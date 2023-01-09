Read full article on original website
School districts in South Carolina make calendar changes
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — York School District One voted Tuesday night in favor of a modified school calendar that is similar to year-round school. The Clover School District did the same thing last month. Channel 9 South Carolina reporter Tina Terry explains what influenced York District One′s decision.
Parents sue Union County schools over new academic calendar saying it’s illegal
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Parents filed a lawsuit against the Union County Board of Education and its board members saying the district violated the law when adopting the district’s new school calendar. The board adopted the school calendar in a special remote meeting on Dec. 13, 2022, which...
cn2.com
Parents Urged to be on the Lookout After School District Finds Man in Baseball Field Bathroom
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster County School District is urging parents to report any suspicious behavior following an incident taking place Yesterday at Indian Land Elementary School. In a Facebook post made by the District, officials detail the incident saying it occurred when a female bus driver stopped...
Union County employee saves life of unresponsive woman, receives award
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — An employee with Union County was recognized with the Lifesaver Award after he helped save a woman’s life in November. Jason Belk, a water technician, was driving a county vehicle down Old Charlotte Highway on Nov. 8, 2022, in Monroe when he noticed something wasn’t right.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools sounding alarm for men to volunteer in the classroom
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools community engagement leaders are sounding the alarm by putting out a plea to men in the community: Come join us to help students who need it the most. "Superman ain't coming, but the men are!" CMS Community Engagement Specialist Harold Dixon said on...
cn2.com
Sullivan Middle School Remembers Mr. Odom
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Sullivan Middle School family in Rock Hill is. mourning the loss of a friend and long time custodian – Theodore Odom known as Mr. Ted. The school says they will miss his quiet and gentle demeanor and his signature pajama bottoms often seen through the halls of Sullivan Middle.
East Spencer Police Department is down to just one employee
EAST SPENCER, N.C. — Law enforcement agencies across the country are struggling to recruit enough staff. It’s especially challenging for a small department in Rowan County. The East Spencer Police Department currently has one employee: the police chief. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Department is working to step in...
lincolntimesnews.com
Dedicated tax department employee receives of Employee the Year award
LINCOLNTON – An extremely dedicated and kind employee with a “contagious smile” at the Lincoln County Tax Department is the 2022 Lincoln County Employee of the Year. Joyce Houser, a lifelong Lincoln County resident, has been working for the tax department for 15 years. Houser works in collections and also does county employee deductions and bankruptcy.
WBTV
First Alert: Tornado Warning issued for Meck, Gaston and Lincoln counties
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The WBTV First Alert Weather Team, Charlotte’s most accurate, is continuing to track heavy rain and thunderstorms moving through the area. Today is a First Alert Weather Day as strong to severe storms move through the area in time for the evening commute. A Tornado...
'A systemic problem we need to address': NC lawmaker working to get trucks off interstate ramps
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Long lines of tractor-trailers parked along major exits on interstates is a growing problem that North Carolina leaders say needs to be addressed amid growing concerns. From soil erosion to safety hazards, state leaders say it's a systematic problem. Rep. Nasif Majeed says it's getting worse,...
lincolntimesnews.com
Lifelong Lincolnton resident receives a Key to the City
LINCOLNTON – A lifelong Lincolnton resident who worked for the City of Lincolnton for 49 years, 14 of them as the Lincolnton Police Chief was given the Key to the City at last Thursday’s Lincolnton City Council meeting. Terry Burgin was also recently appointed as the U.S. Marshal for the Western District of North Carolina.
United Way will distribute $16 million with help from local neighborhoods
Charlotte’s United Way plans to invest $16 million in agencies and nonprofits throughout the region. Much of that money will go to groups picked not by United Way, but by community members. United Way has changed its approach over the past few years to focus on specific neighborhoods and...
'Transparency is the key to trust' | NC Congressman goes viral for explaining how government works
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Politicians are reaching out to key voting demographics differently than they did a few years ago. They’re using social media apps like Instagram and TikTok to reach Gen Z and Millennials. U.S. Congressman Jeff Jackson, who represents portions of Mecklenburg and Gaston counties in...
WCNC
Rate hike for Duke Energy Progress customers in South Carolina greenlit by group of parties
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Some South Carolina power customers could see increasing bills in April if Duke Energy Progress' rate hike is approved by state regulators. On Thursday, the subsidiary owned by Duke Energy after a merger with Progress Energy announced that several consumer, environmental, and industrial groups had reached a comprehensive agreement regarding the company's rate review request in September 2022. Walmart, Nucor Steel, the US Department of Defense, and the Sierra Club were among the entities listed in the settlement agreement filed with the South Carolina Public Service Commission.
qcnews.com
State inspectors asking public to check your receipts
North Carolina fined several Charlotte stores for overcharging on stuff due to scanner errors, so state inspectors are encouraging customers to check their receipts. State inspectors asking public to check your receipts. North Carolina fined several Charlotte stores for overcharging on stuff due to scanner errors, so state inspectors are...
Trial begins for Madison Cawthorn, accused of bringing gun into Charlotte Douglas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Madison Cawthorn could face thousands of dollars in fines after bringing a gun through security. Last year TSA intercepted a record number of guns at airports. It was a 10% jump from 2021 and a large majority of those guns were loaded. For the latest breaking...
WBTV
First Alert: Tornado Watch issued for multiple N.C. counties including Mecklenburg
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The WBTV First Alert Weather Team, Charlotte’s most accurate, is continuing to track heavy rain and thunderstorms moving through the area. Today is a First Alert Weather Day as strong to severe storms move through the area in time for the evening commute. A Tornado...
CATS announces contingency plan ahead of potential bus driver strike
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) announced its contingency plans if union bus drivers go on strike amid failed contract negotiations. SMART union members voted 254-14 in favor of striking on Jan. 7, a source told WCNC Charlotte. The source said the union rejected two contract offers. The vote doesn't mean a driver strike is imminent, but it does mean a strike could happen in the future if the union decides to step away from negotiations. Any potential strike will not affect light rail service.
Officials say Meck, Cabarrus counties experiencing high levels of COVID-19 community spread
CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties are showing high levels of COVID-19 community spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Both counties were in the medium range in recent weeks, but have now moved into the high range. The rise in levels is due to a rise in COVID-19 hospital admissions, the number of hospital patients with the virus, and new cases reported in the counties.
lakenormanpublications.com
Virtual bookkeeping office, vehicle cleaner come to Mooresville
MOORESVILLE – Here are the new Mooresville-South Iredell Chamber of Commerce members who participated in a recent “ribbon cutting extravaganza.”. Sarah McKee Accounting brings financial clarity to small businesses by providing virtual bookkeeping services. All communication and financial document storage is handled with bookkeeping software. The bookkeeper categorizes transactions and prepares financial statements for your business.
