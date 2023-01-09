Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Major League Baseball Star DiesOnlyHomersScottsdale, AZ
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overheadRoger MarshArizona State
Once Popular Seafood Restaurant Now ClosedGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Man in critical condition after shooting in Tempe: Police searching for cluesEdy ZooTempe, AZ
California Restaurant Chain Opens New Location in TownGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
Related
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
CBS Sports
Stephen Curry heats up too late, and the Warriors might want to flip the switch soon
Everything was set up for the Golden State Warriors to roll on Tuesday night. Those are the games to watch out for. With the Suns missing 80 percent of their starting lineup and Stephen Curry making his return to the lineup after 11 games out, the host Warriors were outplayed pretty much from start to finish in a 125-113 defeat that wasn't even as close as that score would indicate for most of the night.
CBS Sports
NBA Star Power Index: LeBron James doesn't say anything by accident; can Kyrie Irving carry Nets without KD?
Welcome back to NBA Star Power Index: A weekly gauge of the players getting the most buzz around the league. Inclusion on this list isn't necessarily a good thing -- it simply means you're capturing the NBA world's attention. This is also not a ranking. The players listed are in no particular order. This column will run every week throughout the regular season.
Report: Hawks to name Kyle Korver assistant GM
The Atlanta Hawks are close to making 17-year NBA veteran Kyle Korver their assistant general manager, ESPN reported Friday. Korver,
CBS Sports
LeBron James on who else could challenge for NBA's scoring record: Kevin Durant 'first one who comes to mind'
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is just a few hundred points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Once James hits that milestone (likely before the 2023 All-Star Game), the conversation will quickly turn to which players in the league might have a chance to one day get close to, or even surpass James' point production. When it comes to that topic, James has a few guesses of his own.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
CBS Sports
Brigham Young vs. Gonzaga: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
The Brigham Young Cougars haven't won a game against the #8 Gonzaga Bulldogs since Feb. 22 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. BYU and the Bulldogs will face off in a West Coast battle at 9:30 p.m. ET at Marriott Center. The Cougars are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable to return
Murray exited Wednesday's contest against the Suns with a left ankle sprain and is questionable to return. Murray managed to score 16 points and dish out six assists across 25 minutes before leaving the hardwood. With the Nuggets up by a wide margin, Murray shouldn't be needed for the rest of the contest even if he is healthy enough to return. Bones Hyland will likely pick up a couple more minutes Wednesday if Murray stays sidelined.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Won't play Tuesday
Ayton (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton played 30 minutes during Sunday's loss to Cleveland and notched his third straight double-double during the matchup, but it appears he sustained an ankle injury during the contest as well. He'll sit out Tuesday with the issue, but his status for the second half of the Suns' back-to-back Wednesday in Denver remains unclear, though he can presumably be considered, at best, questionable. In Ayton's absence, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Dario Saric are candidates for increased playing time.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Joe Ingles: Won't play Thursday
Ingles is out for Thursday's game versus the Heat due to left knee injury management. Ingles is likely sitting out Thursday's back-to-back for rest. Pat Connaughton, Jordan Nwora and MarJon Beauchamp are candidates to see extended minutes in his absence. Ingles should be good to go for Saturday's rematch with the Heat.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Pulls down 18 rebounds
Adams accumulated 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 135-129 victory over San Antonio. Adams and Jaren Jackson combined for 30 rebounds, but Adams was the driving force on the glass for a Memphis team that had to grind out a tight win over a combative Spurs team. With a career-worst 33 percent mark from the free-throw line on 2.9 attempts per game, Adams has been toxic in that particular area, but he retains higher value in points formats or in category leagues in which managers are punting free-throw percentage. His 11.5 rebounds per game are the best mark of his career by a full rebound and a half.
CBS Sports
Pacers' Myles Turner: Late scratch Wednesday
Turner will not play in Wednesday's matchup with the Knicks due to back spasms. Turner was slated to play and was listed in the starting lineup but will not suit up Wednesday due to back spasms. James Johnson will take his place in the starting five while Isaiah Jackson and Goga Bitadze are candidates to see more action with Aaron Nesmith (illness) and Oshae Brissett (hamstring) both sidelined. Turner's next chance to play will come Friday against Atlanta.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Looks good in season debut
Rubio (knee) closed Thursday's 119-113 win over the Trail Blazers with nine points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 10 minutes. Making his first appearance of the season after recovering from a torn ACL, Rubio was available on a restricted workload. Despite missing more than 12 months, he looked relatively locked in during his time on the court, connecting on a pair of corner threes while running the offense in true Rubio style. The Cavaliers are going to ease him back slowly given the depth they have at guard, and it's unlikely he becomes anything more than a streaming option for assists in category leagues so long as both Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell are healthy.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Returns to practice
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Middleton (knee) practiced Tuesday, including significant 5-on-5 work, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. Middleton is still out for Wednesday's game versus the Hawks due to right knee soreness. However, his return to practice is a good sign that he will be available soon. While Middleton's next chance to suit up is Thursday's matchup with Miami, there is no set timetable for him to retake the court.
CBS Sports
Trae Young has never been the elite shooter his reputation suggests, and the numbers continue to show that
In January of 2021, I wrote a story with the following headline: "Trae Young's ill-advised 3-pointer tells larger tale: An average shooter who thinks he's Steph Curry." I got skewered for it. Told I know nothing about basketball. Next thing I know I'm defending my words on an Atlanta radio show as though they were based on something other than indisputable facts.
CBS Sports
Lakers make two mistakes defending Luka Doncic to close regulation, and Darvin Ham admits to one of them
With 11.8 seconds to play in regulation on Thursday, the Lakers had a three-point lead against the Mavericks, who had possession on a side out. Darvin Ham had a decision to make. How was he going to instruct his team to defend Luka Doncic? Would he even choose to defend at all, or just foul immediately? He had a full timeout to consider his options.
CBS Sports
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: Disappointing rookie campaign
Davis-Price finishes his rookie season with 34 rushing attempts for 99 yards and no touchdowns or receptions across six active games. Davis-Price had an opportunity to earn significant playing time following starter Elijah Mitchell's Week 1 injury, but he wound up falling behind undrafted rookie Jordan Mason and practice-squad veteran Tevin Coleman on the depth chart at multiple points throughout the year. The third-round pick didn't show enough as a pure runner in limited opportunities, and he didn't profile as a pass-catcher out of college. Davis-Price will have to fight for his spot on the active roster with San Francisco in 2023 after a lackluster start to his career.
CBS Sports
Watch Butler vs. Villanova: TV channel, live stream info, start time
After two games on the road, the Butler Bulldogs are heading back home. The Bulldogs and the Villanova Wildcats will face off in a Big East battle at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Butler lost both of their matches to Villanova last season on scores of 42-82 and 59-78, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.
CBS Sports
49ers' Javon Kinlaw: Still dealing with injury
Kinlaw (knee) was listed as a limited participant on the 49ers' injury report Tuesday. Kinlaw was activated from injured reserve Dec. 23 and played in each of the final three games of the regular season, though he's still routinely appeared on the injury report with this lingering knee injury. The 25-year-old did play 42 percent of San Francisco's defensive snaps Week 18, marking his most significant playing time since returning from IR. With fellow defensive tackle Arik Armstead (foot/ankle) also dealing with persistent injuries, it will be worth monitoring the status of these two heading into Saturday's wild-card matchup versus Seattle.
CBS Sports
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Another limited showing
McCaffrey (knee) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday. McCaffrey has been dealing with a sore knee since a Week 12 win against the Saints, but a mild ankle sprain also affected his practice reps last week. While he's ditched the latter health concern this week, the knee issue has forced two straight capped sessions to begin prep for Saturday's wild-card matchup with the Seahawks. McCaffrey has ditched a designation ahead of each of the previous six contests, something that he'll aim to do upon the release of Thursday's injury report. During the aforementioned six-game stretch, he's been firing on all cylinders, racking up 767 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns on 128 touches.
Comments / 0