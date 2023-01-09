ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

3d ago

I know and it’s Getting Old , everything is an insurrection, everything is racist….

8
abovethelaw.com

Clarence Thomas Helped Convince Ginni Thomas To 'Keep Holding On' To Her Mistaken Belief Donald Trump Won The 2020 Election

As many of you are well aware, Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and a political operative in her own right, testified before the January 6th Committee. That’s because she was out there acting like Forest Gump — getting her paws all over the effort to keep Donald Trump in the presidency despite the result of the election. She sent a series of text messages to Mark Meadows, Trump’s Chief of Staff; she communicated with Coups 4 Dummies lawyer John Eastman; and pestered Wisconsin lawmakers over selecting an alternative slate of electors.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Pelosi fires back at reporter: ‘Don’t bother me with a question like that!’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday briefly lost her patience with a reporter who pressed her on whether she’d represent her San Francisco district for the entirety of the 118th Congress, despite not being among the House Democratic leadership for the first time in two decades.Ms Pelosi was speaking at a press conference on Thursday when a reporter asked her if she’d “commit to serving your full two-year term for the people of San Francisco”.The speaker, who has represented her San Francisco constituency since 1987, snapped: “What is this? Don’t bother me with a question like that!”“Those kind of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
POLITICO

Mitch McConnell said he "absolutely" wants Kevin McCarthy to become speaker of the House — even after McCarthy's criticism of Senate GOP spending bill negotiations.

"I hope he makes it," McConnell says. What happened: Even as Kevin McCarthy has criticized the Senate GOP for its government spending package negotiations, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he "absolutely" supports the House Republican leader's bid to be speaker. "I'm pulling for Kevin. I hope he makes...
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
TheDailyBeast

Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained

After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.

