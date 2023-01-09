ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville Predators score at Ottawa Senators: Live updates

By Paul Skrbina, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago
The Nashville Predators continue their five-game road trip Monday night (6:30 p.m., Bally Sports South) with a game against the Ottawa Senators.

Nashville has won three in a row, including the first two stops of trip against the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals.

Predators captain Roman Josi enters the game one goal shy of 150 for his career.

The Predators enter 18-14-6 with a 4-0-1 record in their previous five games. The Ottawa Senators enter 18-18-3.

