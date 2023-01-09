Read full article on original website
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Jan. 2-8
On Jan. 2, Maria Elena Ines Galanos, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the corner of Highway 46E and Highway 101 for a bench warrant. On Jan. 2, Christopher Lawerence, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 50 block of Niblick Rd. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
‘We’re not out of the woods yet’: SLO County responding to 3 major storm incidents
The county warned residents to prepare for the next storm, which threatens already fragile infrastructure.
Sheriff’s Office, community search flooded Salinas River for missing San Miguel boy
“We’re putting our noses to the ground and going to keep on searching until the sun goes down,” said the boy’s grandmother said.
calcoastnews.com
Orcutt Road outside San Luis Obispo in danger of collapse
The California Highway Patrol is asking the public not to drive on Orcutt Road on the outskirts of San Luis Obispo near Righetti Road, the CHP said in a press release. During the last storm, the CHP closed the damaged section of Orcutt Road. However, people have been driving over and through the closure.
SLO County sheriff identifies driver who died after being overtaken by floodwater
The Avila Beach woman was 60 years old, the SLO County Sheriff’s Office said.
New Times
North SLO County scrambles to warn residents, provide shelter amid deluge
SLO County’s protective instincts roared to life to combat the life-threatening weather. The El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) said they had well-prepared teams catering to homeless community members seeking refuge in emergency shelters in Paso Robles and Atascadero. ECHO President Wendy Lewis told New Times that while there was a lot of widespread communication about the previous county storm in December, there wasn’t enough dissemination in the lead-up to the bad weather.
KSBW.com
Salinas River flooding causes evacuations and damage, search for missing child underway
SAN ARDO, Calif. — The swollen and fast moving Salinas river continued to rise Tuesday morning leading to more flooding, a levee breach and flash flood warnings, all this as search and rescue crews continued their search for a 5 year-old boy swept away in raging flood waters. In...
Plane makes emergency landing on Central Coast highway
It’s not clear why the airplane was forced to make an emergency landing, the CHP said.
Sheriff identifies 5-year-old SLO County boy lost in floodwaters, as search resumes
Search and rescue attempts in San Miguel were canceled yesterday due to dangerous weather and road conditions.
Beaches across Central Coast torn up due to this week’s rainstorm
AVILA BEACH, Calif.- Beaches up and down the coast are torn up after this week's storm. The post Beaches across Central Coast torn up due to this week’s rainstorm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KSBW.com
300K gallons of sewage from Templeton released into Salinas River
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials report 300,000 gallons of treated sewage was released into the Salinas River. Health officials say heavy rain caused the Salinas River to overflow into the percolation ponds operated by the Templeton Community Service District (CSD) Wastewater Treatment Plant ultimately releasing the sewage into the river.
Three people rescued from Salinas River in Paso Robles
Together with the California Highway Patrol, the Paso Robles Fire Department saved three people from the rushing Salinas River.
It’s baaa-ack: Storm unearths carcass of whale buried on SLO County beach
The carcass actually floated all the way into a tunnel under Highway 1 before it was pushed back onto the beach.
KMJ
Body Recovered From Vehicle Overtaken By Water in Avila Beach
(KMJ/FOX26) – The California Highway Patrol confirms a female body was recovered after a vehicle was overtaken by water on Monday. It happened around 12:30 p.m. at Avila Beach Drive and San Luis Bay Drive in Avila Beach. Multiple 911 calls came in to report the vehicle with a...
Some highway closures remain following latest storm
Many roads on the Central Coast have reopened following Monday’s storm that left multiple highways blocked by mudslides, debris flows or even partially washed away.
kclu.org
Storm leads to flooding which damages dozens of homes in Northern Santa Barbara County
The storm is over, but many of the impacts are still being felt, especially in northern Santa Barbara County. In Orcutt, more than two dozen homes were damaged after a sink hole led to the flooding of some nearby homes. The issue occurred off of Union Valley Parkway. And in Guadalupe, a breach in the Santa Maria Levee led to about 20 homes being damaged.
Man found dead in boat in Morro Bay after storm, police say
The cause of death is under investigation.
Floodwater causes damage to San Luis Obispo coffee shop
Businesses are staying resilient, getting rid of all the flood water and mud left behind by the storm.
Storm leaves hundreds of people stranded in Paso Robles
The storm seen this week left hundreds of people stranded in the Chimney Rock Road area in Paso Robles.
Guadalupe repairs 20 homes damaged by river levee breach during rainstorm
A Guadalupe farmer has opened up apartment complex units to house displaced families whose homes are considered "unlivable" after waist-high waters flooded neighborhoods near the Santa Maria River levee in Guadalupe. The post Guadalupe repairs 20 homes damaged by river levee breach during rainstorm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
