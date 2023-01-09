Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Related
Physicians explain incredibly rare event that ‘likely caused’ Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest
TWO cardiology experts have put forward their theory for what "likely caused" Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest. The Buffalo Bills safety, 24, collapsed during Monday night's game against Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin lost consciousness on the field and was rushed to hospital after being worked on by medics. It was later...
Doctors explain what triggered Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and received life-saving CPR right on the field during Monday Night Football.It was a sight most of us will likely never forget.There is very limited official information, but doctors have a pretty good idea of what caused this cardiac arrest based on what happened on the field."This is more than a one-in-a-million possibility," Dr. William Gray, of Main Line Health, said. "It's that rare."Gray said it appears to be a freak accident that caused Hamlin to suffer a cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest."It appears to be...
KAKE TV
High school student collapses, dies after suffering medical emergency during flag football
LAS VEGAS (AP/KAKE) — A high school student-athlete died Thursday after suffering a medical emergency and collapsing during a varsity flag football game at her school, authorities said Friday. The Clark County coroner identified the girl as Ashari Hughes, 16, and reported that the cause of death was a...
TODAY.com
High school senior dies of cardiac arrest after being found unresponsive in bathroom after gym class
A family is grieving the loss of a high school senior after he suffered cardiac arrest and was found unresponsive in the school bathroom, they say. Jordan Brister, 18, died Sunday, Jan. 8, after suffering a cardiac arrest on Jan. 3 during the school day at Amplus Academy in Las Vegas, according to a statement by the school shared by NBC affiliate KSNV. He was found unresponsive in the school bathroom after attending gym class, his family told KSNV.
msn.com
Young student at school where first grader shot his teacher in the class with a gun comforted others
A young pupil who is a student at the school in Virginia where a six-year-old boy shot his teacher in the chest with a gun, has spoken of the moment he heard gunfire which sent his class into hiding. Mark Garcia Jr., who is eight and in second grade, said...
Texas child found dead in washing machine was visited by CPS investigators twice before his death: report
A new report shows that a 7-year-old found dead in a washing machine suffered a traumatic childhood and was not removed from his home despite multiple abuse investigations.
Teen Dies After Doctors Misdiagnose Tampon Infection
A 13-year-old girl from England died from Toxic Shock Syndrome earlier this year when doctors misdiagnosed her condition.
Is cardiac arrest the same as a heart attack?
People often use the terms cardiac arrest and heart attack interchangeably, but they are not the same.
'Come on sweetie, you're okay': Ohio police release video of troopers rescuing missing 4-year-old Michigan girl, arresting father
A 4-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Port Huron area has been reunited with her mother after police in Ohio rescued her Tuesday night. Authorities shared video of the rescue during a traffic stop.
WLWT 5
School officials: Western Brown HS student dies after suffering cardiac arrest activity
MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — Western Brown High School is mourning the loss of one of its students, who died after suffering a medical emergency Monday, school officials said. Superintendent Raegan White said Blaze Jacobs, a junior at the school, suffered cardiac arrest activity and was taken to Children's Hospital, where he later died. Details surrounding the incident were not made available.
KSAT 12
Beloved young coach at Devine Middle School passes away after collapsing in class
SAN ANTONIO – His playful, easygoing personality made him an easy pick to be a student’s favorite coach. But 35-year-old Jacob Sanchez was also an inspiration, a leader and an innovator that made him so likable to those he worked with at Devine Middle School. On Thursday, Sanchez...
WSMV
‘All glory to God’: Titans fan who went into cardiac arrest avoids brain damage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 28-year-old Titans fan who went into cardiac arrest hours after attending the Jacksonville Jaguars game on Jan. 7 does not have brain damage, according to her husband. Alexis Prue went into cardiac arrest and was put on life support in a Jacksonville hospital Monday evening....
Brown County high schooler dies from 'cardiac arrest activity'
A 17-year-old boy has died after suffering 'cardiac arrest activity,' according to Raegan White, superintendent of Western Brown Local Schools.
Damar Hamlin going home from hospital after cardiac arrest incident
Damar Hamlin is headed home! The Bills announced Wednesday that the 24-year-old safety, who suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during a game against the Bengals last Monday night, has been discharged from the hospital. “Damar Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, a Kaleida Health Facility in Buffalo, NY,” the Bills wrote on Twitter. “Hamlin was admitted on Monday and went through a comprehensive medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing on Tuesday.” The Bills added a statement from Jamie Nadler, MD, who is a critical care physician and the...
Girl, four, dies from sepsis following 'missed opportunities' at hospitals
Eva Hayden was rushed to Alder Hey in Liverpool after she collapsed just weeks after Christmas in January 2020. Despite best attempts by her father and paramedics to resuscitate her, she died.
Huron kindergartener dies; district provides grief support
A Huron City Schools kindergartener died over the weekend unexpectedly, according to the district.
TODAY.com
One teen is being hailed a hero for helping her classmate after he was shot
A 15-year-old girl in Memphis, Tennessee, is being hailed as a hero for her quick-thinking after a classmate was shot. On Nov. 30, students at Kirby High School had just been dismissed for the day, when shots were fired at a Sonic Drive-In restaurant located about 500 yards away. “Everyone...
WUSA
An AED was used in an attempt to restore Damar Hamlin's heartbeat. What is an AED, and how is it used?
WASHINGTON — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition following a collision and subsequent collapse during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to the team, his heartbeat was restored on the field, but he remains in the hospital as of Tuesday morning. Events like these...
Fox 19
‘West Clermont Snapchat threat’ sends extra deputies to school Thursday: sheriff
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Extra deputies are at West Clermont Middle School and the surrounding area Thursday after an 11-year-old who lives in Michigan made a possible threat on social media, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. The county’s 911 center received a complaint around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday...
Dysarthria can be the 'first' symptom of a stroke which can appear a week before the attack
Many people die from strokes because the brain cannot survive without a constant supply of oxygenated blood. Therefore, it is very crucial to treat medical emergencies as soon as possible. Fortunately, some people can get warning signs in the days leading up to a stroke.
Comments / 0