Rubio (knee) closed Thursday's 119-113 win over the Trail Blazers with nine points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 10 minutes. Making his first appearance of the season after recovering from a torn ACL, Rubio was available on a restricted workload. Despite missing more than 12 months, he looked relatively locked in during his time on the court, connecting on a pair of corner threes while running the offense in true Rubio style. The Cavaliers are going to ease him back slowly given the depth they have at guard, and it's unlikely he becomes anything more than a streaming option for assists in category leagues so long as both Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell are healthy.

11 HOURS AGO