WSMV
Nonprofits work to help foster children
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s foster care system is facing backlash after a scathing report showing major holes in how foster children are treated across the state. Tennessee ranks worst in the entire country for foster care instability, and it’s been that way for years. As lawmakers call...
WSMV
Antioch townhouse destroyed by fire
wgnsradio.com
New Westlawn Hospital in Blackman Area is Scheduled to Open to Patients This March
A brand-new neighborhood hospital will soon open in the Blackman area of Murfreesboro. The hospital will be the very first of its kind to open in Tennessee, and it’s located in the area of Veterans Parkway and I-840... Gordon Ferguson, President & CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital,...
WSMV
Nashville residents voice concerns as NES, TVA discuss December power outages
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Southeast Nashville residents got a chance to voice their concerns and hear from both TVA and NES following the rolling blackouts and extended power outages that took place around the Christmas holiday. The power outages affected thousands, but the Antioch and Cane Ridge communities were hit...
dicksonpost.com
Nashville State has new, temporary Dickson home
Nashville State Community College has a new home in Dickson for at least the next three years, while it works to find a long-term solution for a permanent campus location. Nashville State’s Dickson campus is located at 208 West Walnut Street, the recently vacated senior citizens center in downtown Dickson. After an agreement with the City of Dickson was approved, the College made an investment to modify the building for a more collegiate environment with student support, study and lounge spaces, along with classrooms.
WKRN
'Portland CARES' closed for another six weeks
A Portland nonprofit forced to close because of damage from freezing temperatures a few weeks ago is still closed.
WSMV
Middle Tennessee woman frustrated by slow judicial process after revealing photos taken of her
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee woman said not enough is being done to protect women in the state after revealing photos were taken of her without her knowledge. She said other women should never go through something like this. Kate McClinton said she found out about the photos...
WSMV
Construction company begins work to fix crane foundation issues after WSMV4 pressed for action
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some good news for those who live and work near a construction crane downtown. On Thursday the construction company began preparing totake down the crane so they can fix the foundation issues. WSMV4 has been pressing Yates Construction Company for answer for weeks after people who...
WSMV
Nashville Fire update on townhouse fire
WSMV
Person jumps from second story to escape Antioch fire
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - A townhouse was left heavily damaged after catching fire early Friday morning in Antioch. Nashville Fire crews were called to the Lenox Creekside townhomes off Nolensville Pike around 2:30 a.m. and found smoke coming from one of the townhomes. One person was transported to the hospital after jumping from the second story to escape the fire. Others also received treatment for smoke inhalation.
2 Tennessee Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes two cities right here in Tennessee.
WSMV
Dollar General to offer mobile clinics in Middle Tennessee
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dollar General has announced three of its stores in Middle Tennessee now offer mobile health clinics to provide customers with basic health care. Its services, provided by DocGo On-Demand, are available Sundays and Monday at the Dollar General on Highway 48 in Clarksville; on Wednesdays and...
WSMV
Bedford Co. spearheads training program to combat EMT shortage
SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A recently launched program in Bedford County to combat EMT shortages is returning on its investment with the county now able to funnel certified EMTs to other parts of the state. Bedford County EMS Director Ted Cox said the program to train EMTs began in 2020...
WSMV
Man dies after Madison shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Madison on Wednesday evening. MNPD said someone in a light-colored sedan fired multiple rounds at a red Pontiac GTO on East Old Hickory Blvd. Officers arrives to find 48-year-old Timothy Fetter ouside of the Pontiac with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to Skyline Medical Center where he later died.
WSMV
Deadly crash on I-840 in Williamson County
Tennessee Tribune
TSU Remembers Trailblazing Educator, Historian, Author Dr. Bobby L. Lovett
NASHVILLE,TN (TSU News Service) — Dr. Bobby L. Lovett, award-winning author, historian, and Professor Emeritus of Afro-American history at Tennessee State University, is being remembered as a trailblazing educator, civil rights advocate, and a pillar in the Tennessee historical community. “Dr. Bobby Lovett made a lasting impression on his...
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Names Brittney Urso as its Hospital Administrator for Westlawn Neighborhood Hospital
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to announce Brittney Urso as Hospital Administrator for the new Westlawn Neighborhood Hospital that will serve Murfreesboro’s Blackman community. Brittney's proven track record in healthcare includes her most recent role as Interdisciplinary Director of the Clinical Decision and Medical/Surgical Units at Ascension Saint...
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Chamber Announces Distinguished Award Recipients
(Rutherford County, Tenn.) – The Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce has named Terry Haynes as the 2022 Business Legend of the Year, Chris Jones as the 2022 Business Person of the Year and Terry Schneider as recipient of the Leadership Rutherford 2022 Pinnacle Award. These three honorees will be recognized at the Chamber’s annual Business at its Best celebration on Tuesday, February 7, at Embassy Suites Murfreesboro Hotel & Conference Center.
WSMV
Metro court dates postponed for funeral
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Davidson County General Sessions judges have postponed all court sessions, including jail dockets, scheduled for Wednesday. The District Attorney’s Office in Nashville told WSMV4 court sessions were postponed so court officers and judges can attend Judge Gale B. Robinson’s wife’s funeral. “Our office...
WSMV
NES plans phone alerts during extreme weather
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Electric Service (NES) promised to make communication a priority for the next extreme weather event, even pledging to notify residents through their phones. Thousands of Nashville residents were subject to rolling power blackouts over Christmas weekend. A big group of them showed up at...
