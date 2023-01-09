ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

mycouriertribune.com

AHA News: ER Nurse Went Into Cardiac Arrest at Daughter's School

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (American Heart Association News) -- Laura Rodriguez felt dizzy after dropping off her 5-year-old daughter for one of the first days of kindergarten. Then she began sweating as she walked the halls of the elementary school in Arlington, Texas. This made no sense. It wasn't separation anxiety.
ARLINGTON, TX
cityofinkster.com

WATER MAIN BREAK: Arlington

Please be advised we have discovered a water main break on Arlington There is an active crew out now working to get the water main break repaired. We will be sure to keep you updated on any changes and we ask that you please be patient while we work to get this issue resolved. If there are any questions or concerns, please contact the DPS office at 313.563.9774.
INKSTER, MI
keranews.org

Dog flu outbreak puts strain on pet owners, local shelters in Texas

An outbreak of dog flu has canines spreading the disease across North Texas. Like humans, dogs with the flu may have a cough, runny nose, fever or a reduced appetite. Dog flu is rarely fatal but highly contagious, according to Lori Teller, who specializes in veterinary medicine at Texas A&M University.
DALLAS, TX
Upworthy

Texas nurse crawls out of deadly pileup through car trunk and reports for work at hospital

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 12, 2021. It has since been updated. A north Texas nurse considers herself "unbelievably blessed" after managing to survive a massive crash involving more than 130 vehicles in Fort Worth in 2021. Speaking to ABC13, Rebecca Benson revealed that she was on her way to work, like every other day, when the incident occurred around 6:30 am on Interstate 35W. Although she had heard about bad weather coming, the roads were dry when she left her home, said Benson. However, things quickly took a turn for the worse when she came up to a corner and got on the bridge.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Lanes closed at major Flower Mound intersection for emergency gas line repairs

Drivers should expect delays at a major intersection in Flower Mound, the town said in a news release late Wednesday afternoon. Crews are making emergency gas line repairs in the southeast corner of FM 1171 and FM 2499, the town news release said. During the repairs, the right turn lane of northbound FM 2499 and the right lane of eastbound FM 1171 will be closed. The right turn lane of FM 1171 will remain open, so drivers can still turn right onto FM 2499.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
inforney.com

Kroger on Teasley Lane gets a fresh look, offers free breakfast during Wednesday event

The Kroger at 5021 Teasley Lane will host a grand reopening of its renovated store Wednesday morning. The store, which underwent renovations beginning in late August, will unveil an improved produce selection, updates to the deli and bakery and meat and seafood departments and expanded wine options. Wednesday’s reopening event will include product samples and giveaways, a $2,000 check presentation to benefit the Denton Community Food Center and members of the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders as guests. Mayor Gerard Hudspeth will also attend the ribbon-cutting.
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

1 person, 2 dogs rescued in Grand Prairie house fire

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - One person was hurt in a house fire in Grand Prairie Thursday morning. Grand Prairie Fire Department Capt. James Purdom said the fire at the home near Vega Street and Sunnyvale Road started around 7 a.m. Firefighters pulled an adult and two dogs out of the...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX

