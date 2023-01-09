Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Taxpayer watchdog in South Dakota seeks to increase its salaries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A taxpayer’s watchdog in South Dakota wants to increase the starting wage for new auditors so it can continue to its high level of work, said auditor general Russell Olson on Friday morning. Olson was at the Jan. 13 Joint Committee on Appropriations...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota’s Chief Justice rails on proposal to end bar exam for law school graduates
PIERRE, S.D. - PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota is short on lawyers, and it is impacting lower income, rural defendants more than anyone else in the state. But for State Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven Jensen, it is not enough to give University of South Dakota Knudson School of Law graduates a ticket out of the Bar exam.
South Dakota Social Studies Standards public hearing moved & teachers feel left out
"It's a little tough to ask our teachers to burn one of their two personal days to go and testify across the state. They don't get many of those anyway, and just the fact that we love our educators in the classroom with our kids, that's where they want to be."
KELOLAND TV
Man-made snow; Limit on repeat ballot measures
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, January 13, 2023. KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know this Midday. South Dakota voters might get to decide in 2024 how soon they want to see a rejected constitutional amendment on the election ballot again. Rather than...
hubcityradio.com
Governor’s response to the “State of the Tribes” Address
PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release)- Folks,. Our state’s Native American heritage and culture is such an important part of what makes South Dakota a special place. Governor Noem recognizes that. She acknowledges it every time we deploy resources to help the tribes, sign law enforcement MOUs to keep our tribal people safe, and incorporate Native American heritage and culture into our education standards. She invested in the first ever tribal-run meth treatment facility to help the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. She has repeatedly invested in regional mental health resources, which will also help our tribal communities. She highlighted the Department of Tourism’s efforts to advance tribal tourism in her State of the State Address this week. She has repeatedly made efforts to reconcile our differences and come together as one state.
KELOLAND TV
Deutsch wants limit on repeat ballot measures
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota voters might get to decide in 2024 how soon they want to see a rejected constitutional amendment on the election ballot again. Representative Fred Deutsch, a Florence Republican, wants to prohibit immediate repeat attempts. House Joint Resolution 5001 would require at least one...
hubcityradio.com
Senator Jean Hunhoff react to Governor’s “State of the State” Address
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem laid out her legislative priorities in her “State of the State” speech this week. District 18 Senator Jean Hunhoff of Yankton says she heard the tone. Hunhoff says the Governor again made a point of cutting the sales tax on groceries.
sdstandardnow.com
Knobe: In her State of the State address, S.D. Gov. Kristi Noem talks the talk, but she has not walked the walk
I watched the South Dakota State of the State address delivered by Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday, Jan. 10. My observations:. She bragged about South Dakota being No. 1 in many areas, but never backed up the brag with the source of the information proving the brag. Many of the...
KELOLAND TV
Noem wants law to recognize more out-of-state licenses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s no secret there’s more job openings than people to fill them in South Dakota. Since May 2021, the state has had an unemployment rate of 3% or lower. The latest figure from November 2022 put the state’s unemployment rate at 2%. The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation report says there’s a workforce of 476,790 people in the state and 467,288 people are employed.
KELOLAND TV
SD House panel endorses employers’ tax cut
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A proposed reduction in South Dakota’s unemployment taxes heads to the House of Representatives next week. The legislation from the state Department of Labor and Regulation received unanimous backing Friday from the House Commerce and Energy Committee. Labor Secretary Marcia Hultman said employers would...
dakotanewsnow.com
State agrees to termination of SB180, paving the way for citizen initiatives
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Opponents of the bill believe it allowed the state legislature to “ignore the will of the people”. “This is another great win for direct democracy and the citizen initiative process, and it is our hope that the South Dakota State Legislature will stop trying to cripple the peoples’ right to use citizen initiatives to pass laws and amend our state’s constitution,” said Rick Weiland, co-founder of the health care advocacy group, Dakotans for Health.
SD medical marijuana ban sought for some women
A state lawmaker who helped lead the 2022 election fight against legalizing recreational marijuana in South Dakota now wants to prohibit the state Department of Health from issuing medical-marijuana patient cards to women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.
KELOLAND TV
FAA system outage; Medical marijuana ban proposed; COVID-19 case update
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know First@4. More than 1,000 flights nationwide were canceled on Wednesday with thousands more delayed following a system outage at the FAA. The Des Moines School District is dealing with its own network problems. There...
KELOLAND TV
SD lawmakers react to Noem’s pro-family push
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem officially launched her second-term agenda with a State of the State address Tuesday that could be described as family-friendly, as she called on lawmakers to eliminate the state’s 4.5% sales tax on groceries and to support many more state government incentives for adoption, foster care, pregnancies and family leave.
South Dakota eyes property tax relief
(The Center Square) - South Dakota’s House Taxation Committee Thursday discussed two bills that would reduce property taxes. House Bill 1043 would exempt $100,000 of the "full and true value" of owner-occupied single-family homes. House Bill 1052 would change eligibility requirements for a property tax relief program for disabled veterans and surviving spouses.
amazingmadison.com
District 8 Senator Casey Crabtree reacts to Governor’s address; looks forward to 2023 session
District 8 Senator Casey Crabtree of Madison is serving as the Senate Majority Leader during this year’s legislative session. Crabtree said that Governor Kristi Noem did a good job in her State of the State address, and said that South Dakota is in a good place right now, but there are some challenges the legislature needs to address.
wnax.com
Moving to a Different Floor in Pierre
One of the freshman members of the South Dakota House is a veteran of many years in state government. District 13 Representative Tony Venhuizen of Sioux Falls was the Chief of Staff for both Governor Dennis Daugaard and Governor Kristi Noem. He say it is interesting to change places in Pierre….
hubcityradio.com
Secretary Kellie Wasko testify in front of Senate Judiciary Committee
PIERRE, S.D.(KJJQ)- The Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Corrections says the state needs new facilities. Governor Noem has proposed some $400 million in expenditures for new prisons in Sioux Falls and Rapid City. Kellie Wasko spoke to the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday morning. She says new facilities are...
dakotafreepress.com
Noem Pays Joy $60K to Twirl Her Batons; Manhart Starts at $46K in SOS Office
Baton-twirling apparently doesn’t count much in the salary formula: the state’s payroll website says Joy is getting $60,000 a year for waging war on South Dakota reporters on the Governor’s behalf. That’s a notch below the $61,500 Noem’s first press secretary, Kristin Wileman, was making when she left the job three years ago. Chief of communications Ian Fury is making $135,000 a year… but his bio says he “competed in collegiate speech and debate”, so yay for the earning power of debaters!
This Building Could Fit Every Resident of South Dakota Inside
It's a building so large that it could fit every resident of South Dakota inside and there would still be enough room to space everyone out three feet apart. At 699,000 square feet, the new Amazon fulfillment center in north Sioux Falls is the largest building in the city and probably the state of South Dakota.
Comments / 1