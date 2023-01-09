ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Reynolds expands registered apprenticeship grants for health care careers

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds announced a new $15 million round of funding going toward growing registered apprenticeship (RA) programs in health care as part of her Condition of the State address on Jan. 10. The expanded Health Careers Registered Apprenticeship Program will support even more programs...
IOWA STATE
American Red Cross Iowa Region looking for local heroes

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Do you know someone who deserves recognition for being a local hero in Siouxland?. The Northwest Iowa/Northeast Nebraska Chapter of the American Red Cross is taking nominations for its Heroes of the Heartland awards. According to the Red Cross, a 'Hero of the Heartland' is...
IOWA STATE
Resolution aims to get names of Nebraskans on Vietnam Memorial

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska lawmakers are urging those at the federal level to honor three brothers lost in a training exercise during the Vietnam War. The resolution passed in the Nebraska Legislature Wednesday says Nebraskans Gary, Gregory and Kelly Sage should be listed on the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C.
NEBRASKA STATE
Iowa Dept. of Education approves IHSAA Football classification changes

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Education has approved an amendment that would change football classification based on economic status. The amendment was passed by the Iowa High School Athletic Association in December. The new classification will be determined by a formula accounting for the percentage of...
IOWA STATE
Nebraska leaders react to Pillen's senate appointment

LINCOLN, Neb. — On Thursday, Gov. Jim Pillen announced that former Governor Pete Ricketts will be filling the vacancy for the U.S. Senate. Senator Deb Fischer released the following statement:. Congratulations to Pete, Susanne, and their whole family. We all know that Pete loves Nebraska, and that he is...
NEBRASKA STATE
Proposed bill could change how Nebraskans vote

LINCOLN, Neb. — A bill to structure Voter ID in Nebraska was introduced this week in the legislature. The bill as it stands Wednesday could cancel fees to acquire IDs and could largely eliminate voting by mail. An exception could be made for those who show they can’t make...
NEBRASKA STATE
Gov. Reynolds changes 'school choice' proposal. Here's what is in the new bill

DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds gave her 6th Condition of the State Address Tuesday night in the Iowa House Chamber. We either want to give every child a chance to succeed, or we don’t. So tonight, I’m announcing a comprehensive education reform package that will focus on improving education for all children," Gov. Kim Reynolds said.
IOWA STATE

