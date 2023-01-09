Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Negotiators resolve afternoon incident in central Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A situation in central Toledo is resolved after police negotiators and first responders were called into action Thursday afternoon. A call for a safety check led officers to Fulton Street between Islington Street and Melrose Avenue, a representative for the Toledo Police Department said. First responders arrived shortly before 1 p.m.
Report of shooting at Ottawa Hills school a hoax, police said
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — Reports of a shooting at Ottawa Hills High School Friday morning were a hoax, police have said. The reports of a shooting around 8 a.m. sent police and fire officials from Ottawa Hills and surrounding departments to respond to the school and prompted concern among parents and the community.
Police, multiple emergency crews respond to Ottawa Hills High School Friday morning
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue and Toledo police are responding to Ottawa Hills High School regarding an incident that began on a call for a person shot at approximately 8 a.m. Friday. Police are advising people to avoid the area. Crews have blocked off the area...
A lot of violence and shootings: Toledo's youth share concerns in city-organized forum series
TOLEDO, Ohio — As Toledo police continue to work on two cases involving the death of three Toledo teenagers, young people across the city are being encouraged to come together voice their concerns and ideas through the Youth Be Heard sessions, a series of forums dedicated to starting conversations on youth violence with youth.
Seneca Co. high school student arrested Thursday for threatening violence
ATTICA, Ohio — A 15-year-old Seneca East High School student was arrested Thursday and charged with inducing panic after the Seneca County Sheriff's Office received information that the student was "threatening violent tendencies in school." The student is being held at a juvenile detention center until further judicial proceedings....
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: East Toledo residents displeased with lot cleanup
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Oak Street have worked for months to clean up a torn-down lot in their neighborhood. The building burned down in September, and after a long wait, the lot was cleaned in January. However, neighboring residents are not happy with the work. “They could’ve done...
2 to 8 years in prison not enough for man charged with killing BGSU student, student's mother says
FREMONT, Ohio — A man indicted on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and driving under the influence in the September death of a Bowling Green State University student was arraigned in a Sandusky County court Thursday morning. James Baker Jr was indicted in December, three months after a four-vehicle...
Person hospitalized in critical condition after central Toledo stabbing
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person has been stabbed and hospitalized in critical condition Monday night, Toledo police said. The stabbing happened in the 1300 block of Palmwood Avenue in central Toledo. TPD said there is a person of interest, but no one is in custody. If you have information,...
Video shows man hiding in tree Wednesday after I-280 police pursuit
NORTHWOOD, Ohio — Editor's note: On Wednesday, Ohio State Highway Patrol posted video of the Aviation Unit locating the suspect. This story has been updated to reflect the new information. Authorities have taken a man into custody after a pursuit with authorities in Lake Township Wednesday morning. Lake Township...
Police searching for woman missing from west Toledo group home
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are searching for a 48-year-old woman who is missing from the west Toledo group home where she resides. Toledo police said in a Facebook post that Dawn Simmons left her residence in the 1800-block of Evansdale Avenue at 7 a.m. Tuesday and has not been seen since. According to police, Simmons suffers from schizophrenia and has not taken her medication in several days.
13abc.com
The family of a 15-year-old homicide victim honors her with vigil
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As Toledo police continue to investigate the case of DeAsia Green, who was found shot in the head in an alley on Page Street, her family held a vigil at the scene of the crime in her honor. According to her mother, the 15-year-old was last...
TPD: Woman reported missing from west Toledo located
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police have located a woman who was reported missing from the west Toledo group home where she resides.
13abc.com
One hospitalized after series of crashes on I-75
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hurt following a series of crashes on I-75 in Findlay Thursday afternoon. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, one person was taken to an area hospital for what troopers described as non-life-threatening injuries. OSHP says there a semi rolled over on I-75 South...
13abc.com
Bond set for three suspects in kidnapping, murder of Toledo teens
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three of the people facing charges in the kidnapping and murder of two Toledo teenagers pleaded not guilty to the charges against them. Cruz Garcia, Corbin Gingrich, and and Carrissa Eames appeared before a judge for arraignment Wednesday afternoon for their alleged roles in the deaths of Ke’Marion Wilder and Kyshawn Pittman. Investigators found the teens’ remains at a burned-down home on Chase Street last month.
13abc.com
Person hurt in hit-and-run in downtown Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of hitting a pedestrian in downtown Toledo, according to officers at the scene. TPD crews had a portion of a Monroe Street near Huron in downtown Toledo blocked off around midnight Sunday in front of Table Forty 4 and M Osteria. Police at the scene said a driver hit a person with a vehicle and took off.
13abc.com
Seneca County Sheriffs arrest high school student following violent threats
ATTICA, Ohio (WTVG) - A East High School student was arrested Thursday after allegedly making violent threats, Seneca County Sheriff’s Office says. According to a statement released by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, police received a call of a student “threatening violent tendencies” toward other students. Upon the deputy’s arrival, school officials secured the student, and no one was injured.
wlen.com
9-Year-Old Girl Hit by Car in Adrian Township Wednesday; in Stable Condition at Ann Arbor Hospital
Adrian Twp., MI – Police responded to a car vs. pedestrian crash in Adrian Township Wednesday afternoon shortly before 5pm. Adrian Township Police and Fire units were dispatched at approximately 4:51pm to M-52, in the area of Shepard road for the report of a pedestrian that had been struck by a car. The ATPD say that a 9-year-old female was attempting to cross M-52 from the west side of the roadway to get to a residence on the east side of the roadway.
13abc.com
Eight weeks later, still no sign of missing Bryan man
EDGERTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Eight agonizing weeks after Noah Johnson was last seen, his family members continue to be desperate for answers. They’re offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to him. “So, we just wake up all the time thinking about it. It’s always on our minds,”...
bgindependentmedia.org
Toledo man arrested for felony burglary on High Street
A Toledo man was arrested for felony burglary early Monday morning in the 700 block of High Street. Bowling Green Police responded around 2:20 a.m. to a burglary in progress at the apartment. The victim told officers that when she returned home she could smell a man’s cologne as soon as she opened her apartment door.
Police name missing 15-year-old found dead in north Toledo alley
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: This story has been edited to correct an error. Green's family reported her missing on Thursday, Jan. 5, not Monday, Jan. 9. On Tuesday, Toledo police released the victim's name and provided further information regarding the circumstances of her death. This story has been updated to reflect the new information.
