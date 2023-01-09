Read full article on original website
Related
WMBF
Accused human trafficker back in jail, faces additional charges
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) -An accused human trafficker is facing additional charges in Orangeburg County. Alana Ann Westbury, 32, of Bowman, SC was charged in early Jan. with trafficking a victim under 18 years old, and three counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk. She is a co-defendant in the...
abcnews4.com
Orangeburg County man arrested for trafficking drugs, assaulting deputy
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A 23-year-old Orangeburg County man has been arrested after he assaulted a deputy during a traffic stop, which led deputies to finding various drugs in his car, the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office said. The suspect, Andrew Easterlin, was arrested Tuesday for the incident. Deputies...
WIS-TV
Man arrested in Orangeburg County for drug-related charges
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg County man has been arrested on multiple counts of drug-related charges and assault on a police officer. Andrew Easterlin, 23, has been charged with nine counts of possession with intent to distribute various narcotics, including oxycodone and amphetamine. Easterlin is also charged with...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police arrest man accused of attempted bank robbery
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department arrested a man who allegedly attempted to rob the State Credit Union on Colonial Drive. Authorities say the man was captured near the Family Dollar on Farrow Rd. Updates will be posted once available.
WIS-TV
Sheriff Leon Lott takes the stand and jury begins deliberations in federal lawsuit
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott took the stand in federal court Wednesday for a civil lawsuit involving one of his former deputies. Shelia Webb is suing former deputy Cameron Duecker over a Feb. 2019 incident where Duecker tasered her nine times in her home. She is also suing Lott (in his official capacity) arguing the department was negligent in hiring and retaining Duecker.
WIS-TV
Kershaw County man charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime
LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Deputies responded to reports of shots fired at the Lynwood Place Apartments in Lugoff around 5:40 p.m. A caller reported she heard two or three gunshots and a screaming female from a nearby apartment. According to deputies, when they arrived on the scene an...
abccolumbia.com
Former Alvin S. Glenn jail officer accused of misconduct in office
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a jail officer accused of misconduct in office. According to authorities, in October of last year the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center conducted an investigation of former officer 27 year old China Gregg. Officials say that...
abccolumbia.com
Kershaw deputies respond to shooting incident, no injuries
KERSHAW, S.C. (WOLO)— The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on domestic violence charges after deputies responded to a call of shots fired at a Lynwood Place apartment in Lugoff. Two deputies were dispatched on Jan. 10 at approximately 5:40 p.m. after an anonymous person called stating...
WIS-TV
Detention center officer arrested for ‘inappropriate’ relationship with murder suspect
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has announced the arrest of a jail officer for misconduct at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia. According to RCSD, an October 2022 investigation by ASGDC staff revealed that former jail officer China Gregg was involved in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.
WMBF
Darlington County burglary suspect armed himself with victim’s gun, warrants state
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man facing charges for a recent burglary allegedly armed himself with the victim’s own gun, according to documents. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said James Arnez Barrow-Heidt is charged with first-degree burglary and petit larceny in connection to the incident that happened Monday on Oleander Drive in Hartsville.
WIS-TV
Students face assault charges after fight at Clarendon County school
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. SLED charges two people for human trafficking in Orangeburg County. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Today marks start of 2023 legislative session. Updated: Jan. 10,...
WLTX.com
Deputies prevent injury after suspect opens fire in Lugoff apartment
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A man has been taken into custody and charged after allegedly opening fire both before and after deputies were called to an apartment in Lugoff on Tuesday. According to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to Lynwood Place Apartments after an anonymous caller...
fox17.com
43 people arrested in multi-state drug trafficking ring, authorities say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Authorities said nearly three dozen people are facing almost 200 charges after a drug bust investigators call, “Las Señoritas.”. The crackdown focused on several counties in South Carolina and Georgia. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrests Thursday. He directed a...
2 arrested in Florence County narcotics investigation
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday afternoon that two arrests have been made by narcotics investigators. Mallorie Connor Lemacks, 26, of Hartsville, and Leroy Williams, Jr., 56, of Florence, were both arrested Wednesday and charged with trafficking in heroin and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, […]
WJCL
South Carolina Baby Surrendered: Newborn given up at hospital, now in DSS custody
A newborn baby was safely surrendered at a South Carolina hospital under Daniel's Law, according to the Department of Social Services. Officials with Prisma Health Richland Hospital accepted the infant on Monday. The African American female was born on Jan. 8 and weighed 7 pounds, and was 20 inches long...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Williston student charged in bomb threat; Barnwell threat under investigation
Williston-Elko High School and Barnwell High School each received a bomb threat in the first week of 2023 – one via phone call, and one via text message.
abccolumbia.com
Orangeburg authorities searching for murder suspect
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)—The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety needs your help finding a murder suspect on the run. Investigators say Cristyon Evans is connected to a homicide on December 30, 2022. The 35 year-old is considered to be armed and dangerous. He’s 5’9” and weighs about 216 pounds. If...
WRDW-TV
2 charged in trafficking of minor in Orangeburg County
BOWMAN, S.C. (WIS) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Monday that two people are being charged with human trafficking in Orangeburg County. SLED’s announcement came on the same day state officials released an annual report showing that human trafficking increased 400% last year in South Carolina.
WIS-TV
West Columbia police searching for runaway teenager
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old girl who ran away from home. Officials say Josie Rae Sharpe ran away from home on Tuesday, January 10. She is 5′2″ and weighs 90 pounds. Ms. Sharpe also has a tattoo above her knee that says “love,” and she is likely carrying a navy blue book bag with burgundy handles.
abccolumbia.com
SLED: Two individuals arrested on human trafficking charges
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents have charged two people with human trafficking in Orangeburg County. Alana Ann Westbury, 32, was charged on January 7 with trafficking a victim under 18 years-old and three counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk. John Richard Williams,...
Comments / 1