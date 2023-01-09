ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

CBS Philly

Doctors explain what triggered Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and received life-saving CPR right on the field during Monday Night Football.It was a sight most of us will likely never forget.There is very limited official information, but doctors have a pretty good idea of what caused this cardiac arrest based on what happened on the field."This is more than a one-in-a-million possibility," Dr. William Gray, of Main Line Health, said. "It's that rare."Gray said it appears to be a freak accident that caused Hamlin to suffer a cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest."It appears to be...
TODAY.com

High school senior dies of cardiac arrest after being found unresponsive in bathroom after gym class

A family is grieving the loss of a high school senior after he suffered cardiac arrest and was found unresponsive in the school bathroom, they say. Jordan Brister, 18, died Sunday, Jan. 8, after suffering a cardiac arrest on Jan. 3 during the school day at Amplus Academy in Las Vegas, according to a statement by the school shared by NBC affiliate KSNV. He was found unresponsive in the school bathroom after attending gym class, his family told KSNV.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WLWT 5

School officials: Western Brown HS student dies after suffering cardiac arrest activity

MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — Western Brown High School is mourning the loss of one of its students, who died after suffering a medical emergency Monday, school officials said. Superintendent Raegan White said Blaze Jacobs, a junior at the school, suffered cardiac arrest activity and was taken to Children's Hospital, where he later died. Details surrounding the incident were not made available.
MOUNT ORAB, OH
New York Post

Damar Hamlin going home from hospital after cardiac arrest incident

Damar Hamlin is headed home! The Bills announced Wednesday that the 24-year-old safety, who suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during a game against the Bengals last Monday night, has been discharged from the hospital. “Damar Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, a Kaleida Health Facility in Buffalo, NY,” the Bills wrote on Twitter. “Hamlin was admitted on Monday and went through a comprehensive medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing on Tuesday.” The Bills added a statement from Jamie Nadler, MD, who is a critical care physician and the...
BUFFALO, NY

