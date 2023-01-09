ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

cbs4indy.com

Indianapolis organization opening therapy center for homeless youth

INDIANAPOLIS – A local homeless outreach organization is working to expand access and reduce barriers to mental healthcare. The organization, 91 Place, is on the near east side of Indianapolis. The group provides support for people impacted by chronic homelessness or generational poverty, particularly minors. It also provides housing for youth impact by homelessness.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLKY.com

Indiana lawmakers introduce new bills around legalizing marijuana

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The purchase and use of marijuana in Indiana is a crime. But with a new legislative session underway in Indianapolis, several lawmakers have introduced bills to overhaul marijuana laws. House Bill 1039 was introduced by several state representatives Monday. If passed, it would make marijuana...
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Learn about marijuana in the workplace

With states bordering Indiana changing their own laws regarding marijuana, its possession, and its use, many Hoosier employers are wondering what they can and cannot prohibit and test for in their workplaces. In addition to a patchwork of state laws, the federal government still criminalizes marijuana. So what can you...
FISHERS, IN
Fox 59

Man killed on County Line Road in Greenwood

One person is dead after a van was fired upon while driving on County Line Road near Greenwood. One person is dead after a van was fired upon while driving on County Line Road near Greenwood. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: January 12, 2023. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening...
GREENWOOD, IN
Fox 59

Hearing in Delphi murder case

A gun was found at Decatur Middle School Thursday after two student were detained, school officials announced. A new exercise had police and civilians switching roles at a traffic stop. Beloved football coach killed in Greenwood road rage …. Indiana State Police said it was a road rage shooting that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Officers and citizens switch places for traffic stop exercise

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office hosted a first-of-its-kind event for the department. It’s called “Through My Eyes,” where Marion County deputies and community members switched spots and went through simulated traffic stops. The goal is for both law enforcement and community members to...
MARION COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 killed in shooting on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot and killed Thursday on the near east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before noon, police were called to an apartment in the 200 block of North Walcott Street — near State Avenue and Washington Street — on a report of a person shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
My 1053 WJLT

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis Implements New Rules to Preserve Its Beloved 100-Year-Old Carousel

Who doesn't enjoy taking a ride on a carousel? Well, considering I get motion sickness really easily, I'm gonna have to answer ME on this one. But this article isn't about how me and my wonky equilibrium - it's about a really old, really neat carousel that thousands and thousands of people have enjoyed over the years, and how we can preserve this iconic piece of Indiana history.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Former ‘Popeyes Meme Kid’ Rides Social Media Wave to NIL Deal

INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Two women shot on the west side

IMPD investigates after two women are shot on west side in separate incidents. IMPD investigates after two women are shot on west side in separate incidents. Governor Eric Holcomb delivers Indiana's State of the State address on Jan. 10, 2023. Indianapolis ranks in top 10 of worst cities for …
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at...
AUBURN, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis man convicted in 2020 double homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — Damarion Moore will be sentenced in February for a double homicide that happened on the city's west side in 2020. Moore was convicted of killing Chrishaun Snelling and Shaughnje Scott. On Jan. 8, 2020, police were called to an apartment complex on Hardin Boulevard, near Interstate 465...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Scooter rider injured in hit-and-run on west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A scooter rider was taken to the hospital after losing consciousness in a hit-and-run in Indianapolis Thursday morning. The hit-and-run at Rockville Road and N. Girls School Road was called in to IMPD around 5:45 a.m. A male pedestrian riding a scooter was hit. Police said he was unconscious at first but regained […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

