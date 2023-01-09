WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mary K. Kirk, 81, passed away at her home in the town of Watertown Tuesday afternoon, January 10, 2023. Mary was born in Watertown April 16, 1941, daughter of Francis T. “Frank” and Pauline Ryan Kirk. She was a 1959 graduate of Immaculate Heart Academy and had attended JCC. She was an office manager for King & King in Watertown. Mary enjoyed gardening, had been a member of several bowling leagues, and was of the Catholic faith.

