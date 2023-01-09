ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS Chicago

Smash and grab thieves burglarize Dunkin store on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Dunkin Donuts store on the Northwest Side is cleaning Thursday morning after burglars broke in overnight.The burglars used a cinder block to smash the glass on the front door and get inside the Dunkin shop, located in the 7200 block of West Devon Avenue.The suspects jumped over the counter and emptied out the cash drawer.They also carried out the safe from the back room.The crime spree left the store covered in broken glass.We've reached out to Chicago police for more information about the burglars and what was taken from the store.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Front window smashed at West Loop Nail Salon

CHICAGO - The front window of a business in West Town was smashed sometime between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, police say. West Loop Nail Salon located in the 200 block of North Halsted Street was vandalized between 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and 4:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to police. It is...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Armed robbers target people unloading their cars in Brainerd

CHICAGO - There have been four armed robberies within a few blocks of each other in Chicago's Brainerd neighborhood in the past two weeks. Police say two offenders approach the victims who are either on foot or unloading their cars and they demand their property at gunpoint. The incidents happened...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Trapped Worker Pulled From Debris After Bronzeville Building Collapses Thursday

A worker was transported in grave condition to a nearby hospital Thursday after being trapped under piles of debris following a building collapse in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood, Chicago fire officials said. According to tweet around 11:15 a.m. from Chicago fire officials, a "still and box building" had collapsed in the...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Lincoln Park

Chicago — Two armed men robbed a US Postal Service mail carrier of his master keys as he worked in Lincoln Park on Wednesday morning, according to a Chicago police report. Officially, CPD issued a media statement that said a 35-year-old man was “standing outside when two offenders approached him and demanded property while displaying a firearm” in the 2500 block of North Ashland around 11:30 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

The Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings of 2023 in Chicago

Chicago isn’t exactly back at square one as inflation and labor have snarled recovery efforts four years into the pandemic. For those who were imagining sunnier skies and a return to pre-pandemic life, the previous year may have felt like a step back as new challenges emerged along with pressing worries about the economy.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunmen demand man's wallet in the Loop: police

CHICAGO - A man was robbed of his wallet at gunpoint Wednesday morning in Chicago's Loop. Police say a 27-year-old man was walking in the 400 block of South Clark Street around 5:44 a.m. when offenders with a handgun demanded his wallet. The victim handed it over and the offenders...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Teens charged in recent Chicago carjackings, robberies as disturbing trend continues

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Teenagers have been arrested and charged in everything from armed robbery to armed carjacking - with a number of charges announced this week.CBS 2's Tara Molina took a closer look Tuesday at the crimes - and what is being done to keep the youngest accused offenders in Chicago from getting charged again.Some of the arrests were connected to a recent carjacking spree, which hit River North, the Gold Coast, and West Town. Authorities said three teenagers were behind it, and they were all facing felony charges Tuesday.Police said four victims were targeted by the same crew of...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Men get 6 years for stealing ATM during South Loop burglary spree

Chicago — Two men have been sentenced to six years in prison for burglarizing three South Loop businesses and stealing one of the shops’ ATMs in March 2021. Tyshawn Jones, 24, and Kenneth Maxey, 27, each pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary. Judge Lauren Edidin sentenced them to six years on each count, to be served concurrently.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago bookstore stacked with orders after refund request

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A bookstore in Wicker Park credits a viral tweet for a surge in business as online orders are pouring in at Volumes Bookcafe.But as CBS2's Noel Brennan shows us, it started with a customer asking for an unexpected refund.The business of owning a bookstore is not the most page-turning material. But Rebecca George has a good story."David versus Goliath kind of a thing."That tale is keeping shelves stocked at Volumes Bookcafe in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood."Bookstore people are fiercely loyal and will jump into fisticuffs, I think for any bookstore."Like any good book, this story has a...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Lane Tech Evacuated Due to Presence of Mercury Found in Bathroom

Lane Tech College Prep in Chicago's North Center community area was evacuated on Thursday due to the presence of mercury in a bathroom, school officials said. According to a statement from the school, a "small quantity" of mercury was discovered in a bathroom late Thursday afternoon, leading to the immediate closure of the school and a response from a hazardous materials team.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Several cars stolen, damaged in Englewood area in recent weeks

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents in and around the Englewood neighborhood about several car thefts since last month.In each of about eight incidents, the victims parked their car and discovered it missing or damaged the same or following day.1200 Block of West 74th Street on December 09-10, 2022, between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 8:50 a.m. 1200 Block of West 73rd Place on December 8-10, 2022 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 11:16 a.m. 6900 Block of South Bishop Street on December 7, 2022 between the hours of 11:45 a.m. and 12:02 p.m. 1300 Block...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

