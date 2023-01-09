NAPLES, Fla. – The FBU National Championships returned late last month to the Paradise Sports Complex down in sunny Florida. The event, which celebrates and promotes youth football through uniting all-star athletes of all backgrounds across the country, crowns champions from three different brackets: one for the 6th grade, the 7th grade and the 8th grade. It has also served as a launching point in the past for current NFL players like Trevor Lawrence, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Amon-Ra St. Brown as well as college stars like Quinn Ewers and J.T. Tuimoloau. Below, we recap who went home with some hardware as squad's from three different regions emerged victorious.

