CHICAGO (CBS) -- Teenagers have been arrested and charged in everything from armed robbery to armed carjacking - with a number of charges announced this week.CBS 2's Tara Molina took a closer look Tuesday at the crimes - and what is being done to keep the youngest accused offenders in Chicago from getting charged again.Some of the arrests were connected to a recent carjacking spree, which hit River North, the Gold Coast, and West Town. Authorities said three teenagers were behind it, and they were all facing felony charges Tuesday.Police said four victims were targeted by the same crew of...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO