensive consistency. That said, let’s look at some of the issues the Bengals have when they face the Ravens in the Wild Card Round.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: This Stat Is Bad News For Bengals Fans

The Baltimore Ravens have the best road Wild Card record in NFL history. The franchise, which travels to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals this weekend, is 6-0 in Wild Card games on the road. The next best record of this kind is the Los Angeles Chargers at 3-0. The Ravens have quite a bit to ...
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Broncos coach may be out the door before Denver can stop him

The Denver Broncos have a highly sought after assistant in their building right now. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is one of the best young coaches in the entire NFL. Accordingly, he is getting some interview opportunities from multiple teams across the league. Evero’s defense was one of the best in...
DENVER, CO
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Why Ravens pose several challenges for Bengals with or without Lamar Jackson

All signs point to the Baltimore Ravens being without their star quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday night. The Bengals were a 7.5-point favorite, but the line was pulled from the board Thursday after Jackson was again out of practice. Cincinnati certainly will be picked by most pundits to win the game and deserves that respect as it has more stars on offense than Baltimore.But this game has all the makings to be a dog fight and the Bengals will need to bring their best game to win. By no means should fans view this game as an easy win for Cincinnati. The Ravens want nothing more than to upset the Bengals and spoil their season.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Bengals Had Big Return At Practice On Thursday

Fresh off their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1980s, the Cincinnati Bengals hope that another drought of playoff defeats doesn't ensue as they take on the Baltimore Ravens this weekend. To that end, they're getting a big boost on offense. Bengals insider Jay Morrison of The Athletic noted ...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Bengals continue 'Herd Hierarchy' rule entering Super Wild Card Weekend

Things are about to get wild in the NFL. And for the squads that comprise the league's annual (Super) Wild Card Weekend slate, playing their cards right is of the utmost importance. It's win or go home time, and with the postseason right around the corner, Colin Cowherd returned with...
Detroit Sports Nation

Titans QB Joshua Dobbs raves about Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions

In case you have not been paying attention, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes have done an outstanding job turning around what was a toxic culture in Allen Park. Players are begging for the Lions to re-sign them, and other players, such as Tennessee Titans QB Joshua Dobbs, have nothing but good things to say about Campbell and the Lions organization.
DETROIT, MI
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy