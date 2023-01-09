Read full article on original website
DraftKings Ohio promo: score $200 bonus bets leading into huge weekend
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. First-time bettors who lock in our DraftKings Ohio promo here can secure $200 in bonus bets after wagering just $5+ on...
Making moonshine at home? In Ohio? How the state might lead a movement: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A proposed bill seeks to allow Ohioans to produce as much as 200 gallons of homemade moonshine a year without a government permit. We’re talking about the long overdue legalization of homemade liquor on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily...
DraftKings Ohio promo code: $200 bonus bets for NBA Friday, NFL postseason
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Prepare for NFL Wild Card weekend with our DraftKings Ohio promo code here. First-time bettors who register today will head into...
Teams from Dallas, Ohio and SWFL all win FBU National Championships
NAPLES, Fla. – The FBU National Championships returned late last month to the Paradise Sports Complex down in sunny Florida. The event, which celebrates and promotes youth football through uniting all-star athletes of all backgrounds across the country, crowns champions from three different brackets: one for the 6th grade, the 7th grade and the 8th grade. It has also served as a launching point in the past for current NFL players like Trevor Lawrence, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Amon-Ra St. Brown as well as college stars like Quinn Ewers and J.T. Tuimoloau. Below, we recap who went home with some hardware as squad's from three different regions emerged victorious.
Cleveland.com news quiz: Ohio prohibits what app for state employees?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Pretty much everyone uses social media. But there’s one app that state employees no longer are allowed to use, at least not on government devices. If you were paying attention to the news this week, you likely know which app it is. That means you should get at least one question correct on the cleveland.com news quiz, which has 10 questions on current events from the past week.
How successful were deer hunters in Ohio this week?
Ohio's four-day deer muzzleloader season ended on Tuesday, so how successful were hunters in the state?
FanDuel Ohio promo code: get set for weekend with $200 bonus bets
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There is a special FanDuel Ohio promo code offer for customers in the Buckeye State. This offer is superior to welcome...
Caesars Ohio promo code: $1,500 first bet on Caesars for NFL wild card games
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Prospective players throughout the Buckeye State will have up to 1,500 reasons to tackle the NFL playoffs on Caesars after activating...
Mount Vernon News
3 companies fined during Ohio’s first week of sports betting
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – The Ohio Casino Control Commission fined five gaming companies during what was a bigger-than-expected first few days of legalized sports betting in the state. The commission notified MGM, Caesars and DraftKings it plans to take administrative action against all three for allegedly violating gaming rules...
Caesars Ohio promo code: NFL Playoffs arrive, score huge first bet on Caesars
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest Caesars Ohio promo code offer is raising the bar on the NFL playoffs. Bettors can start off with a...
2 winning Mega Millions tickets worth $1 million hit in Ohio: See where the big winners were sold
CLEVELAND — Check your tickets!. Although nobody hit the $1.1 billion jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, there were still some big winners in Ohio -- including two tickets worth $1 million. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each...
A potential opening for Northeast Ohio in Statehouse leadership changes: editorial
It might seem counterintuitive that the surprise choice of a conservative downstate Republican to lead the Ohio House could open the door for more Greater Cleveland voices to be heard when Statehouse priorities are set. After all, new House Speaker Jason Stephens hails from deepest Appalachia, Lawrence County -- one of Ohio’s poorest counties, and its most southerly.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot at $1.35 billion; Thursday’s Ohio Lottery results
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The jackpot stands at $1.35 billion for the Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, Mega Millions drawing, the second-largest prize in the lottery’s history. The Mega Millions record is a $1.537 billion jackpot won in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018. The most recent Mega Millions win was on Oct. 14, a $502 million prize shared by winning tickets in California and Florida.
The richest woman in Ohio
They used to say, "The fastest way to become a millionaire is to become a billionaire and then buy a sports team." That's not the case anymore. During the pandemic-impacted 2020 season, the average National Football team value increased 14%, to $3.48 billion, the largest gain in five years. With lucrative recent media deals, unwavering brand loyalty, and the opportunity to be a local hero, owning a sports team is a brilliant investment.
police1.com
Ohio sheriff: Fitness standards keeping cadets from taking final exam
LONDON, Ohio — Cadets in Ohio are having their dreams of becoming an officer denied due to unfair fitness standards, according to one sheriff. Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey raised concerns about the current academy rules that prohibit cadets in the state’s police academy from taking the final written exam if they fail a fitness test, Local 12 News reported.
3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds
AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost seeks immediate action on Dollar General lawsuit after receiving dozens of complaints about deceptive pricing
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says his office has received more than 100 consumer complaints against Dollar General Corp., including several from Cleveland and elsewhere in Northeast Ohio, since his office sued the company in November, alleging deceptive pricing at its stores. In a Wednesday court...
Cuyahoga County, other Northeast Ohio counties now yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and other Northast Ohio counties are classified yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Lorain County, which was designated red for high COVID-19 spread last week, returned to yellow this week. In addition, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga,...
Sale of Turkeyfoot Golf Links south of Akron preserves course and might mean more for Portage Lakes area
NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio – A New Franklin native is on course to make his community a place more people can enjoy after his purchase of a historic golf course in the Portage Lakes area south of Akron. Tim Adkins, a Portage Lakes businessman, recently paid $8.5 million for the...
sciotopost.com
Field Reports from Ohio State Wildlife Officers
OHIO – Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife Officers. While responding to a call in Marion, State Wildlife Officer Chad Grote, assigned to Marion County, noticed a dead white-tailed deer in a backyard. Officer Grote contacted the homeowner, and it was found that the individual harvested the deer but failed to complete a game check. The deer was seized as evidence and Officer Grote issued a summons for failing to game check the deer by noon the following day. The individual was found guilty in Marion Municipal Court and paid $138 in fines and court costs.
