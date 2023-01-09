ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Danny Kelly, Labor Activist Son of Danny Greene, Claims Ward 11 Council Seat

By Mark Oprea
Cleveland Scene
Cleveland Scene
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10mYlm_0k8sF49Y00
Danny Kelly, shown here in 2015, ran unsuccessfully for council twice. He's set to take Ward 11's seat January 12.

A Democratic caucus of city council confirmed Danny Kelly, the former labor activist and son of notorious mobster Danny Greene, as Brian Mooney's replacement today, as the former Ward 11 councilman prepares to take Judge Joan Synenberg's seat at the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

Kelly's selection follows longstanding practice of allowing council members who leave to choose their replacements. Council is expected to further lock in Kelly's pick by confirming his appointment at a scheduled council hearing this evening at City Hall.


“I am honored that Councilman Mooney has nominated me as his successor,” Kelly said in a statement. “I raised four kids with a union book in my back pocket and will work hard for the residents in the ward.”

Kelly is set to take over Mooney's vacant seat January 12, and will attend his first council meeting on January 23.

Monday's ascension to a council seat is not Kelly's first brush with local politics. In 2015, then a recruiter for Cleveland Metropolitan School District, Kelly, then 55, vied for Ward 16 on a pro-cop, community revitalizing agenda.

"We need to become a front-porch community," he told the Plain Dealer at the time.

Kelly lost — and then lost again. In his first bout, Kelly gained a meager 166 votes in the 2015 primary election, 9 percent of the electorate. His interest in city politics seemed to have lain dormant until Mooney's recommendation this month.


Kelly's interest in workers' issues has been more constant. He boasts 45 years in Laborer's Local 310 — and they've been far less dramatic ones than his father's tenure leading the local longshoremen's union 45 years ago.

Greene, who notoriously escaped 36 car bombs in the summer of 1976, developed a reputation as a bare-chested Robin Hood of Collinwood, paying neighbors to scout suspicious vehicles. That included his son, Kelly, who goes by his mother's maiden name. Up until Greene was blown to bits in a Lyndhurst parking lot on October 6, 1977, his teenage son worked as his close concierge and road security, often checking cars' undercarriages for dynamite explosives.

By the time he was a junior, Kelly has said, he knew there was a price on his head.

"If I was older, I'd have been dead," he told the Plain Dealer in 2002. "I was going the wrong way."


As has been documented in past profiles, Kelly's life veered in a direction parallel to, yet separate from, his father's. Like Greene, he remained devoted to community — there's that front-porch mentality — his Catholic faith and his Irish heritage. He also evidenced loquaciousness, single fatherhood and knack for a Democrat's take on unionizing.

Yet Kelly shied away from the limelight — and the kind of barrel-chested displays of power that cultivated his father's myth as a union organizer and a mob boss. In 2002, when Greene's killer Ronald "Ronnie the Crab" Carabbia was scheduled to be released from prison, Kelly famously supported his right to parole.

"As you get older, you get a little more compassionate," he said in 2002. "I would love for my
father to be around and meet his grandchildren."

For now, Kelly is officially holding Mooney's seat until September, when there will be a primary election to determine Ward 11's more permanent position holder. The special election comes because Mooney left his seat with more than two years until the following, regular election.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Beachwood, police chief file defamation lawsuit to find out who has been anonymously criticizing her

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The city of Beachwood and its police chief, Katherine McLaughlin, went to court to unmask the identity of an anonymous online critic. In a lawsuit filed in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, the city says that “John Doe” is behind a series of accounts that left comments on the Beachwood Police Department Facebook page and sent an email in September to members of city council that accused the chief of, among other things, having “improper relationships” with subordinates and mistreating officers.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost seeks immediate action on Dollar General lawsuit after receiving dozens of complaints about deceptive pricing

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says his office has received more than 100 consumer complaints against Dollar General Corp., including several from Cleveland and elsewhere in Northeast Ohio, since his office sued the company in November, alleging deceptive pricing at its stores. In a Wednesday court...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland City Council Approves $54M in New Bike Infrastructure

The Superior Midway, the long-delayed, elusive 4.3 miles of protected bike lanes to link Public Square and Midtown, was approved by city council yesterday in their first session of the new year. Council simultaneously approved the Lorain Avenue resurfacing, a 1.8-mile makeover of a growing Ohio City transit connector from West 20th to West 65th. Both projects are estimated to cost some $54 million once said and done, with heavy reliance on federal dollars—three-fourths of the Midway's costs—to greenlight both into existence.
CLEVELAND, OH
Axios

Law professor eyes run to challenge O'Malley for prosecutor

When he runs for re-election in 2024, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley probably won't have the unobstructed path that he enjoyed in 2020. Why it matters: O'Malley unseated Timothy McGinty in 2016, carried into office by a wave of progressive groups angered that McGinty failed to indict officers Frank Garmback and Timothy Loehmann in the death of Tamir Rice.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

With vacancies, new owners of Shaker Square working on new tenant -- a police ‘mini-station’

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- While businesses closing on Shaker Square seldom become a cause for celebration, the news did bring considerable spinoff jubilation last week. In fact, the Jan. 3 announcement even drew some applause from the Shaker Square Alliance when the new and local nonprofit ownership’s consultant said plans remained in the works to open a “police mini-station” in part of that recently vacated space.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland Scene

Cleveland, OH
2K+
Followers
797
Post
356K+
Views
ABOUT

The Scene Magazine has served as the city’s premiere, award-winning multimedia source of alternative news, events and culture since 1970.

 https://www.clevescene.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy