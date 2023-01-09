Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Two simple ideas that could have huge results
As we parse through Gov. Jim Justice’s State of the State address, there are many worthwhile projects and programs that he mentions. But for a governor who touts — and has shown — himself to be an expert businessman, it is clear that he is much more than that. And while his speech had much that could be labeled as pro-business, there were also key social services programs that show Justice’s endearing, compassionate side when it comes to West Virginia and its children.
WVNews
Even as NY nurses return to work, more strikes could follow
WASHINGTON (AP) — Even as 7,000 nurses return to work at two of New York’s busiest hospitals after a three-day strike, colleagues around the country say it’s just a matter of time before frontline workers at other hospitals begin walking the picket line. Problems are mounting at...
WVNews
Meigs Health Matters: Vision assistance programs for children and adults
Approximately 15% of Ohioans age 40 and older have some measure of difficulty recognizing a friend across the street. Approximately 19.6% have not had an eye exam in the last two years. Vision loss due to lazy eye, glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration, cataract and diabetic retinopathy often produces no symptoms,...
WVNews
EXPLAINER: What came together to make deadly Alabama tornado
DENVER (AP) — A La Nina weather pattern, warm moist air coming from an unusually toasty Gulf of Mexico, likely juiced by climate change, and a decades long eastward shift of tornadoes came together to create the unusually early and deadly storm system that hit Alabama Thursday, meteorologists said.
WVNews
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events planned in North Central West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Events are scheduled to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day over the next couple weeks throughout North Central West Virginia. In Clarksburg, the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival will have an art exhibit starting Friday at the Kelly Miller Community Center.
Comments / 0