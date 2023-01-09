Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
Fishers, Indy Fuel prepare to break ground on new arena, event center
FISHERS, Ind.– The City of Fishers and the Indy Fuel will soon break ground on a new event center and arena. It’s part of a $550 million expansion plan for what’s being called the Fishers District. “A lot of things are coming to fruition, a lot of...
IndyGo awards bus pass grants to 79 local nonprofit organizations
The IndyGo Foundation awarded more than 27,000 bus passes to 79 local nonprofit organizations to increase accessibility of public transport for Marion County residents.
cbs4indy.com
Indianapolis organization opening therapy center for homeless youth
INDIANAPOLIS – A local homeless outreach organization is working to expand access and reduce barriers to mental healthcare. The organization, 91 Place, is on the near east side of Indianapolis. The group provides support for people impacted by chronic homelessness or generational poverty, particularly minors. It also provides housing for youth impact by homelessness.
WLKY.com
Indiana lawmakers introduce new bills around legalizing marijuana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The purchase and use of marijuana in Indiana is a crime. But with a new legislative session underway in Indianapolis, several lawmakers have introduced bills to overhaul marijuana laws. House Bill 1039 was introduced by several state representatives Monday. If passed, it would make marijuana...
Person of interest detained in double homicide on Indy's near east side
readthereporter.com
Learn about marijuana in the workplace
With states bordering Indiana changing their own laws regarding marijuana, its possession, and its use, many Hoosier employers are wondering what they can and cannot prohibit and test for in their workplaces. In addition to a patchwork of state laws, the federal government still criminalizes marijuana. So what can you...
Indy residents say 'enough is enough' after seeing more cars on the Monon Trail
It’s posted clear as day: 'NO MOTORIZED VEHICLES.' The signs are located at entrances to the Monon Trail all across Indianapolis, but that’s not stopping cars from driving and parking there.
Fox 59
Man killed on County Line Road in Greenwood
One person is dead after a van was fired upon while driving on County Line Road near Greenwood. One person is dead after a van was fired upon while driving on County Line Road near Greenwood. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: January 12, 2023. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening...
Fox 59
Hearing in Delphi murder case
A gun was found at Decatur Middle School Thursday after two student were detained, school officials announced. A new exercise had police and civilians switching roles at a traffic stop. Beloved football coach killed in Greenwood road rage …. Indiana State Police said it was a road rage shooting that...
cbs4indy.com
Officers and citizens switch places for traffic stop exercise
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office hosted a first-of-its-kind event for the department. It’s called “Through My Eyes,” where Marion County deputies and community members switched spots and went through simulated traffic stops. The goal is for both law enforcement and community members to...
cbs4indy.com
2 killed in shooting on Indy’s near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot and killed Thursday on the near east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before noon, police were called to an apartment in the 200 block of North Walcott Street — near State Avenue and Washington Street — on a report of a person shot.
Mug-n-Bun owner says sale may not mean the end for iconic restaurant
SPEEDWAY, Ind — As soon as news of the Mug-n-Bun's sale went up, current owner Jay Watson began to hear the community's outcry. Though the property is now for sale with a $2.2 million price tag, the current owner of Mug-n-Bun reiterates this doesn’t necessarily mean the end for Speedway’s iconic restaurant.
The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis Implements New Rules to Preserve Its Beloved 100-Year-Old Carousel
Who doesn't enjoy taking a ride on a carousel? Well, considering I get motion sickness really easily, I'm gonna have to answer ME on this one. But this article isn't about how me and my wonky equilibrium - it's about a really old, really neat carousel that thousands and thousands of people have enjoyed over the years, and how we can preserve this iconic piece of Indiana history.
cbs4indy.com
Former ‘Popeyes Meme Kid’ Rides Social Media Wave to NIL Deal
Fox 59
Two women shot on the west side
IMPD investigates after two women are shot on west side in separate incidents. IMPD investigates after two women are shot on west side in separate incidents. Governor Eric Holcomb delivers Indiana's State of the State address on Jan. 10, 2023. Indianapolis ranks in top 10 of worst cities for …
cbs4indy.com
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at...
cbs4indy.com
Neighbor says couple in Lawrence police shootout ‘like Bonnie and Clyde’
A suspected gunman is dead after a shootout left a Lawrence police officer and the suspect’s girlfriend wounded in the 9400 block of Burrwood Circle. Neighbor says couple in Lawrence police shootout …. A suspected gunman is dead after a shootout left a Lawrence police officer and the suspect’s...
Indianapolis man convicted in 2020 double homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — Damarion Moore will be sentenced in February for a double homicide that happened on the city's west side in 2020. Moore was convicted of killing Chrishaun Snelling and Shaughnje Scott. On Jan. 8, 2020, police were called to an apartment complex on Hardin Boulevard, near Interstate 465...
Scooter rider injured in hit-and-run on west side
INDIANAPOLIS — A scooter rider was taken to the hospital after losing consciousness in a hit-and-run in Indianapolis Thursday morning. The hit-and-run at Rockville Road and N. Girls School Road was called in to IMPD around 5:45 a.m. A male pedestrian riding a scooter was hit. Police said he was unconscious at first but regained […]
Children’s Museum to no longer allow adults to ride historic carousel animals
INDIANAPOLIS — Adult fans of the carousel animals at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis have less than a month before they will no longer be able to ride them. The museum’s official Twitter account published a statement Tuesday saying that, in order to preserve the historic ride, only children 17 years of age or under […]
