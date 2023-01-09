Read full article on original website
Gov. Reynolds expands registered apprenticeship grants for health care careers
DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds announced a new $15 million round of funding going toward growing registered apprenticeship (RA) programs in health care as part of her Condition of the State address on Jan. 10. The expanded Health Careers Registered Apprenticeship Program will support even more programs...
American Red Cross Iowa Region looking for local heroes
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Do you know someone who deserves recognition for being a local hero in Siouxland?. The Northwest Iowa/Northeast Nebraska Chapter of the American Red Cross is taking nominations for its Heroes of the Heartland awards. According to the Red Cross, a 'Hero of the Heartland' is...
Resolution aims to get names of Nebraskans on Vietnam Memorial
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska lawmakers are urging those at the federal level to honor three brothers lost in a training exercise during the Vietnam War. The resolution passed in the Nebraska Legislature Wednesday says Nebraskans Gary, Gregory and Kelly Sage should be listed on the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Iowa GOP introduces bill requiring teachers to out trans students before offering support
A new bill introduced in the Iowa House on Wednesday seeks to bar educators from supporting transgender students, and require teachers to "out" students to their parents. HF 9 would prohibit educators and school staff from supporting transgender students without parental notification. Another measure introduced Wednesday, HF 8, would prohibit...
Iowa Dept. of Education approves IHSAA Football classification changes
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Education has approved an amendment that would change football classification based on economic status. The amendment was passed by the Iowa High School Athletic Association in December. The new classification will be determined by a formula accounting for the percentage of...
Iowa Attorney General files lawsuit against C6-Zero, owner after explosion in Marengo
DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird filed suit on behalf of the State of Iowa against C6-Zero and its owner following the explosion in Marengo. The lawsuit is against the company and Howard Brand seeking immediate compliance with an emergency order of the...
Noem touts "American Dream" in State of the State address to lawmakers
PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem gave the first "state of the state" speech of her second term to lawmakers as they began their 2023 session in Pierre on Tuesday. Her speech focused on three main themes: Building the American Dream, Promoting Stronger Families, and Securing South...
Nebraska leaders react to Pillen's senate appointment
LINCOLN, Neb. — On Thursday, Gov. Jim Pillen announced that former Governor Pete Ricketts will be filling the vacancy for the U.S. Senate. Senator Deb Fischer released the following statement:. Congratulations to Pete, Susanne, and their whole family. We all know that Pete loves Nebraska, and that he is...
Iowans voice their opinions as 'school choice' bill passes out of Senate subcommittee
DES MOINES, Iowa — Thursday, the Students First Act, also known as Governor Reynolds' "school choice" bill passed out of the Senate subcommittee. The room was packed with Iowans for and against the proposal, and that doesn't even include the number of people who joined online. Each person was...
Iowa House and Senate move the governor's 'school choice' bill to subcommittees
DES MOINES, Iowa — The first thing on Iowa GOP lawmakers' agenda this year is an already controversial school voucher plan. The bill, now named the "students first act," is now headed to subcommittees in both chambers. It's a major priority for Iowa House and Senate Republicans, which is...
Proposed bill could change how Nebraskans vote
LINCOLN, Neb. — A bill to structure Voter ID in Nebraska was introduced this week in the legislature. The bill as it stands Wednesday could cancel fees to acquire IDs and could largely eliminate voting by mail. An exception could be made for those who show they can’t make...
Gov. Reynolds changes 'school choice' proposal. Here's what is in the new bill
DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds gave her 6th Condition of the State Address Tuesday night in the Iowa House Chamber. We either want to give every child a chance to succeed, or we don’t. So tonight, I’m announcing a comprehensive education reform package that will focus on improving education for all children," Gov. Kim Reynolds said.
