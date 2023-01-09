Read full article on original website
Snow causes slippery conditions today
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s pretty slick out there this morning. Rain changed to snow as temperatures dropped overnight, causing icy and slushy conditions. There’s a winter storm warning for the northern tips of St. Lawrence and Franklin counties until 7 p.m. Friday. A winter weather advisory for the rest of both counties and parts of the Adirondacks is set to wrap up at the same time.
State considers Potsdam for marijuana shop
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The state is considering a location in Potsdam for a retail shop to buy marijuana. Town of Potsdam Code Enforcement Officer Jeffrey Murray found out Monday morning from the state that the former Olympia Sports outlet at Sandstone Market, just off Route 11 near Walmart, is a potential location for a legal cannabis dispensary.
Zoo New York Comes to the Library
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Because it may be too cold to walk around outside at the zoo, Watertown’s Flower Memorial Library is bringing a bit of the zoo inside. This Saturday at 10 a.m., children ages 3-12 and their families can meet some creatures that live at Zoo New York by visiting the library.
Some snow changing to rain
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures started in the 30s for Jefferson and Lewis counties and were mainly in the 20s in St. Lawrence County. Snow this morning will change to rain. That could fall as freezing rain and a mix of rain and snow for places where it’s cooler.
Ganter to retire from the Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence CEO is set to retire after 44 years of service. Howard Ganter has been working for the Jefferson Rehabilitation Center for nearly 5 decades and now he’s set to retire on January 27. According to Ganter, numerous changes...
Study shows need for affordable apartments
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Hundreds of affordable apartments are needed around Watertown and Fort Drum. A housing study done by the Development Authority of the North Country showed 731 units are needed to be rented by people who work but just can’t afford current rents. To be specific,...
Carlton “Sonny” George David, 83, of Black River
BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Carlton “Sonny” George David, 83, a patient of SKNH formerly of LeRay Street, died peacefully late afternoon on January 11, 2023, at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home in Watertown, New York. Born on April 21, 1939, in Henderson, NY; son of the late Carlton Irwin & Myrtle Mae (Lowery) David. A 1958 graduate from General Brown High School.
Joseph Lee Brailsford, 59, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Joseph Lee Brailsford, age 59 passed away unexpectedly at Massena Hospital on Wednesdays January 4, 2023. A Celebration of Joseph’s Life will be at the AMVETS Post No. 4, located at 12 Andrews Street, Massena, NY on Friday January 13, 2023 beginning at 4:00 PM.
Ronald C. “Joe” Hill, 75, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ronald C. “Joe” Hill, 75, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake. A graveside service will be announced and held in Hermon Cemetery in the spring. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Ronald was...
Former paper mill site could become new solar farm
DEFERIET, New York (WWNY) - The site of a former paper mill along the Black River could become part of New York’s push for renewable energy. The state’s Energy Research and Development Authority, NYSERDA, joined Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency officials at a Deferiet village meeting Wednesday night.
Lewis County home a total loss after fire
TOWN OF NEW BREMEN, New York (WWNY) - A fire heavily damaged a home in the Lewis County town of New Bremen late Tuesday morning. Volunteers from several departments were called to 9217 State Route 812 in the town of New Bremen. According to Croghan Fire Chief Steve Monnat, the...
Very cold morning, milder afternoon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It felt as if it were around zero or below in parts of the north country early this morning. Air temperatures were in the single and double digits above, but a breeze made it feel colder. It will eventually feel milder. Temperatures will climb into...
Mark A. Terwilliger, 67, of Heuvelton
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Mark A. Terwilliger, age 67, of Heuvelton, NY, will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 12:00PM with Rev. Robert Schirmer officiating at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023, from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral services at the funeral home. Mark died Monday, January 9th, 2023, after battling with a number of health issues.
Mary K. Kirk, 81, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mary K. Kirk, 81, passed away at her home in the town of Watertown Tuesday afternoon, January 10, 2023. Mary was born in Watertown April 16, 1941, daughter of Francis T. “Frank” and Pauline Ryan Kirk. She was a 1959 graduate of Immaculate Heart Academy and had attended JCC. She was an office manager for King & King in Watertown. Mary enjoyed gardening, had been a member of several bowling leagues, and was of the Catholic faith.
Watertown firefighters donate coats to children
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Fire Department is once again working to get winter coats to local children. As a part of the Operation Warmth program, each Watertown Fire Department member has been putting in $25 of their own money to get purchase coats for kids. School officials...
After Christmas break-in, school beefs up surveillance
TOWN OF BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The General Brown Central School District has a new video monitoring system following a break-in during the blizzard last month. Superintendent Brian Moore says the school district was already working on strengthening security at the district’s buildings when 35-year-old Sean Briggs of Watertown allegedly broke into the high school on Christmas Day.
Compo Pierce stays on Watertown council, could run for Mayor
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sarah Compo Pierce says she’s decided to stay on Watertown’s city council and she’s considering a run for mayor this fall. “I’ve always been taught if you start something, finish it, and I felt that I owed it to the voters and people who supported me to finish my term,” she said.
Janice M. LaShomb, 78, of Norwood
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Janice M. LaShomb, 78, a resident of United Helpers Maplewood Campus and formerly of Norwood, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Mrs. LaShomb passed away late Wednesday evening at Maplewood. Among her survivors is her husband Richard. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Janice M. LaShomb.
Larry J. Dudley, 77, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Larry J. Dudley, 77, of Davidson Street passed away on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023, at home. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, January 15, 2023 from 12:00pm – 2:30pm at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A prayer service will follow at 2:30pm with Pastor Jeffrey Smith officiating. A Celebration of Life gathering will follow the service at the Watertown Eagles Club, Washington St. from 4 – 6 pm on Sunday.
Lewis County towns get access to high-speed internet
LEWIS COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - Hundreds of rural homes and businesses in Lewis County, previously unserved, will now have access to high-speed broadband internet. It’s an initiative the county is rolling out thanks to money from the state. When driving through rural communities in the county, you may...
