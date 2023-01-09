As we parse through Gov. Jim Justice’s State of the State address, there are many worthwhile projects and programs that he mentions. But for a governor who touts — and has shown — himself to be an expert businessman, it is clear that he is much more than that. And while his speech had much that could be labeled as pro-business, there were also key social services programs that show Justice’s endearing, compassionate side when it comes to West Virginia and its children.

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO