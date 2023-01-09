Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic Singer-Songwriter Lisa Marie Presley Passes Away at Hospital in Los AngelesLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder has passed away after LAPD officers used a Taser on himPhilosophy BloggerLos Angeles, CA
Nine businesses in south Orange County targeted by burglarsEdy ZooOrange County, CA
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Deadline nears for rents as low as $1,116 per month for Los Angeles area apartmentsBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Related
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana’s home business occupation permit fee lowered to $50
The Santa Ana City Council recently approved reducing the Home Occupation Permit fee from $320 to $50.32 to better serve and make it more affordable for modern, small home-based business needs. Home-based businesses and home occupations operating from residential premises within Santa Ana are required to have a permit to...
acwa.com
Two Local Schools Benefit From RWD’s Water Bottle Filling Stations
ROWLAND HEIGHTS – It was out with old and in with the new at Yorbita Elementary School in La Puente and Telesis Academy of Science and Math in West Covina, where Rowland Water District (RWD) replaced drinking fountains with water bottle filling stations over winter break. The upgrade is...
Orange County wildlife center looks toward recovery after storm damage
The Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center of Orange County typically rehabilitates animals, but after the recent rains, it’s the center itself that needs some rehab. The Huntington Beach sustained major damage to its electrical system, which Executive Director Debbie McGuire called “a safety issue,” and it’s one not covered by insurance. McGuire and the rest […]
coloradoboulevard.net
Confusion at Pasadena City Hall: Who Is This “Deputy Mayor”?
In a December 31, 2022, press release Lisa Derderian, the Pasadena Public Information Officer listed the guests in Mayor Victor Gordo’s Rose Parade “1907 autocar bus.”. There was one odd title for field representative Vannia De La Cuba. She was referred to as “…Vannia De La Cuba who is the deputy to the Mayor …”
orangecountytribune.com
Charles Mitchell, 82
Charles Mitchell, a long-time community leader in Garden Grove, has passed away at the age of 82. Mitchell, who moved to Garden Grove in 1973, has been active is nearly every aspect of life in the city and county, donating thousands of hours of his time to a wide variety of causes.
NBC Los Angeles
San Bernardino Restaurant Owner Plans to Use Shuttle Bus to Remove Homeless
Those are the words of a San Bernardino business owner who is frustrated by the homeless crisis. Max Zahir, owner of Celebrities Sports Grill, said his restaurant has been the target of many crimes, including arson and vandalism. That’s why he is threatening to take matters into his own hands....
orangecountytribune.com
Council moves to trim meetings
In what might be considered a bit of irony, the Westminster City Council took an hour to decide on how to go about shortening the length of its meeting that started on Wednesday evening and concluded six hours later on Thursday morning. After a half-dozen different proposals were floated, the...
Man who tossed dog over fence at a Riverside cell tower arrested
Authorities on Thursday announced they had taken the man caught on video tossing his dog over a razor wire-topped fence at a Riverside County cell service tower into custody.
2urbangirls.com
Half dozen cars found stripped, dumped in Compton canal
COMPTON, Calif. – Compton residents report finding a half dozen cars dumped in a canal in Compton. “Cars are stripped then dumped in this canal,” said the resident who refused to be identified. “There are six of them stretching from Home Depot to Greenleaf.”. The resident reports...
Power outage affects thousands in southeast Long Beach
According to Southern California Edison, an outage was reported at 7:20 p.m. that affected 4,307 customers, including businesses on Second Street. The post Power outage affects thousands in southeast Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
newsantaana.com
A senior resident of Fountain Valley is missing
The Fountain Valley Police Department needs the community’s assistance in locating Fountain Valley resident Julian Valdez. Julian was last seen today (Monday, January 09, 2023), at approximately 11:30 a.m., near the area of Heil Avenue and Bushard Street in Fountain Valley. Julian left his home in a nearby neighborhood...
OC Power Authority Rates Fall Below Edison for the First Time
Some Orange County residents could see their electric rates dip below Southern California Edison’s for the first time this month after the county’s green power agency approved new rates. However, the vast majority of the agency’s customers won’t see their rates dip below Edison’s costs.
KTLA.com
Thieves rob victim of $560,000 in jewelry off 22 Freeway in Orange County
Detectives with the Garden Grove Police Department are investigating after $560,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from a person’s car in broad daylight off the 22 Freeway Thursday. Police responded to reports of the robbery at around 12:41 p.m., near the intersection of Magnolia Street and Trask Avenue, according...
orangecountytribune.com
Two hurt in mobile home fire
Two residents of a mobile home in Westminster were treated for smoke inhalation when a fire broke put this morning. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, firefighters received a call around 9:15 a.m. about a a blaze in the 9200 block of Westminster Boulevard, between Bushard Street and Magnolia Street.
orangecountytribune.com
Changes coming to City Hall?
Opportunities to reverse decisions by previous city councils abound on the agenda for Wednesday’s Westminster City Council meeting. Under legislative items, the council will consider an ordinance allowing for the location of the mayor’s office – in this case, Chi Charlie Nguyen – to inside the City Hall.
San Diego native burned in boiling water attack
San Diego native burned in boiling water attack; attack unfolded inside Koreatown apartment in Los Angeles.
Authorities arrest Riverside County man suspected of throwing dog over razor wire fence
A Riverside County man suspected of throwing a dog over a fence topped with razor wire was arrested, authorities say.
Will Seal Beach Voters Elect OC’s First Openly Transgender City Council Member?
As newly elected city council members across Orange County start to get comfortable in their seats on the dais, Seal Beach voters are taking to the ballot again in a run-off election that could result in a transgender person being sworn into office for the first time in OC. Stephanie...
Sacramento Warns Huntington Beach Against Violating State Housing Law
California housing officials are warning Huntington Beach city leaders to stand down after city council members said they’re looking at limiting the state’s power to control local housing development. Sacramento officials also threatened to take Surf City to court if the council adopts any local ordinances violating state...
When Will Orange County Veterans Get Their Final Resting Place?
While the 10-year old dream of Orange County’s first veterans cemetery took some big steps forward last year, the official groundbreaking could happen next year. Discussions on bringing a state veterans cemetery to Irvine started over a decade ago, but after years of stalled progress, veterans relocated their efforts to a piece of county land in Gypsum Canyon in 2021, and since then the project has continued moving forward.
Comments / 0