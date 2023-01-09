ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

UNC Starters Armando Bacot, Pete Nance Doubtful for Louisville Game

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina is unlikely to have its two frontcourt starters in the lineup on Saturday at Louisville. Senior big man Armando Bacot is "very questionable, at best" to play on Saturday vs. Louisville, UNC head coach Hubert Davis told reporters on Friday afternoon in the Smith Center. Davis added that Bacot is "further along" in his recovery than graduate forward Pete Nance.
News & Notes from Hubert Davis Ahead of Trip to Louisville

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis met with reporters on Friday afternoon in the Smith Center before the team left for Louisville. The Tar Heels will take on the Cardinals on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the KFC Yum! Center. UNC is coming off a 65-58 loss at Virginia on Tuesday while Louisville fell to Clemson 83-70 on Wednesday. The Cardinals have lost their last six games and are 2-15 this season.
WR transfer Devin Carter flips to West Virginia

Former NC State wide receiver Devin Carter announced Wednesday night that he has flipped his commitment from Penn State to West Virginia. Carter committed to Penn State shortly after the conclusion of the Nittany Lions' Rose Bowl win over Utah. He was on campus for an official visit over the weekend and was in the Penn State student directory at the beginning of the week, but never officially enrolled in or attended classes.
Dre Bly Leaving UNC Coaching Staff

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina cornerbacks coach Dre Bly is leaving the staff, the school announced on Wednesday. “We all love Dre Bly and appreciate what he means to the University of North Carolina as a Hall of Famer, an unbelievable advocate for the program, and an excellent coach,” UNC head coach Brown said in a release. “Dre and I mutually agreed to part ways so that he could explore other opportunities in the coaching profession. We appreciate everything he’s done for the program over the last few years and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”
