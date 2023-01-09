Nick Viall Predicts ‘Bachelor’ Lead Zach Shallcross’ Will Have ‘an Emotional Journey’ Amid Season 27

Lots of tears and even more feelings of love! Bachelor lead Zach Shallcross has "an emotional journey" ahead, Nick Viall tells Life & Style exclusively ahead of the ABC show's 27th season premiere.

"I haven’t had the chance to meet him in person, but I hear he’s a great guy," the "Viall Files" podcast host, 42, shares with Life & Style at the ESPN and CFP’s Allstate Party at the Playoff Event on Saturday, January 7. "I know they recently released the women and I’ll probably review it on my podcast, but I’m sure it’ll be entertaining and fun."

As a former Bachelor lead himself — Nick completed his own journey for love during the show's 21st season — the Wisconsin native is "excited" for Zach, 26, and hopes he "falls in love" on the show.

"Zach seems like a pretty earnest fellow. I think Bachelor world is good for some people and for some people it’s not a fit," Nick explains. "I don’t know him, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s a good environment for him. I think he’s genuine and I think it’ll work out well for him."

When it comes to advice from one Bachelor Nation lead to the next, Nick says, "Keep your family close and prioritize the things that really matter."

Zach made his debut competing for Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia 's heart during season 19 of The Bachelorette . While he was eliminated after hometown dates, the California native stole America's hearts enough to make him the next Bachelor.

“There’s no words. I’m just taking this in right now,” Zach shared in September 2022 after being announced as the new lead. “I’m really nervous but this is once in a lifetime. I’ll be ready.”

Nick isn't the only Bachelor Nation alum who has predicted what's to come in the upcoming season. Kaitlyn Bristowe also weighed in on the casting choice telling Life & Style exclusively in October 2022 she doesn't think viewers “got to see enough of Zach to make us root for him.” However, she has "heard really good things about him" from friends in the franchise.

"After hearing Rachel talk about him, and Sean Lowe went and did a little filming with him, and Sean said he was incredible and so funny and charming ,” the “Off the Vine” podcast host, 37, shared. “I was like, ‘Oh, OK.’ So maybe we just didn’t see that. Of course, I’ll be watching and always rooting for the franchise to evolve and hoping to see more of that this season as well.”

Zach's season of The Bachelor is set to premiere on ABC on Monday, January 23, at 8 p.m. ET.

Reporting by Lou Marshall