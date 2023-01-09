Read full article on original website
Cadillac Police Searching for Thieves Who Broke Into Wexford Jewelers
Cadillac police are investigating a break-in at Wexford Jewelers. Officers say they responded to the alarm around 1 a.m. early Tuesday morning. They found a broken window on the north side of the building. Glass display cases inside the building were damaged and an undisclosed amount of jewelry was taken.
leelanauticker.com
The Latest Leelanau County Blotter & 911 Call Report
The Leelanau Ticker is back with a look at the most alarming, offbeat, or otherwise newsworthy calls to the Leelanau Office of Emergency Management/911 dispatch. The following is excerpted from the January 3 to January 9 call reports. 12:24:33pm 1/3/2023 Animal Control Large Lake Leelanau., Cow in road. 1:56:51pm 1/3/2023...
UpNorthLive.com
Police: Break-in at Wexford Jewelers
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- There was a break-in at Wexford Jewelers in Cadillac early Tuesday morning, according to the Cadillac Police Department. The police department said officers responded to an alarm at Wexford Jewelers at 1:04 a.m. and found a broken window on the north side of the building.
New Details: Lake City Man Sentenced for Accosting a Minor for Immoral Purposes
UPDATE 01/12/23 1:46 p.m. Detectives started investigating on May 20, 2022 after a report of inappropriate messages and a possible relationship between 43-year-old Nelson and a 13-year-old. Nelson was arraigned in July for accosting a minor for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime, and was released...
Interlochen man arrested after he allegedly attacked his wife with a shovel
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI -- A 38-year-old Interlochen man was arrested Tuesday and is being held at the Manistee County Jail after he allegedly attacked his wife with a shovel. According to a press release from the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office, police were called to a home in the area of Simpson Road near Litzen Road by a woman who said her husband was attacking her.
Suttons Bay Man Arrested for Exposing Himself to Underage Boy
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says a 19-year-old has been arrested for sex crimes involving an 11-year-old boy. Investigators say Jacey Blaze Klumb from Suttons Bay went ice fishing with the boy on Spider Lake in December. They say Klumb then exposed himself to the boy and attempted...
UpNorthLive.com
Man arrested after traffic stop; accused of delivering cocaine, fentanyl and meth
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man was arrested and narcotics were seized during a traffic stop early Tuesday morning, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. The identity of the 60-year-old suspect from Copemish has not yet been released. Another story: Man charged with meth possession, OWI,...
Woman allegedly attacked 3 housemates with knife, table leg
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan woman has been charged with several crimes after she allegedly attacked multiple people with a knife and table leg. According to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged incident occurred at a home on Black Bark Lane in East Bay Township around noon on Jan. 8.
UpNorthLive.com
Wanted fugitive arrested in Roscommon County
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A wanted fugitive from St. Helen was arrested in on Monday, according to the Richfield Township Department of Public Safety. At 11 a.m., officers with the department were investigating an unrelated theft complaint when contact was made with Brian Lahar, 41, who was known to have multiple warrants out for his arrest.
Deputies Searching for Person Who Lit 2 Cars on Fire
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an arson on private property in Grant Township. According to deputies, two cars were set on fire by an unknown suspect who put a piece of fabric in the gas cap of one vehicle and lit it on fire. One...
Copemish Man Arrested for Drugs After Routine Traffic Stop
A Copemish man is waking up in jail this morning after he was caught with drugs, officials said. Early Tuesday morning, a Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office deputy made contact with the Copemish man after the deputy noticed the vehicle didn’t have proper insurance. The Copemish man had a...
Driver Hits Oryana Community Co-Op in Traverse City, Causing Gas Leak
Raverse City Police Department responded to a single-vehicle accident Wednesday night at Oryana Community Co-Op in Traverse City. Police say a Traverse City woman crashed into the business, and she told them her accelerator was stuck. The crash damaged Oryana’s gas main, causing a gas leak. The Traverse City...
1 injured in house explosion in Northern Michigan
BEULAH, MI – A man was injured in an explosion at a Northern Michigan over the weekend, police said. On Sunday, Jan. 8, emergency responders were called to a reported explosion at 76 N. Benzie Blvd. in Beulah, according to a news release from the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival, no fire was observed but there was evidence of damage to a garage at the address.
UpNorthLive.com
Cadillac church to host blood drive
CADILLAC, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The LifeHouse Assembly of God is scheduled to host a blood drive on Monday, Feb. 6, from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Versiti Blood Center of Michigan announced on Wednesday that they are experiencing an "emergency blood shortage." Another story: Versiti Blood Center in dire...
Family Uninjured but Loses Their Home in Grawn House Fire
A Grand Traverse County home is destroyed after a fire that started without anyone home. Green Lake Township Fire Department received a call at 9:35 Monday morning from neighbors. They reported a house on fire on the Duck Lake Peninsula in Grawn. Green Lake, Almira, Buckley, and Long Lake Fire...
UpNorthLive.com
Traverse City nonprofit recovers frame of stolen bike
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Norte Wheelhouse in Traverse City has some good news and some bad news to report after one of their bikes was stolen. The nonprofit's Big Orange Surly bike has been recovered, but it was not fully intact, Norte's announced on Sunday. The only part...
WILX-TV
Michigan 911 outage under investigation
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An investigation is underway after several Michigan counties saw 911 outages Wednesday. While the 911 system has been restored, the cause of the outage remains a mystery. “The network provider that provides all the 911 routing for all the calls in the state had an issue,”...
Body of Woman Who Washed Up in Manistee County Identified 25 Years Later
A woman whose body washed up on the Lake Michigan shoreline in Manistee County in 1997 has been identified. On Oct. 27, 1997, Michigan State Police Manistee Post responded to reports that an unclothed woman with no identifying attire other than a single earring had washed up on the beach.
GoFundMe Set Up for Family Who Lost Home and Pets in Grawn Fire
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family. If you would like to help out financially, please go to the page here. The Green Lake Township Fire Department reported that the family lost everything in the fire: the home, clothes, toys and other possessions, and sadly, even their pets.
MLive.com
Union Street Dam in Traverse City
A before photo is juxtaposed with a design rendering of Union Street Dam Park after the FishPass Project is complete. The project near downtown Traverse City is expected to be completed in spring 2023; construction began this week. 4 / 12. Union Street Dam. 5 / 12. Union Street Dam.
