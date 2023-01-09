ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Grove, CA

newsantaana.com

Santa Ana’s home business occupation permit fee lowered to $50

The Santa Ana City Council recently approved reducing the Home Occupation Permit fee from $320 to $50.32 to better serve and make it more affordable for modern, small home-based business needs. Home-based businesses and home occupations operating from residential premises within Santa Ana are required to have a permit to...
SANTA ANA, CA
acwa.com

Two Local Schools Benefit From RWD’s Water Bottle Filling Stations

ROWLAND HEIGHTS – It was out with old and in with the new at Yorbita Elementary School in La Puente and Telesis Academy of Science and Math in West Covina, where Rowland Water District (RWD) replaced drinking fountains with water bottle filling stations over winter break. The upgrade is...
LA PUENTE, CA
KTLA

Orange County wildlife center looks toward recovery after storm damage

The Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center of Orange County typically rehabilitates animals, but after the recent rains, it’s the center itself that needs some rehab. The Huntington Beach sustained major damage to its electrical system, which Executive Director Debbie McGuire called “a safety issue,” and it’s one not covered by insurance. McGuire and the rest […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Confusion at Pasadena City Hall: Who Is This “Deputy Mayor”?

In a December 31, 2022, press release Lisa Derderian, the Pasadena Public Information Officer listed the guests in Mayor Victor Gordo’s Rose Parade “1907 autocar bus.”. There was one odd title for field representative Vannia De La Cuba. She was referred to as “…Vannia De La Cuba who is the deputy to the Mayor …”
PASADENA, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Charles Mitchell, 82

Charles Mitchell, a long-time community leader in Garden Grove, has passed away at the age of 82. Mitchell, who moved to Garden Grove in 1973, has been active is nearly every aspect of life in the city and county, donating thousands of hours of his time to a wide variety of causes.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Council moves to trim meetings

In what might be considered a bit of irony, the Westminster City Council took an hour to decide on how to go about shortening the length of its meeting that started on Wednesday evening and concluded six hours later on Thursday morning. After a half-dozen different proposals were floated, the...
WESTMINSTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Half dozen cars found stripped, dumped in Compton canal

COMPTON, Calif. – Compton residents report finding a half dozen cars dumped in a canal in Compton. “Cars are stripped then dumped in this canal,” said the resident who refused to be identified. “There are six of them stretching from Home Depot to Greenleaf.”. The resident reports...
COMPTON, CA
newsantaana.com

A senior resident of Fountain Valley is missing

The Fountain Valley Police Department needs the community’s assistance in locating Fountain Valley resident Julian Valdez. Julian was last seen today (Monday, January 09, 2023), at approximately 11:30 a.m., near the area of Heil Avenue and Bushard Street in Fountain Valley. Julian left his home in a nearby neighborhood...
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Two hurt in mobile home fire

Two residents of a mobile home in Westminster were treated for smoke inhalation when a fire broke put this morning. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, firefighters received a call around 9:15 a.m. about a a blaze in the 9200 block of Westminster Boulevard, between Bushard Street and Magnolia Street.
WESTMINSTER, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Changes coming to City Hall?

Opportunities to reverse decisions by previous city councils abound on the agenda for Wednesday’s Westminster City Council meeting. Under legislative items, the council will consider an ordinance allowing for the location of the mayor’s office – in this case, Chi Charlie Nguyen – to inside the City Hall.
Voice of OC

When Will Orange County Veterans Get Their Final Resting Place?

While the 10-year old dream of Orange County’s first veterans cemetery took some big steps forward last year, the official groundbreaking could happen next year. Discussions on bringing a state veterans cemetery to Irvine started over a decade ago, but after years of stalled progress, veterans relocated their efforts to a piece of county land in Gypsum Canyon in 2021, and since then the project has continued moving forward.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

