mycouriertribune.com
AHA News: ER Nurse Went Into Cardiac Arrest at Daughter's School
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (American Heart Association News) -- Laura Rodriguez felt dizzy after dropping off her 5-year-old daughter for one of the first days of kindergarten. Then she began sweating as she walked the halls of the elementary school in Arlington, Texas. This made no sense. It wasn't separation anxiety.
keranews.org
North Texas celebrates life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with community events
Martin Luther King Jr. Day events kick off in North Texas this week, days before the national holiday on Monday. MLK Day is also considered a "day on" and not a "day off" meaning acts of community service and volunteering are encouraged. Dallas. The City of Dallas will host its...
keranews.org
Volunteers wanted: Nonprofits are looking for help with an annual homeless census
The nonprofits organizing an annual headcount of people experiencing homelessness in North Texas are looking for nearly 2,000 volunteers. The data those volunteers gather will shape policy for the rest of the year. On January 26, an army of volunteers will spread out across North Texas to find people experiencing...
cityofinkster.com
WATER MAIN BREAK: Arlington
Please be advised we have discovered a water main break on Arlington There is an active crew out now working to get the water main break repaired. We will be sure to keep you updated on any changes and we ask that you please be patient while we work to get this issue resolved. If there are any questions or concerns, please contact the DPS office at 313.563.9774.
Richardson closing city facilities, canceling trash service for MLK holiday
Richardson officials announced trash collection will be canceled and city facilities will be closed Jan. 16 for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday. (Community Impact) Richardson officials announced trash collection will be canceled and city facilities will be closed Jan. 16 for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday.
keranews.org
Dog flu outbreak puts strain on pet owners, local shelters in Texas
An outbreak of dog flu has canines spreading the disease across North Texas. Like humans, dogs with the flu may have a cough, runny nose, fever or a reduced appetite. Dog flu is rarely fatal but highly contagious, according to Lori Teller, who specializes in veterinary medicine at Texas A&M University.
Upworthy
Texas nurse crawls out of deadly pileup through car trunk and reports for work at hospital
Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 12, 2021. It has since been updated. A north Texas nurse considers herself "unbelievably blessed" after managing to survive a massive crash involving more than 130 vehicles in Fort Worth in 2021. Speaking to ABC13, Rebecca Benson revealed that she was on her way to work, like every other day, when the incident occurred around 6:30 am on Interstate 35W. Although she had heard about bad weather coming, the roads were dry when she left her home, said Benson. However, things quickly took a turn for the worse when she came up to a corner and got on the bridge.
Fire destroys original Juneteenth Museum in Fort Worth
Fort Worth fire investigators are still looking for the cause of the fire that destroyed the building that housed the first Juneteenth Museum for nearly 20 years.
keranews.org
Arlington council member calls town hall meeting over complaints at Paddock on Park Row apartments
Rebecca Boxall, District 5 council member, has organized a 6 p.m. community meeting Thursday at Grace Lutheran Church, 210 Park Row Drive, to get to the bottom of several complaints heard from residents since the property reopened in 2020 with a new owner, Lincoln Avenue Capital, and a multimillion-dollar renovation.
Keller residents can soon get their seafood fix at Coco Shrimp
Coco Shrimp serves several shrimp dishes including butter garlic. (Courtesy Coco Shrimp) Coco Shrimp is bringing its Hawaiian-inspired dishes to 1301 Keller Parkway, Ste. 100, in Keller. According to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the new restaurant will be 3,722 square feet, and construction will conclude April 15.
Major projects underway in downtown Fort Worth
Can't keep up with the downtown developments? We've got you covered.
Lanes closed at major Flower Mound intersection for emergency gas line repairs
Drivers should expect delays at a major intersection in Flower Mound, the town said in a news release late Wednesday afternoon. Crews are making emergency gas line repairs in the southeast corner of FM 1171 and FM 2499, the town news release said. During the repairs, the right turn lane of northbound FM 2499 and the right lane of eastbound FM 1171 will be closed. The right turn lane of FM 1171 will remain open, so drivers can still turn right onto FM 2499.
keranews.org
Stained glass crafting is making a comeback, and you can take classes here in North Texas
We all grew up hearing: be careful, don't break the glass. But you can get over that, said David Kittrell. "There are several voices that are in your head telling you, don't mess with the glass, you'll break it." Kittrell is part owner of Kittrell Riffkind, a stained glass company...
inforney.com
Kroger on Teasley Lane gets a fresh look, offers free breakfast during Wednesday event
The Kroger at 5021 Teasley Lane will host a grand reopening of its renovated store Wednesday morning. The store, which underwent renovations beginning in late August, will unveil an improved produce selection, updates to the deli and bakery and meat and seafood departments and expanded wine options. Wednesday’s reopening event will include product samples and giveaways, a $2,000 check presentation to benefit the Denton Community Food Center and members of the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders as guests. Mayor Gerard Hudspeth will also attend the ribbon-cutting.
Child Contracts Deadly Brain Eating Organism at City Splash Pad
According to the CDCNaegleria fowleri is a single-celled organism known as an amoeba that is found in warm, fresh water like lakes and rivers as well as in soil. It infects people by entering people's noses and traveling to the brain with devastating consequences.
4 Injured In Texas Elementary School Explosion
An electrical explosion caused several injuries.
Relief coming for drivers frustrated by Cresson railroad crossing
The railroad crossings on highways 377 and 171 in Hood, Johnson and Parker counties have been a source of frustration for the people of Cresson for many years.
H-E-B Planning To Open Another North Texas Location
H-E-B is continuing its expansion across North Texas.
Most Haunted Houses In Forth Worth - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or Alone
Fort Worth, Texas is home to many historic and beautiful houses, but some of them also have a reputation for being haunted. Here are a few of the most haunted houses in Fort Worth that you may want to think twice about visiting at night or alone:
fox4news.com
1 person, 2 dogs rescued in Grand Prairie house fire
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - One person was hurt in a house fire in Grand Prairie Thursday morning. Grand Prairie Fire Department Capt. James Purdom said the fire at the home near Vega Street and Sunnyvale Road started around 7 a.m. Firefighters pulled an adult and two dogs out of the...
