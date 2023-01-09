Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Washington
The MLK Day Weekend Scene: 20+ Things to Do in DC, Maryland, Virginia
The long weekend is almost here, and it will be packed with ways to recharge, rejoice, learn and give back to the community for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. From cleaning up the environment to packing care kits for neighbors in need, we’ve listed 15+ ways to volunteer for the MLK Day of Service in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
NBC Washington
Virginia Employment Commission Faces 96K Appeals Backlog
Nearly three years since the start of the pandemic, Virginia continues working to climb out of a mountain of problems associated with its unprecedented number of unemployment insurance claims, including a massive backlog with appeals cases. But the head of the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) said the agency has made a lot of headway.
NBC Washington
MLK Day of Service: Where to Volunteer in DC, Maryland, Virginia
It’s often said that Martin Luther King Jr. Day — coming up on Monday, Jan. 16 — is a day on, not off, as people across the country honor the civil rights leader by giving back to their communities. Here are events to know about if you’re...
NBC Washington
‘Be Careful What You Buy': Hoverboard Fire in Southeast DC Displaces Mom, 4 Kids
D.C. fire officials are sounding an alarm after another hoverboard fire caused a house to go up in flames, leaving a mother and four children with nowhere to go. The fire ripped through a home near C Street Southeast just before 1 a.m. Wednesday. It's the second hoverboard-related fire that D.C.’s fire department has responded to in the past two weeks.
NBC Washington
Stoned California Seniors Headed to ERs By the Thousands, Study Says
Stoned seniors — and we're not talking high-school kids — are visiting emergency rooms for cannabis-related issues in unprecedented numbers, according to a new study by UC San Diego researchers. According to the study conducted by the University of California San Diego School of Medicine, just 366 Californians...
NBC Washington
DC Teacher Dies Hours After Encounter With Police in Los Angeles
A D.C. teacher died hours after he was shocked with a stun gun in a struggle with police officers in Los Angeles. Keenan Anderson, a cousin of Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors, taught 10th-grade English at Digital Pioneers Academy in Southeast, according to a statement from the school. He was visiting family in Los Angeles over winter break.
NBC Washington
Ezra Miller Agrees to Plea Guilty in Vermont Burglary Case
Actor Ezra Miller is expected to plea guilty to a lesser charge of trespassing in Vermont after being accused of stealing several bottles of alcohol from someone's home. Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, allegedly stole the bottles just before 5 p.m. on May 1 from a house in Stamford, police announced in August. They were later charged with unlawful trespassing, two charges for burglary into an unoccupied dwelling and petit larceny.
Comments / 0