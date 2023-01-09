ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man-made snow; Limit on repeat ballot measures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, January 13, 2023. KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know this Midday. South Dakota voters might get to decide in 2024 how soon they want to see a rejected constitutional amendment on the election ballot again. Rather than...
Governor’s response to the “State of the Tribes” Address

PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release)- Folks,. Our state’s Native American heritage and culture is such an important part of what makes South Dakota a special place. Governor Noem recognizes that. She acknowledges it every time we deploy resources to help the tribes, sign law enforcement MOUs to keep our tribal people safe, and incorporate Native American heritage and culture into our education standards. She invested in the first ever tribal-run meth treatment facility to help the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. She has repeatedly invested in regional mental health resources, which will also help our tribal communities. She highlighted the Department of Tourism’s efforts to advance tribal tourism in her State of the State Address this week. She has repeatedly made efforts to reconcile our differences and come together as one state.
Deutsch wants limit on repeat ballot measures

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota voters might get to decide in 2024 how soon they want to see a rejected constitutional amendment on the election ballot again. Representative Fred Deutsch, a Florence Republican, wants to prohibit immediate repeat attempts. House Joint Resolution 5001 would require at least one...
Noem wants law to recognize more out-of-state licenses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s no secret there’s more job openings than people to fill them in South Dakota. Since May 2021, the state has had an unemployment rate of 3% or lower. The latest figure from November 2022 put the state’s unemployment rate at 2%. The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation report says there’s a workforce of 476,790 people in the state and 467,288 people are employed.
SD House panel endorses employers’ tax cut

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A proposed reduction in South Dakota’s unemployment taxes heads to the House of Representatives next week. The legislation from the state Department of Labor and Regulation received unanimous backing Friday from the House Commerce and Energy Committee. Labor Secretary Marcia Hultman said employers would...
State agrees to termination of SB180, paving the way for citizen initiatives

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Opponents of the bill believe it allowed the state legislature to “ignore the will of the people”. “This is another great win for direct democracy and the citizen initiative process, and it is our hope that the South Dakota State Legislature will stop trying to cripple the peoples’ right to use citizen initiatives to pass laws and amend our state’s constitution,” said Rick Weiland, co-founder of the health care advocacy group, Dakotans for Health.
SD lawmakers react to Noem’s pro-family push

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem officially launched her second-term agenda with a State of the State address Tuesday that could be described as family-friendly, as she called on lawmakers to eliminate the state’s 4.5% sales tax on groceries and to support many more state government incentives for adoption, foster care, pregnancies and family leave.
South Dakota eyes property tax relief

(The Center Square) - South Dakota’s House Taxation Committee Thursday discussed two bills that would reduce property taxes. House Bill 1043 would exempt $100,000 of the "full and true value" of owner-occupied single-family homes. House Bill 1052 would change eligibility requirements for a property tax relief program for disabled veterans and surviving spouses.
Moving to a Different Floor in Pierre

One of the freshman members of the South Dakota House is a veteran of many years in state government. District 13 Representative Tony Venhuizen of Sioux Falls was the Chief of Staff for both Governor Dennis Daugaard and Governor Kristi Noem. He say it is interesting to change places in Pierre….
Secretary Kellie Wasko testify in front of Senate Judiciary Committee

PIERRE, S.D.(KJJQ)- The Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Corrections says the state needs new facilities. Governor Noem has proposed some $400 million in expenditures for new prisons in Sioux Falls and Rapid City. Kellie Wasko spoke to the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday morning. She says new facilities are...
Noem Pays Joy $60K to Twirl Her Batons; Manhart Starts at $46K in SOS Office

Baton-twirling apparently doesn’t count much in the salary formula: the state’s payroll website says Joy is getting $60,000 a year for waging war on South Dakota reporters on the Governor’s behalf. That’s a notch below the $61,500 Noem’s first press secretary, Kristin Wileman, was making when she left the job three years ago. Chief of communications Ian Fury is making $135,000 a year… but his bio says he “competed in collegiate speech and debate”, so yay for the earning power of debaters!
