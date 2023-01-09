ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Nonprofits work to help foster children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s foster care system is facing backlash after a scathing report showing major holes in how foster children are treated across the state. Tennessee ranks worst in the entire country for foster care instability, and it’s been that way for years. As lawmakers call...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Antioch townhouse destroyed by fire

Former Vanderbilt basketball player Luke Kornet, son of WSMV4 anchor Tracy Kornet, appeared on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt Kid's Edition. Southeast Nashville residents got a chance to voice their concerns and hear from both TVA and NES following the rolling blackouts and extended power outages that took place last month.
NASHVILLE, TN
dicksonpost.com

Nashville State has new, temporary Dickson home

Nashville State Community College has a new home in Dickson for at least the next three years, while it works to find a long-term solution for a permanent campus location. Nashville State’s Dickson campus is located at 208 West Walnut Street, the recently vacated senior citizens center in downtown Dickson. After an agreement with the City of Dickson was approved, the College made an investment to modify the building for a more collegiate environment with student support, study and lounge spaces, along with classrooms.
DICKSON, TN
WKRN

'Portland CARES' closed for another six weeks

A Portland nonprofit forced to close because of damage from freezing temperatures a few weeks ago is still closed.
PORTLAND, TN
WSMV

Nashville Fire update on townhouse fire

Luke Kornet appears on 'NBC Nightly News Kid's Edition'. Former Vanderbilt basketball player Luke Kornet, son of WSMV4 anchor Tracy Kornet, appeared on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt Kid's Edition. Southeast Nashville residents got a chance to voice their concerns and hear from both TVA and NES following the rolling blackouts and extended power outages that took place last month.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Person jumps from second story to escape Antioch fire

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - A townhouse was left heavily damaged after catching fire early Friday morning in Antioch. Nashville Fire crews were called to the Lenox Creekside townhomes off Nolensville Pike around 2:30 a.m. and found smoke coming from one of the townhomes. One person was transported to the hospital after jumping from the second story to escape the fire. Others also received treatment for smoke inhalation.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Dollar General to offer mobile clinics in Middle Tennessee

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dollar General has announced three of its stores in Middle Tennessee now offer mobile health clinics to provide customers with basic health care. Its services, provided by DocGo On-Demand, are available Sundays and Monday at the Dollar General on Highway 48 in Clarksville; on Wednesdays and...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Bedford Co. spearheads training program to combat EMT shortage

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A recently launched program in Bedford County to combat EMT shortages is returning on its investment with the county now able to funnel certified EMTs to other parts of the state. Bedford County EMS Director Ted Cox said the program to train EMTs began in 2020...
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Man dies after Madison shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Madison on Wednesday evening. MNPD said someone in a light-colored sedan fired multiple rounds at a red Pontiac GTO on East Old Hickory Blvd. Officers arrives to find 48-year-old Timothy Fetter ouside of the Pontiac with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to Skyline Medical Center where he later died.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Deadly crash on I-840 in Williamson County

Luke Kornet appears on 'NBC Nightly News Kid's Edition'. Former Vanderbilt basketball player Luke Kornet, son of WSMV4 anchor Tracy Kornet, appeared on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt Kid's Edition. Southeast Nashville residents got a chance to voice their concerns and hear from both TVA and NES following the rolling blackouts and extended power outages that took place last month.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Tribune

TSU Remembers Trailblazing Educator, Historian, Author Dr. Bobby L. Lovett

NASHVILLE,TN (TSU News Service) — Dr. Bobby L. Lovett, award-winning author, historian, and Professor Emeritus of Afro-American history at Tennessee State University, is being remembered as a trailblazing educator, civil rights advocate, and a pillar in the Tennessee historical community. “Dr. Bobby Lovett made a lasting impression on his...
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Names Brittney Urso as its Hospital Administrator for Westlawn Neighborhood Hospital

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to announce Brittney Urso as Hospital Administrator for the new Westlawn Neighborhood Hospital that will serve Murfreesboro’s Blackman community. Brittney's proven track record in healthcare includes her most recent role as Interdisciplinary Director of the Clinical Decision and Medical/Surgical Units at Ascension Saint...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County Chamber Announces Distinguished Award Recipients

(Rutherford County, Tenn.) – The Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce has named Terry Haynes as the 2022 Business Legend of the Year, Chris Jones as the 2022 Business Person of the Year and Terry Schneider as recipient of the Leadership Rutherford 2022 Pinnacle Award. These three honorees will be recognized at the Chamber’s annual Business at its Best celebration on Tuesday, February 7, at Embassy Suites Murfreesboro Hotel & Conference Center.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Metro court dates postponed for funeral

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Davidson County General Sessions judges have postponed all court sessions, including jail dockets, scheduled for Wednesday. The District Attorney’s Office in Nashville told WSMV4 court sessions were postponed so court officers and judges can attend Judge Gale B. Robinson’s wife’s funeral. “Our office...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

NES plans phone alerts during extreme weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Electric Service (NES) promised to make communication a priority for the next extreme weather event, even pledging to notify residents through their phones. Thousands of Nashville residents were subject to rolling power blackouts over Christmas weekend. A big group of them showed up at...
NASHVILLE, TN

