Texas State

Updated Texas Association Basketball Coaches Association state rankings

By Rey Castillo, Corpus Christi Caller Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
 3 days ago
BOYS

CLASS 6A

1. Lake Highlands (17-3); 2. Beaumont United (19-1); 3. Arlington Martin (19-3); 4. Allen (19-6); 5. Plano (19-6); 6. Desoto (18-4); 7. Seven Lakes (22-4); 8. Cy Creek (18-5); 9. Pearland Dawson (19-4); 10. Stony Point (18-1); 11. San Marcos (25-2); 12. Buda Johnson (20-2); 13. Austin Westlake (22-3); 14. Hightower (16-6); 15. Guyer (16-6); 16. Mansfield Legacy (15-5); 17. SA Brennan (18-6); 18. Plano East (20-3); 19. Harker Heights (16-7); 20. Highland Park (16-5); 21. Cy Falls (16-5); 22. Keller Central (17-4); 23. Byron Nelson (18-4); 24. Summer Creek (18-5); 25. Tomball Memorial (21-2)

CLASS 5A

1. Dallas Kimball (16-2); 2. Killeen Ellison (21-3); 3. Mansfield Summit (21-2); 4. FB Marshall (20-3); 5. Amarillo (22-3); 6. Boerne Champion (21-1); 7. South Oak Cliff (12-5); 8. Mt Pleasant (22-0); 9. Frisco Wakeland (19-3); 10. Forney (21-2); 11. Frisco Liberty (17-5); 12. Rouse (14-8); 13. Red Oak (16-8); 14. Lancaster (12-7); 15. Colleyville Heritage (16-4); 16. Manvel (11-7); 17. FW Wyatt (6-10); 18. A&M Consolidated (15-6); 19. Lufkin (22-3); 20. SA Veterans Memorial (21-3); 21. SA Wagner (12-8); 22. Frisco Independence (15-10); 23. Frisco Memorial (13-11); 24. Barbers Hill (18-5); 25. Burleson Centennial (20-4)

CLASS 4A

1. Dallas Carter (18-2); 2. Faith Family (17-2); 3. Silsbee (13-11); 4. Hou Furr (11-2); 5. Hou Washington (13-7); 6. Boerne (17-5); 7. Canyon (16-2); 8. Dallas Pinkston (12-9); 9. Iowa Colony (20-2); 10. Anna (11-7); 11. Sulphur Springs (18-6); 12. Stafford (17-7); 13. Bullard (18-4); 14. Pleasanton (20-5); 15. Somerset (14-9); 16. Hamshire Fannett (19-5); 17. Center (17-3); 18. Chapel Hill (10-6); 19. Hardin Jefferson (19-5); 20. Hereford (16-2); 21. Canyon Randall (14-9); 22. Jacksonville (12-6); 23. Estacado (12-14); 24. Waxahachie Life (22-4); 25. Seminole (15-7)

CLASS 3A

1. Dallas Madison (11-13); 2. Hitchcock (13-7); 3. Shallowater (14-2); 4. Lorena (17-5); 5. Peaster (16-6); 6. Brock (15-8); 7. Ponder (18-5); 8. MP Chapel Hill (24-2); 9. City View (15-5); 10. Mexia (18-5); 11. Lytle (18-6); 12. Central Heights (13-10); 13. Orangefield (18-5); 14. London (14-8); 15. Holliday (17-2); 16. East Chambers (21-3); 17. Childress (12-6); 18. Poth (6-2); 19. Diboll (8-7); 20. Franklin (6-2); 21. Tornillo (19-1); 22. Abernathy (13-5); 23. Randolph (11-5); 24. Jefferson (15-4); 25. Mineola (14-6)

CLASS 2A

1. Lipan (21-1); 2. LaPoynor (17-7); 3. Timpson (9-2); 4. Flatonia (21-2); 5. Floydada (21-4); 6. Reagan County (15-9); 7. Martins Mill (17-4); 8. Douglass (19-3); 9. North Hopkins (16-6); 10. Big Sandy (15-6); 11. Farwell (15-4); 12. New Home (15-7); 13. Clarendon (7-6); 14. Olton (14-4); 15. New Deal (13-6); 16. Beckville (19-5); 17. Port Aransas (16-8); 18. Grapeland (16-7); 19. Tolar (18-5); 20. Gruver (14-9); 21. Thorndale (15-5); 22. Vega (11-5); 23. Stockdale (8-9); 24. Sam Rayburn (16-4); 25. Skidmore Tynan (18-3)

CLASS A

1. Graford (20-3); 2. Jayton (21-1); 3. McMullen County (22-2); 4. Irion County (13-1); 5. Perrin Whitt (15-4); 6. Nazareth (11-6); 7. Texline (19-4); 8. Lorenzo (14-8); 9. Garden City (21-3); 10. Midway (16-5); 11. Dodd City (16-7); 12. Brookeland (16-4); 13. Martinsville (17-4); 14. Slidell (11-12); 15. Abbott (6-0); 16. Waelder (18-7); 17. Huckabay (16-5); 18. Fayetteville (14-7); 19. San Perlita (6-15); 20. Gordon (15-6); 21. Whitharral (10-4); 22. Grady (14-6); 23. Neches (13-8); 24. Munday (15-3); 25. Eula (11-8)

GIRLS

Class 6A

1. SA Clark (19-3); 2. Summer Creek (23-2); 3. Austin High (21-3); 4. Coppell (25-2); 5. Pearland (22-3); 6. Desoto (14-4); 7. SA Brennan (20-4); 8. South Grand Prairie (16-6); 9. Denton Braswell (19-4); 10. SA Harlan (19-3); 11. Ft. Bend Austin (23-1); 12. Katy (22-1); 13. Lewisville Hebron (20-4); 14. Flower Mound (20-3); 15. Allen (20-5); 16. Lake Ridge (20-7); 17. Ft. Bend Hightower (22-3); 18. Houston Westfield (13-3); 19. Southlake Carroll (19-3); 20. Beaumont Westbrook (20-3); 21. Steele (16-10); 22. United South (20-5); 23. Deer Park (20-3); 24. Cypress Ranch (19-3); 25. Mansfield Legacy (18-6)

CLASS 5A

1. Lubbock Monterey (20-3); 2. Mansfield Timberview (24-3); 3. Amarillo High (24-3); 4. Wagner (15-4); 5. Lubbock Cooper (18-5); 6. Argyle (21-3); 7. Pflugerville (20-5); 8. Hendrickson (21-5); 9. Fulshear (19-5); 10. Buda Hays (25-3); 11. FW Brewer (19-3); 12. Barbers Hill (21-5); 13. Mount Pleasant (24-0); 14. CC Flour Bluff (23-3); 15. Frisco Memorial (17-9); 16. Midlothian Heritage (21-6); 17. McKinney North (18-6); 18. Manvel (19-7); 19. Boerne Champion (20-5); 20. Liberty Hill (22-5); 21. Montgomery (17-7); 22. Frisco Liberty (13-8); 23. Edinburg Vela (18-4); 24. El Paso Chapin (18-5); 25. Lubbock Coronado (18-9)

CLASS 4A

1. Glen Rose (27-1); 2. Fredericksburg (24-2); 3. Boerne (22-1); 4. Waco La Vega (21-5); 5. Canyon (17-3)6. Levelland (21-3); 7. Hardin Jefferson (18-5); 8. Stephenville (24-2); 9. Sunnyvale (21-5); 10. Beeville Jones (19-4); 11. Geronimo Navarro (23-5); 12. Sanger (19-5); 13. Seminole (19-7); 14. Bishop (23-4); 15. Silsbee (20-3); 16. North Lamar (18-6); 17. Canton (22-4); 18. Godley (19-6); 19. Madisonville (22-3); 20. Royal- Brookshire (15-6); 21. Navasota (24-4); 22. Bay City (21-1); 23. Brownsboro (16-5); 24. Dallas Pinkston (14-10); 25. Canyon Randall (13-6)

CLASS 3A

1. Fairfield (22-2); 2. Tuscola Jim Ned (22-1); 3. Holliday (19-3); 4. Mexia (23-2); 5. Pottsboro (21-3); 6. Peaster (18-5); 7. Boling (17-3); 8. Lorena (21-4); 9. Wall (18-3); 10. Brock (21-5); 11. Mt. Pleasant Chapel Hill (22-4); 12. Gunter (19-7); 13. Nacogdoches Central Heights (10-6); 14. Winnsboro (18-8); 15. Rio Hondo (16-3); 16. Edgewood (18-7); 17.; Columbus (17-4); 18. Merkel (18-5); 19. Wichita Falls City View (17-7); 20. Tidehaven (18-6); 21. Hallettsville (16-7); 22. Hondo (20-5); 23. Cotulla (15-4); 24. Lyford (16-8); 25. Mt. Vernon (10-8)

CLASS 2A

1. Nocona (24-0); 2. New Home (19-4); 3. Lipan (20-3); 4. Chireno (22-2); 5. Tenaha (22-2); 6. Skidmore Tynan (26-2); 7. Ropes (18-3); 8. Martins Mill (12-5); 9. Evadale (20-4); 10. Panhandle (16-7); 11. LaPoynor (20-3); 12. Farwell (20-4); 13. Gruver (15-5); 14. Windthorst (18-2); 15. Quanah (14-5); 16. Dallardsville Big Sandy (20-4); 17. Seymour (17-3); 18. Goldthwaite (11-1); 19. Cisco (13-5); 20. Roscoe (19-4); 21. Muenster (16-6); 22. Premont (17-6); 23. Sundown (15-6); 24. Woden (17-6); 25. Falls City (20-6)

CLASS A

1. Huckabay (25-2); 2. Neches (19-2); 3. Slidell (19-3); 4. Saltillo (27-3); 5. Cross Plains (20-3); 6. Dodd City (18-4); 7. Gorman (23-2); 8. Veribest (19-4); 9. Sands (17-5); 10. Jayton (20-3); 11. Nazareth (14-8); 12. Gordon (18-5); 13. Hermleigh (13-5); 14. Whiteface (18-4); 15. Roscoe Highland (20-4); 16. Borden County (17-4); 17.; Brookeland (16-5); 18. Iredell (11-1); 19. Turkey Valley (15-7); 20. Moulton (19-7); 21. Lamesa Klondike (12-2); 22. Aquilla (17-4); 23. Bloomburg (20-6); 24. Westbrook (15-7); 25. Rocksprings (17-9)

