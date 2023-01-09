ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Jim Harbaugh’s NFL flirtations paint a different picture of the Michigan football dreams he once described

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Jim Harbaugh would love to become a lifelong Michigan Man … for the right price. Less than two weeks after leading his alma mater to a second straight College Football Playoff berth, Harbaugh reportedly spent this week flirting with the NFL again. He’s been linked to the Indianapolis Colts. He’s expected to interview with the Denver Broncos. And this news comes despite Harbaugh signing an extension last February and telling the public twice in the last month that he expects to coach Michigan next season -- though he did remind us each time that “you never know what the future holds.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
3 bets for NFL Super Wild Card Weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s the first Super Wild Card Weekend in which betting is legal in Ohio and, even though the Browns aren’t involved, there’s still plenty of football to watch -- and possibly place some bets. Here are three bets I like this weekend that you...
OHIO STATE
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson confirms troubling news of knee injury on Twitter

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson hasn’t played in over a month, and he has indicated that he won’t be playing anytime soon. Jackson took to Twitter on Thursday night and tweeted out details about a knee injury he suffered against the Denver Broncos on Dec. 4. In his tweet, Jackson said that he suffered a PCL Grade 2 sprain on the borderline of a Grade 3 sprain.
BALTIMORE, MD
Anderson Varejao hired by Cleveland Cavaliers as player development consultant and global ambassador, sources say

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Anderson Varejao has rejoined the Cleveland Cavaliers. Sources tell cleveland.com that Varejao, who played 13 of his 14 NBA seasons in Cleveland, has been hired as a player development consultant and global ambassador. While the longtime center and fan favorite had been making periodic visits to the team’s practice facility and lending a hand in any way he could, Varejao is back with the organization in a full-time capacity after officially retiring from basketball at any level.
CLEVELAND, OH
Ohio State football’s Matt Jones could join club of former guards whose versatility saved the Buckeyes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Luke Wypler’s decision to enter the 2023 NFL Draft set off a domino effect on Ohio State football’s offensive line. Matt Jones helped stop the tumbling of those tiles when he announced Wednesday he will be back for a sixth season. The second-team All-Big Ten Conference guard gives the Buckeyes two returning starters up front, along with Donovan Jackson.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio State announces major Brian Hartline news

The Ohio State football season ended in a disappointing fashion with a loss in the Peach Bowl to eventual national champion Georgia. Meanwhile, the team has been dealing with coaching staff changes, including losing offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson to Tusla. The big question was who would step into that critical role for head coach Ryan Read more... The post Ohio State announces major Brian Hartline news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
Meet the Bengals’ new right guard Max Scharping, who was brought in exactly for a moment like this

CINCINNATI, Ohio — For a unit that once was the healthiest on the team, the Bengals’ offensive line is going to have a rather ill-timed test on Sunday against the Ravens. In the span of three games, right tackle La’el Collins and right guard Alex Cappa were lost to a knee and ankle injury, respectively. The former’s injury is season-ending, while the latter’s appears to be a multi-week injury at the very least.
CINCINNATI, OH
Why the Bengals’ run game has to improve against Ravens: Strictly Stripes Podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals rush offense hasn’t seen much efficiency lately. A pass heavy team that has leaned in on quarterback Joe Burrow’s passing glamour, the Bengals haven’t witnessed much efficiency from their run game. After Bengals’ running backs Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine respectively bounced back in the middle of the season with respective top-notch performances, those seem like a distant memory again.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland Cavaliers’ Dean Wade suffers minor setback during rehab from shoulder injury

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade will be sidelined a bit longer than originally expected. On the verge of returning from a left shoulder sprain that has kept him out the last five weeks, Wade injured his ankle when he landed on someone’s foot during a recent workout. The 1-on-1 rehab session was part of the usual ramp-up process and the Cavs believed Wade was finally headed in the right direction, possibly even coming back at some point in the next week.
CLEVELAND, OH
Boys basketball statistical leaders: Cornerstone Christian sophomore Quinn ‘Turtle’ Kwasniak tops scoring charts

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cornerstone Christian sophomore guard Quinn “Turtle” Kwasniak set a school record already this season with 51 points in a game. He is leading the seven-county area in scoring with 29.7 points per game through the second week of January among schools that reported season statistics this week to cleveland.com.
CLEVELAND, OH
