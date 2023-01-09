ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Moeller 2024 QB Luke Dunn, GCL-South's leading passer, transfers to Withrow High School

By Shelby Dermer, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago
Withrow High School continues to build its football program through offseason additions.

On Monday, 2024 quarterback Luke Dunn, who spent last season as the starter at Moeller, announced that he is transferring to Withrow.

Dunn spent the majority of last season as the starter for the Moeller Crusaders. In 13 games, Dunn completed 62.1% of his passes (131-for-211) and led the Greater Catholic League-South in passing yards (1,856) and touchdowns (18) against just five interceptions. He added a pair of rushing scores, as well.

Moeller went 12-1 with Dunn under center. Dunn threw for a career-high 260 yards and four touchdowns in Moeller's season-opening 49-31 win over Massillon. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound junior fired multiple touchdowns in five consecutive games and did it six times over Moeller's 8-0 start.

In Moeller's 24-16 win over Mason in the regional semifinals, Dunn completed a pair of passes for 19 yards before being replaced by freshman signal-caller Matt Ponatoski, who would stay under center for the remainder of Moeller's playoff run.

Dunn, a second-team all-conference selection, was listed by Ohio Prep Rivals as one of the top 2024 quarterbacks in the state.

Dunn joins a Withrow team coming off an 8-4 season that included a playoff victory and a Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference-Red division championship.

He'll have a top receiving option at his disposal, too, after standout freshman Chris Henry Jr. transferred to Withrow in November. Henry, the son of late Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry, spent his freshman football season at West Clermont, where he had 29 catches for 292 yards and five touchdowns.

Henry was a second-team all-district selection as a defensive back.

