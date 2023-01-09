Read full article on original website
Jim Harbaugh’s NFL flirtations paint a different picture of the Michigan football dreams he once described
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Jim Harbaugh would love to become a lifelong Michigan Man … for the right price. Less than two weeks after leading his alma mater to a second straight College Football Playoff berth, Harbaugh reportedly spent this week flirting with the NFL again. He’s been linked to the Indianapolis Colts. He’s expected to interview with the Denver Broncos. And this news comes despite Harbaugh signing an extension last February and telling the public twice in the last month that he expects to coach Michigan next season -- though he did remind us each time that “you never know what the future holds.”
3 bets for NFL Super Wild Card Weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s the first Super Wild Card Weekend in which betting is legal in Ohio and, even though the Browns aren’t involved, there’s still plenty of football to watch -- and possibly place some bets. Here are three bets I like this weekend that you...
At the end of another losing season, how do Browns fans feel about Deshaun Watson? The Wake Up for Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. In Cleveland, you see Browns gear everywhere. But I haven’t yet seen a Deshaun Watson jersey. Neither did John Tucker when he watched the final game of the season in a Lakewood sports bar.
Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones says Cleveland ‘feels like home’ as he becomes extension eligible
CLEVELAND -- Donovan Peoples-Jones wouldn’t quite take the bait. The notoriously quiet No. 2 wide receiver for the Cleveland Browns didn’t want to explicitly say what he thought about nearing extension eligibility last week when he spoke with cleveland.com. “I’m just trying to finish,” Peoples-Jones said. “Get a...
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson confirms troubling news of knee injury on Twitter
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson hasn’t played in over a month, and he has indicated that he won’t be playing anytime soon. Jackson took to Twitter on Thursday night and tweeted out details about a knee injury he suffered against the Denver Broncos on Dec. 4. In his tweet, Jackson said that he suffered a PCL Grade 2 sprain on the borderline of a Grade 3 sprain.
Anderson Varejao hired by Cleveland Cavaliers as player development consultant and global ambassador, sources say
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Anderson Varejao has rejoined the Cleveland Cavaliers. Sources tell cleveland.com that Varejao, who played 13 of his 14 NBA seasons in Cleveland, has been hired as a player development consultant and global ambassador. While the longtime center and fan favorite had been making periodic visits to the team’s practice facility and lending a hand in any way he could, Varejao is back with the organization in a full-time capacity after officially retiring from basketball at any level.
Ohio State football’s Matt Jones could join club of former guards whose versatility saved the Buckeyes
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Luke Wypler’s decision to enter the 2023 NFL Draft set off a domino effect on Ohio State football’s offensive line. Matt Jones helped stop the tumbling of those tiles when he announced Wednesday he will be back for a sixth season. The second-team All-Big Ten Conference guard gives the Buckeyes two returning starters up front, along with Donovan Jackson.
Saints GM Mickey Loomis: Player, staffing evaluations to begin in upcoming weeks
New Orleans General Manager Mickey Loomis will hold a press conference on Friday, January 13. Details regarding the reason for the press conference were not disclosed.
Ohio State announces major Brian Hartline news
The Ohio State football season ended in a disappointing fashion with a loss in the Peach Bowl to eventual national champion Georgia. Meanwhile, the team has been dealing with coaching staff changes, including losing offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson to Tusla. The big question was who would step into that critical role for head coach Ryan Read more... The post Ohio State announces major Brian Hartline news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Meet the Bengals’ new right guard Max Scharping, who was brought in exactly for a moment like this
CINCINNATI, Ohio — For a unit that once was the healthiest on the team, the Bengals’ offensive line is going to have a rather ill-timed test on Sunday against the Ravens. In the span of three games, right tackle La’el Collins and right guard Alex Cappa were lost to a knee and ankle injury, respectively. The former’s injury is season-ending, while the latter’s appears to be a multi-week injury at the very least.
Bengals WR Tee Higgins absent at Wednesday practice with illness
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was the only surprise DNP (did not participate) at Wednesday’s practice due to an illness that popped up Tuesday, per coach Zac Taylor. “Really, it started yesterday,” Taylor said. “Hopeful for tomorrow, we’ll see.”. Higgins has been...
Why the Bengals’ run game has to improve against Ravens: Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals rush offense hasn’t seen much efficiency lately. A pass heavy team that has leaned in on quarterback Joe Burrow’s passing glamour, the Bengals haven’t witnessed much efficiency from their run game. After Bengals’ running backs Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine respectively bounced back in the middle of the season with respective top-notch performances, those seem like a distant memory again.
Cleveland Cavaliers’ Dean Wade suffers minor setback during rehab from shoulder injury
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade will be sidelined a bit longer than originally expected. On the verge of returning from a left shoulder sprain that has kept him out the last five weeks, Wade injured his ankle when he landed on someone’s foot during a recent workout. The 1-on-1 rehab session was part of the usual ramp-up process and the Cavs believed Wade was finally headed in the right direction, possibly even coming back at some point in the next week.
Boys basketball statistical leaders: Cornerstone Christian sophomore Quinn ‘Turtle’ Kwasniak tops scoring charts
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cornerstone Christian sophomore guard Quinn “Turtle” Kwasniak set a school record already this season with 51 points in a game. He is leading the seven-county area in scoring with 29.7 points per game through the second week of January among schools that reported season statistics this week to cleveland.com.
Opinion: Has the Damar Hamlin incident changed people's views on football?
We asked: Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin's scary collapse on the field raises new questions about football safety. Does the injury change your view of football, and if so, how?
Mari Bickley, Saniyah Hall are trying lead Laurel girls basketball to a poetic season ... and a state title
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Second-year head coach Terrina Robinson constantly has to remind herself of one thing while watching the Laurel Gators play basketball.
Browns final offensive player grades: Who was elite, average and replaceable in 2022?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns wrapped up the 2022 season on Sunday with a loss to the Steelers, finishing with a 7-10 record. Here’s how the offense graded, according to Pro Football Focus, both as a team and as individuals:
Browns hoped to interview Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo for DC, but Pats working to keep him long term
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns hoped to interview up-and-coming Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, 36, for their defensive coordinator vacancy, but the Patriots announced Thursday that they’re trying to keep him long term. In an unprecedented press release sent by the team, they stated that they’ve begun contract extension...
