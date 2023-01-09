Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
This Korean Fast Food Chain In Bloomington Delivers Exceptional Dining Experience Through Their Food And ServicesMadocBloomington, MN
10 Minneapolis-Saint Paul Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyMinneapolis, MN
Minneapolis Ski Club 2023 Flyfest Ski Jumping EventLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Freezing rain resulted in a Wednesday morning travel nightmare across Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Related
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
2 Vikings Free Agents Will Be Heavily Sought After
<p>The Minnesota Vikings have anywhere from one to a few playoff games to play, but regardless of outcome, NFL free</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/top_news/2-vikings-free-agents-will-be">2 Vikings Free Agents Will Be Heavily Sought After</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
Vikings Should Consider Benching Popular Playmaker
<p>Dalvin Cook has been an amazing weapon and asset for the Minnesota Vikings for as long as he has been</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/should-consider-benching">Vikings Should Consider Benching Popular Playmaker</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Vikings Rumors: Jefferson’s Contract, Donatell in 2023, & Upcoming Cuts
Vikings rumors aren’t as abundant as they will be in a few weeks, but there is still plenty of intrigue surrounding the purple and gold. As a result, I’m returning to the “Vikings Rumor Wrangle,” a series I’ve leaned on previously to keep readers informed on what’s being whispered about in Vikings Land. In this iteration, we discuss the upcoming Justin Jefferson extension, Ed Donatell potentially returning in 2023, and which Vikings players could be getting to the end of their purple careers.
A bad day to be a Vikings fan in Wisconsin
What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you hear about Lambeau Field in January? For myself, I think of frigid weather, hard-hitting, playoff-type National Football League contests pitting the Packers against some foe in what is bound to be a tightly fought game. My first trip to Lambeau presented almost none of what I assumed would be promised by visiting the historic field. ...
NBC Philadelphia
Report: Cardinals Plan to Try to Trade DeAndre Hopkins
Report: Cardinals plan to try to trade DeAndre Hopkins originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A star NFL wide receiver could be available in the offseason. The Arizona Cardinals plan to try to trade five-time Pro Bowler and three-time First Team All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins, The Score's Jordan Schultz reported on Tuesday. Schultz added that Hopkins is likely to seek a new contract with two years and $34.4 million left on his current deal.
NBC Philadelphia
Ravens' Lamar Jackson Appears to Rule Himself Out of Bengals Playoff Clash
Lamar Jackson appears to rule himself out of Bengals playoff clash originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Lamar Jackson’s status for Sunday doesn’t look promising. Ahead of the wild card matchup against AFC North rivals Cincinnati Bengals, the Baltimore Ravens star provided a bleak outlook on his availability.
NFL Draft Profile: Guy Thomas, Linebacker, Colorado Buffaloes
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Colorado LB Guy Thomas
Awkward Radio Alert: Dan Le Batard’s Interview With Vince Wilfork Gets Off to a Surreal Start
The radio host heaped praise on Vince Wilfork, but there was one problem.
NBC Philadelphia
Looking at the Eerie Similarities Between the 2017 and 2022 Eagles
The eerie similarities between the 2017 and 2022 Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Does it feel a little bit like 2017 around here? It’s too early to know whether the result will be the same, but the similarities between this year’s Eagles team and the 2017 team at least through the end of the regular season are striking.
NBC Philadelphia
A Major NFL Honor for Eagles' QB Sack Star Haason Reddick
A major NFL honor for Eagles' Reddick originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. After recording six sacks in four December games — and two more on New Year’s Day — Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick has been honored by the NFL as Defensive Player of the Month.
Comments / 0