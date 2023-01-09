A Super Bowl champion head coach could be a free agent soon. According to ESPN, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay may not be back with the team in 2023 as his future is in limbo. It is believed that McVay will take some time to determine whether he will return for the 2023 season. In the last year, McVay has won a Super Bowl, asked to work in television, got married, watched his wife's home country of Ukraine get invited, deal with the loss of his grandfather and go through a 2022 season where the Rams went 5-12.

