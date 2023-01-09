ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How a registry could help renters in Shelby County — and what the odds are of getting one

By Katherine Burgess, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago
Both the Shelby County Commission and the Memphis City Council are asking the state legislature to allow local authorities to create a rental registry — and a bill proposed by a local lawmaker last week would allow for just that.

“A few years ago, I became aware of just a lot of people living in rental housing or rental apartments who were having a lot of problems with their landlords,” said Rep. Dwayne Thompson, D-Cordova. “The thing is a lot of them are out of state investors who by their lease are supposed to take care of their tenants as far as any maintenance problems, security problems, other basic things that are part of the lease. But there was no way to get hold of these people, they had no local agents, leasing agents to handle problems like this.”

Currently, state law only allows Nashville-Davidson County to have a rental registry, which requires each landlord of one or more dwelling units to register information with the local government including the landlord or agent’s name, telephone number and physical address.

The agency or department of the government can collect a fee of $10 per year (one registration can cover all properties owned by a single landlord). A $50 fine is required per week for landlords who do not register or fail to send notification of change of ownership to the department or agency.

A resolution passed by Shelby County Commissioners on Monday asks the state legislature to allow that law to extend to Shelby County.

Commissioner Britney Thornton, while supporting the idea of a rental registry, asked that the county plan ahead for how one would impact people locally.

“There are going to be a lot of local people and the pressure that is going to come from increasing the quality of our rentals is going to go back on people who have affordable housing needs," Thornton said.

In a report submitted to the commission, Javier Bailey, chief administrative officer of the assessor’s office, wrote that most major cities around the country have a rental registry, some only registering multi-family units and some registering both single-family and multi-family units.

Rental registration allows for the reduction of code violations and blight, Bailey wrote, since owners can be easily identified and contacted. It also can allow for code enforcement personnel to periodically inspect the properties, rather than only using a complaint-based system.

“Rental registration … empowers residents with the knowledge they often need to make informed decisions prior to leasing a rental unit,” Bailey wrote.

Bailey’s report also cited a 2013 publication by the Entrepreneurship and Community Development Clinic at the University of Texas School of Law which indicated that in the city of Memphis, only 20% of major code infractions in rentals were reported.

The report said that investors see Shelby County as an “easy win,” with depletion of the housing stock and high rents. That allows these investors to charge market rents for properties in disrepair.

Creating a rental registry has long been a desire for officials in the city of Memphis. Two years ago, officials thought they were close, but were blocked when the state legislature passed a bill prohibiting local governing bodies from enacting regulations that conflicted with state law regarding landlords and tenants. This year, the city council passed a legislative agenda including a request that municipalities be authorized to create a rental registry.

Robert Knecht, director of public works for the City of Memphis, said he’s been working on a registry for six or seven years.

In the last decade, ownership of rental properties has changed drastically, Knecht said, with more rentals and many being treated as “big investments” by corporations that are “not exactly easy to get in touch with.”

Since 2019, 17,000 single-family homes have been purchased by local and out-of-town investors, with the vast majority of them converted into rentals, according to the Shelby County Assessor's Office.

“Having a lot of blighted properties owned by these entities, it may be very difficult to get a resolution,” Knecht said. “The main purpose of having a registration program is having a point of contact that you know of and can work with quickly to get a property in compliance.”

Both Knecht and Thompson are optimistic about Thompson’s bill being passed during this legislative session.

Thompson said he’s heard no opposition so far and is seeking support from people in both parties for the bill. Locally, both Republicans and Democrats have supported the idea of a registry.

“Hopefully it will make life a little bit easier for people in Shelby County,” Thompson said.

Katherine Burgess covers county government and religion. She can be reached at katherine.burgess@commercialappeal.com or followed on Twitter @kathsburgess.

Comments / 2

Areatha johnson
3d ago

Memphis need a cap on rent , rent should not be able to go up hundreds of dollars. Raise in rent until it put people out on the street . Is why we have so many homeless people

Reply
3
