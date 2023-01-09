Read full article on original website
Leesburg man arrested for allegedly stealing coins from used car lot owned by deputy
A Leesburg man was arrested after allegedly stealing change from a used car lot owned by a lieutenant in the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The lieutenant had received a phone call from his employee at J&M Affordable Auto on U.S. Hwy. 441 that a suspicious man was going through a 2009 Subaru on the lot.
Fake cop arrested in Osceola County after stealing man’s jewlery, deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested just over a month after pretending to be a police officer and stealing an older man’s jewelry, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. James Troy Davis was arrested on Thursday after the Dec. 7 robbery at a 7-Eleven...
Tank you: Man saved from sinking car thanks rescuers with sentimental fish
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man saved by Orange County firefighters after crashing into a pond last year reunited with his rescuers, gifting them a betta fish to remember the occasion. “408 the fish,” a freshwater critter named after the state road next to the pond in which he...
Arrest made in recent Florida robberies of USPS mail carriers, officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was arrested Wednesday in connection to three robberies of Floridian U.S. Postal Service letter carriers in October 2022, according to federal court records. Darius Capers was arrested by federal authorities, records show. A complaint filed Tuesday a U.S. postal inspector detailed how Capers was...
‘A story they can tell forever:’ Orlando officer helps deliver baby in car on I-4
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando police officer on Tuesday helped deliver a baby in a vehicle along Interstate 4, according to the department. Officer Courtney Burke spoke with News 6 about her role in the delivery, saying she heard the calls for help but never expected what happened next.
Child, crossing guard hurt in crash near Orlando school
ORLANDO, Fla. – A child and a crossing guard were taken to the hospital after a crash near the Academic Center for Excellence in Orlando on Thursday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police said a vehicle hit the pair at the intersection of Parramore Avenue and Livingston Street....
Gunman at large after woman found shot to death in crashed car in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is looking for whoever shot and killed a woman last night. Deputies were called out to the Pine Hills area around 7 p.m. Thursday for reports of a car crash. The victim was found inside of a car on...
Fatal rollover crash investigated in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – A fatal rollover crash is under investigation in Orange County. The wreck happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on West Oak Ridge Road at Harcourt Avenue. Video from the scene shows the car on its side after rolling over. No other details, including how many people were...
Florida man buys $4.9M mansion using funds from PPP loan scheme, Attorney’s Office says
A Florida man who was caught using fraudulently obtained Paycheck Protection Program funds to buy several cars and a $4.9 million mansion in Seminole County learned his sentence, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
🤰 This maternity clinic on wheels serves uninsured pregnant women in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – A health care organization is partnering with a Central Florida Midwife to get results for uninsured and underinsured pregnant women, using an unexpected tool: a bus. It’s called The Midwife Bus and it’s a one-stop-shop for expectant mothers to get the prenatal and postpartum care they...
Ocala man charged with battery after allegedly attacking co-worker in bathroom
A 28-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of attacking a male co-worker inside a bathroom. On Monday, January 2, an MCSO deputy responded to a business located in the 2200 block of NW 42nd Street in Ocala in reference to a battery incident. The deputy made contact with the male victim who advised that one of his co-workers, identified as Kevin Latrell Coleman, Jr., had attacked him while at work, according to the MCSO report.
FDOT year-end report reiterates decision to halt Florida Turnpike extension
In a year’s end status report on the proposed Florida Turnpike extension, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) reiterated its decision to temporarily halt the project without a route recommendation and improve Interstate 75. That decision, announced in August, bowed to strong opposition from residents of Wildwood’s historically black...
Lake County man claims winning $1 million scratch-off ticket
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County man claimed a $1 million prize in Florida Lottery’s $5,000,000 CASHWORD scratch-off game. Liem Le, of Clermont, purchased the winning ticket from Circle K, located at 16431 State Road 50 in Clermont. See map of store location below:. On Wednesday, Le...
This might just be the scariest road in Florida
I don't know what it is about Florida, but one thing I've realized about this state is that it has a ton of roads with back stories attached. And there are many famous roads here, many of them with their own stories, but I think I might have found the mother-load. Yes, that is a bold statement when there are roads like the I-4 Dead-Zone to compete with. But when you hear this story, you'll understand where I'm coming from.
Ocala man accused of threatening woman with machete near Paddock Mall
A 26-year-old Ocala man was arrested after a woman claimed that he chased after her and threatened to harm her with a machete. On Monday, January 2, an Ocala Police Department officer responded to the 2800 block of SW 27th Avenue in reference to a male suspect who allegedly chased after a woman with a machete. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with a man on the north side of Applebee’s, and he was identified as Billy Ray Abney.
Orlando man, 32, killed in Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old Orlando man died on Wednesday after troopers said he made a lefthand turn directly in front of another car. Troopers said the man, driving a 2012 Nissan Versa, attempted to make a lefthand turn onto West Oak Ridge Road near Harbourt Avenue when he turned in front of another car.
VIDEO: Home valued at $2.6 million goes up in flames in Ponce Inlet
PONCE INLET, Fla. – A beachfront home in Ponce Inlet caught fire on Wednesday afternoon, according to Ponce Inlet fire officials. According to Ponce Inlet Fire Chief, Dan Scales, one-third of the home on South Atlantic Avenue was engulfed in flames but is now under control. [TRENDING: FAA computer...
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Longwood home, deputies say
LONGWOOD, Fla. – Two people were found dead Wednesday in an apparent murder-suicide at Longwood home, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded around 4 p.m. to a shooting at a home in the 2400 block of Jennifer Hope Blvd. [TRENDING: FAA computer failure delays flights...
Mystery patient arrives at Orlando hospital, deputies ask for help identifying him
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Health is asking the public’s assistance identifying a patient currently at Orlando Regional Medical Center. Hospital officials said the patient was struck by a vehicle in a crash on Dec. 31 at 6:20 p.m. in the Colonial and Dorchester area and was transported to the hospital by Orange County Fire Rescue.
Orange County deputies seek help identifying man found dead
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies are trying to identify a man found dead near Mall at Millenia last month. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the man was found by a van near 37th Street and Gardenia Avenue, north of The Mall at Millenia. Deputies said there were no signs of foul play and they would like to notify the man’s family of his death.
