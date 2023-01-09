ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

WTOL 11

Negotiators resolve afternoon incident in central Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A situation in central Toledo is resolved after police negotiators and first responders were called into action Thursday afternoon. A call for a safety check led officers to Fulton Street between Islington Street and Melrose Avenue, a representative for the Toledo Police Department said. First responders arrived shortly before 1 p.m.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Report of shooting at Ottawa Hills school a hoax, police said

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — Reports of a shooting at Ottawa Hills High School Friday morning were a hoax, police have said. The reports of a shooting around 8 a.m. sent police and fire officials from Ottawa Hills and surrounding departments to respond to the school and prompted concern among parents and the community.
OTTAWA HILLS, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: East Toledo residents displeased with lot cleanup

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Oak Street have worked for months to clean up a torn-down lot in their neighborhood. The building burned down in September, and after a long wait, the lot was cleaned in January. However, neighboring residents are not happy with the work. “They could’ve done...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Police searching for woman missing from west Toledo group home

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are searching for a 48-year-old woman who is missing from the west Toledo group home where she resides. Toledo police said in a Facebook post that Dawn Simmons left her residence in the 1800-block of Evansdale Avenue at 7 a.m. Tuesday and has not been seen since. According to police, Simmons suffers from schizophrenia and has not taken her medication in several days.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

One hospitalized after series of crashes on I-75

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hurt following a series of crashes on I-75 in Findlay Thursday afternoon. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, one person was taken to an area hospital for what troopers described as non-life-threatening injuries. OSHP says there a semi rolled over on I-75 South...
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Bond set for three suspects in kidnapping, murder of Toledo teens

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three of the people facing charges in the kidnapping and murder of two Toledo teenagers pleaded not guilty to the charges against them. Cruz Garcia, Corbin Gingrich, and and Carrissa Eames appeared before a judge for arraignment Wednesday afternoon for their alleged roles in the deaths of Ke’Marion Wilder and Kyshawn Pittman. Investigators found the teens’ remains at a burned-down home on Chase Street last month.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Person hurt in hit-and-run in downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of hitting a pedestrian in downtown Toledo, according to officers at the scene. TPD crews had a portion of a Monroe Street near Huron in downtown Toledo blocked off around midnight Sunday in front of Table Forty 4 and M Osteria. Police at the scene said a driver hit a person with a vehicle and took off.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Seneca County Sheriffs arrest high school student following violent threats

ATTICA, Ohio (WTVG) - A East High School student was arrested Thursday after allegedly making violent threats, Seneca County Sheriff’s Office says. According to a statement released by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, police received a call of a student “threatening violent tendencies” toward other students. Upon the deputy’s arrival, school officials secured the student, and no one was injured.
SENECA COUNTY, OH
wlen.com

9-Year-Old Girl Hit by Car in Adrian Township Wednesday; in Stable Condition at Ann Arbor Hospital

Adrian Twp., MI – Police responded to a car vs. pedestrian crash in Adrian Township Wednesday afternoon shortly before 5pm. Adrian Township Police and Fire units were dispatched at approximately 4:51pm to M-52, in the area of Shepard road for the report of a pedestrian that had been struck by a car. The ATPD say that a 9-year-old female was attempting to cross M-52 from the west side of the roadway to get to a residence on the east side of the roadway.
ADRIAN, MI
13abc.com

Eight weeks later, still no sign of missing Bryan man

EDGERTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Eight agonizing weeks after Noah Johnson was last seen, his family members continue to be desperate for answers. They’re offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to him. “So, we just wake up all the time thinking about it. It’s always on our minds,”...
BRYAN, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Toledo man arrested for felony burglary on High Street

A Toledo man was arrested for felony burglary early Monday morning in the 700 block of High Street. Bowling Green Police responded around 2:20 a.m. to a burglary in progress at the apartment. The victim told officers that when she returned home she could smell a man’s cologne as soon as she opened her apartment door.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Police name missing 15-year-old found dead in north Toledo alley

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: This story has been edited to correct an error. Green's family reported her missing on Thursday, Jan. 5, not Monday, Jan. 9. On Tuesday, Toledo police released the victim's name and provided further information regarding the circumstances of her death. This story has been updated to reflect the new information.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

