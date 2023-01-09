ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

calcoastnews.com

Orcutt Road outside San Luis Obispo in danger of collapse

The California Highway Patrol is asking the public not to drive on Orcutt Road on the outskirts of San Luis Obispo near Righetti Road, the CHP said in a press release. During the last storm, the CHP closed the damaged section of Orcutt Road. However, people have been driving over and through the closure.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
New Times

North SLO County scrambles to warn residents, provide shelter amid deluge

SLO County’s protective instincts roared to life to combat the life-threatening weather. The El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) said they had well-prepared teams catering to homeless community members seeking refuge in emergency shelters in Paso Robles and Atascadero. ECHO President Wendy Lewis told New Times that while there was a lot of widespread communication about the previous county storm in December, there wasn’t enough dissemination in the lead-up to the bad weather.
PASO ROBLES, CA
KSBW.com

300K gallons of sewage from Templeton released into Salinas River

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials report 300,000 gallons of treated sewage was released into the Salinas River. Health officials say heavy rain caused the Salinas River to overflow into the percolation ponds operated by the Templeton Community Service District (CSD) Wastewater Treatment Plant ultimately releasing the sewage into the river.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
KMJ

Body Recovered From Vehicle Overtaken By Water in Avila Beach

(KMJ/FOX26) – The California Highway Patrol confirms a female body was recovered after a vehicle was overtaken by water on Monday. It happened around 12:30 p.m. at Avila Beach Drive and San Luis Bay Drive in Avila Beach. Multiple 911 calls came in to report the vehicle with a...
AVILA BEACH, CA

