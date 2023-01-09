ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junk-filled listing shocks the internet: ‘It’s like buying a personal nightmare’

By Mary K. Jacob
 3 days ago

A trashed home that seems to border on a hoarder’s den — moreover, one that comes with those actual tenants in place — is being sold as an “exciting investment opportunity.”

Made up of two bedrooms in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria — a town in England — the property is asking only $85,000. The listing on Bettermove tries to sell it by noting that the new owner could pay the mortgage through rent payments.

But the resident tenants appear to have damaged each room with endless piles of junk.

Shocking images reveal the renters have stacked up garbage in what are described as “spacious rooms.”

For instance, the entire living room floor is covered in loads of rubbish, which includes household items, several bags, bedding and containers that all pour into the dining room.

Meanwhile, the bedrooms have drawers and boxes reaching up to the ceiling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MSDsQ_0k8sCnPp00
The kitchen, or what can be seen of it.
Kennedy News/Bettermove/Rightmove
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41TwzD_0k8sCnPp00
The bathroom.
Kennedy News/Bettermove/Rightmove
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O0BcW_0k8sCnPp00
The dining area also comes with an obvious pile of trash inside.
Kennedy News/Bettermove/Rightmove
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3woUwp_0k8sCnPp00
A living room has a mountain of clutter.
Kennedy News/Bettermove/Rightmove

In the kitchen is an entirely different level of mess, with tons of bottles and food laying out, dirt seen on the walls — and no real place to cook.

Needless to say, the house’s photos made their rounds online and viewers were stunned that this was even a real listing, questioning the real estate agent’s description that this was a “good investment opportunity.”

Many mocked how the listing makes no reference to the ransacked rooms, instead claiming the deal is “not to be missed.”

“So they’re expecting someone to buy it with those tenants still in there. It’s like buying a personal nightmare,” one person commented.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09LcZg_0k8sCnPp00
One of two bedrooms.
Kennedy News/Bettermove/Rightmove
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CiSpH_0k8sCnPp00
A second bedroom.
Kennedy News/Bettermove/Rightmove
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18x3GV_0k8sCnPp00
The outside of the home.
Kennedy News/Bettermove/Rightmove
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YigOs_0k8sCnPp00
The floor plan.
Kennedy News/Bettermove/Rightmove

“I like the way the description makes not even an oblique mention of the state of it,” another quipped.

“There could be any number of nasty surprises hiding behind that stuff!” a third person said.

One user disagreed and said: “If they pay on time regularly, it’s unlikely they will move out in a hurry so it could be a fairly consistent rental income.”

A Bettermove employee clarified to Kennedy News: “We sell properties to investors so they can be quite run down and need a lot doing to them, so it’s not an unusual thing. It’d suit investors that are looking to expand their portfolio.”

They confirmed an unnamed rental management company is responsible for the tenants.

Comments / 16

Scheherazade
3d ago

Look past the garbage. Is the kitchen intact? What do the bathrooms look like? I encouraged my daughter to buy a house like this. The price was greatly reduced. It was easy! We had dumpsters dropped off and we formed a small army running everything out to the dumpster. It took 2 weeks. Once the place is empty, you evaluate, clean, paint, repair and replace. This is possible.

Reply
11
Lu Ann Mock
3d ago

tidy up, don't be lazy, under all that garbage you will find alot of work, things that aren't intact, a money pit

Reply
4
