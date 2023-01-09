ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

247Sports

Teams from Dallas, Ohio and SWFL all win FBU National Championships

NAPLES, Fla. – The FBU National Championships returned late last month to the Paradise Sports Complex down in sunny Florida. The event, which celebrates and promotes youth football through uniting all-star athletes of all backgrounds across the country, crowns champions from three different brackets: one for the 6th grade, the 7th grade and the 8th grade. It has also served as a launching point in the past for current NFL players like Trevor Lawrence, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Amon-Ra St. Brown as well as college stars like Quinn Ewers and J.T. Tuimoloau. Below, we recap who went home with some hardware as squad's from three different regions emerged victorious.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com news quiz: Ohio prohibits what app for state employees?

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Pretty much everyone uses social media. But there’s one app that state employees no longer are allowed to use, at least not on government devices. If you were paying attention to the news this week, you likely know which app it is. That means you should get at least one question correct on the cleveland.com news quiz, which has 10 questions on current events from the past week.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

FanDuel Ohio promo code: get set for weekend with $200 bonus bets

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There is a special FanDuel Ohio promo code offer for customers in the Buckeye State. This offer is superior to welcome...
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

3 companies fined during Ohio’s first week of sports betting

(THE CENTER SQUARE) – The Ohio Casino Control Commission fined five gaming companies during what was a bigger-than-expected first few days of legalized sports betting in the state. The commission notified MGM, Caesars and DraftKings it plans to take administrative action against all three for allegedly violating gaming rules...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

A potential opening for Northeast Ohio in Statehouse leadership changes: editorial

It might seem counterintuitive that the surprise choice of a conservative downstate Republican to lead the Ohio House could open the door for more Greater Cleveland voices to be heard when Statehouse priorities are set. After all, new House Speaker Jason Stephens hails from deepest Appalachia, Lawrence County -- one of Ohio’s poorest counties, and its most southerly.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot at $1.35 billion; Thursday’s Ohio Lottery results

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The jackpot stands at $1.35 billion for the Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, Mega Millions drawing, the second-largest prize in the lottery’s history. The Mega Millions record is a $1.537 billion jackpot won in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018. The most recent Mega Millions win was on Oct. 14, a $502 million prize shared by winning tickets in California and Florida.
OHIO STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Ohio

They used to say, "The fastest way to become a millionaire is to become a billionaire and then buy a sports team." That's not the case anymore. During the pandemic-impacted 2020 season, the average National Football team value increased 14%, to $3.48 billion, the largest gain in five years. With lucrative recent media deals, unwavering brand loyalty, and the opportunity to be a local hero, owning a sports team is a brilliant investment.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
police1.com

Ohio sheriff: Fitness standards keeping cadets from taking final exam

LONDON, Ohio — Cadets in Ohio are having their dreams of becoming an officer denied due to unfair fitness standards, according to one sheriff. Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey raised concerns about the current academy rules that prohibit cadets in the state’s police academy from taking the final written exam if they fail a fitness test, Local 12 News reported.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds

AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost seeks immediate action on Dollar General lawsuit after receiving dozens of complaints about deceptive pricing

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says his office has received more than 100 consumer complaints against Dollar General Corp., including several from Cleveland and elsewhere in Northeast Ohio, since his office sued the company in November, alleging deceptive pricing at its stores. In a Wednesday court...
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Field Reports from Ohio State Wildlife Officers

OHIO – Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife Officers. While responding to a call in Marion, State Wildlife Officer Chad Grote, assigned to Marion County, noticed a dead white-tailed deer in a backyard. Officer Grote contacted the homeowner, and it was found that the individual harvested the deer but failed to complete a game check. The deer was seized as evidence and Officer Grote issued a summons for failing to game check the deer by noon the following day. The individual was found guilty in Marion Municipal Court and paid $138 in fines and court costs.
OHIO STATE
