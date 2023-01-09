ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NC

WSOC Charlotte

School districts in South Carolina make calendar changes

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — York School District One voted Tuesday night in favor of a modified school calendar that is similar to year-round school. The Clover School District did the same thing last month. Channel 9 South Carolina reporter Tina Terry explains what influenced York District One′s decision.
YORK, SC
cn2.com

Sullivan Middle School Remembers Mr. Odom

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Sullivan Middle School family in Rock Hill is. mourning the loss of a friend and long time custodian – Theodore Odom known as Mr. Ted. The school says they will miss his quiet and gentle demeanor and his signature pajama bottoms often seen through the halls of Sullivan Middle.
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

East Spencer Police Department is down to just one employee

EAST SPENCER, N.C. — Law enforcement agencies across the country are struggling to recruit enough staff. It’s especially challenging for a small department in Rowan County. The East Spencer Police Department currently has one employee: the police chief. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Department is working to step in...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Dedicated tax department employee receives of Employee the Year award

LINCOLNTON – An extremely dedicated and kind employee with a “contagious smile” at the Lincoln County Tax Department is the 2022 Lincoln County Employee of the Year. Joyce Houser, a lifelong Lincoln County resident, has been working for the tax department for 15 years. Houser works in collections and also does county employee deductions and bankruptcy.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Lifelong Lincolnton resident receives a Key to the City

LINCOLNTON – A lifelong Lincolnton resident who worked for the City of Lincolnton for 49 years, 14 of them as the Lincolnton Police Chief was given the Key to the City at last Thursday’s Lincolnton City Council meeting. Terry Burgin was also recently appointed as the U.S. Marshal for the Western District of North Carolina.
LINCOLNTON, NC
WCNC

Rate hike for Duke Energy Progress customers in South Carolina greenlit by group of parties

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Some South Carolina power customers could see increasing bills in April if Duke Energy Progress' rate hike is approved by state regulators. On Thursday, the subsidiary owned by Duke Energy after a merger with Progress Energy announced that several consumer, environmental, and industrial groups had reached a comprehensive agreement regarding the company's rate review request in September 2022. Walmart, Nucor Steel, the US Department of Defense, and the Sierra Club were among the entities listed in the settlement agreement filed with the South Carolina Public Service Commission.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
qcnews.com

State inspectors asking public to check your receipts

North Carolina fined several Charlotte stores for overcharging on stuff due to scanner errors, so state inspectors are encouraging customers to check their receipts. State inspectors asking public to check your receipts. North Carolina fined several Charlotte stores for overcharging on stuff due to scanner errors, so state inspectors are...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CATS announces contingency plan ahead of potential bus driver strike

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) announced its contingency plans if union bus drivers go on strike amid failed contract negotiations. SMART union members voted 254-14 in favor of striking on Jan. 7, a source told WCNC Charlotte. The source said the union rejected two contract offers. The vote doesn't mean a driver strike is imminent, but it does mean a strike could happen in the future if the union decides to step away from negotiations. Any potential strike will not affect light rail service.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Officials say Meck, Cabarrus counties experiencing high levels of COVID-19 community spread

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties are showing high levels of COVID-19 community spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Both counties were in the medium range in recent weeks, but have now moved into the high range. The rise in levels is due to a rise in COVID-19 hospital admissions, the number of hospital patients with the virus, and new cases reported in the counties.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Virtual bookkeeping office, vehicle cleaner come to Mooresville

MOORESVILLE – Here are the new Mooresville-South Iredell Chamber of Commerce members who participated in a recent “ribbon cutting extravaganza.”. Sarah McKee Accounting brings financial clarity to small businesses by providing virtual bookkeeping services. All communication and financial document storage is handled with bookkeeping software. The bookkeeper categorizes transactions and prepares financial statements for your business.
MOORESVILLE, NC
