Hogan removes red tape, clears way for criminal investigations into schools
Baltimore (WBFF) — With just days left in office, Governor Larry Hogan is taking measures to create more accountability in public education. The governor is removing red tape that made it difficult to prosecute school systems for potential crimes. As a Republican governor in a heavily Democratic state, Governor...
2 Baltimore drug trafficking organizations shutdown, 34 people indicted in across 3 states
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two Baltimore-based fentanyl drug trafficking organizations were shut down leading to the indictment of 34 people from Maryland, Virginia, and West West Virginia, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office on Wednesday. Authorities say that large amounts of fentanyl were sent to West Virginia and caused...
Maryland Juvenile law is leading to lawlessness says Harford County Sheriff
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Juvenile Justice Reform Act, known previously as House Bill 459, does not allow anyone under 13 to be charged with certain crimes. As juvenile crime has plagued Baltimore City, it is also happening in Harford County. Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler says in January alone,...
"I'm scrambling" | Maryland 529 slashes college savings after years of overpaying interest
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After months of waiting to regain access to their accounts, Maryland families say thousands of dollars have vanished from their state college funds. "I was shocked and angry," said Howard Griboff. "I felt ill. I feel I still feel sick," said Heather Boley. Howard and Heather...
Governor-elect Wes Moore announces new cabinet appointments
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor-elect Wes Moore announced the new cabinet appointments Thursday, setting the stage for the Moore Administration to have the most diverse cabinet in the history of Maryland. "I promised in my campaign we would create an Administration that looks like the State of Maryland, and today...
43 people arrested in multi-state drug trafficking ring, authorities say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Authorities said nearly three dozen people are facing almost 200 charges after a drug bust investigators call, “Las Señoritas.”. The crackdown focused on several counties in South Carolina and Georgia. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrests Thursday. He directed a...
'We have come a long way together': Maryland Gov. Hogan says farewell speech
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — Outgoing Maryland Governor Larry Hogan gave a farewell address on Tuesday afternoon to residents after serving eight years as the state's leader. Hogan tweeted Tuesday hours before his speech, "We have a come a long way together over the Iast eight years, changing Maryland for the better. I look forward to having one final opportunity to express how grateful I am for the privilege to serve as governor, and share some thoughts about the direction of our state and country."
Baltimore activist says Maryland law could lead preteens to commit more crimes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — House Bill 459 was passed in June of 2022. It's known as the Juvenile Justice Reform Act. The bill states that a child under the age of 13 may not be charged with a crime. Last week a 12-year-old brought a loaded gun to MacAuthur Middle...
State lawmakers debating how to regulate recreational marijuana
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — State lawmakers are meeting in Annapolis on Wednesday for the first legislative session of 2023 and recreational marijuana will no doubt be a big focus. Maryland voters already did their part by approving recreational marijuana use for those 21 and older. Brian Vicente, Founding Partner of...
Robert Hur has long history of prosecuting public corruption cases
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Robert Hur, who most recently served as the U.S. Attorney in Maryland, is preparing for his new role as Special Counsel for the Justice Department. He will be investigating classified documents discovered at the Delaware home of President Joe Biden. In a statement issued after his...
Maryland's 2023 General Assembly begins. Lawmakers eye slew of priorities
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Lawmakers are back in Annapolis as the 2023 General Assembly session kicks off with Democrats holding a stronger majority overs state government and policy making than they did in the last eight years. Governor-elect Wes Moore will soon work with Democrat leadership in both the...
Landslide causes 12-foot drop under highway in Oregon
PORT ORFORD, Ore. (KMTR) — A landslide closed a section of a highway Monday morning in Oregon, dropping up to 12 feet in certain spots. The Oregon Department of Transportation said it was part of an already-active landslide. About 200 yards of a segment beneath Highway 101, about 12 miles south of Port Orford, dropped several feet and continued to slowly slide throughout the day.
Moore-Miller Inaugural Committee Announce Inaugural Entertainment
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Moore-Miller Inauguration Committee and the incoming First Lady Dawn Moore and Second Gentleman Dave Miller, Honorary Chair and Co-Chair of The People's Ball: Celebrating the Inauguration of Wes Moore & Aruna Miller, are thrilled announced the full lineup of performers for upcoming Inaugural events, Thursday.
Five $10,000-winning tickets sold from Tuesday night Mega Millions drawing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Tuesday night Mega Millions drawing had a strikeout for a jackpot winner, but there were five $10,000-winning tickets sold in Maryland. The Maryland Lottery said the following retailers sold the $10,000-winning tickets:. Harris Teeter #376 in Baltimore City (1801 Whetstone Way in Baltimore) State Line...
Next weather-maker to impact Thursday and Friday commutes in Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Marylanders are preparing for rain ahead of the next weather system. Thursday will remain dry through the early afternoon with temperatures rising to the upper 40s and low 50s. Rain will begin in the late afternoon, and it could impact the evening commute. There is the...
What you need to know about the inauguration of Governor-elect Wes Moore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor-elect Wes Moore is set to officially step into his new role in one week. The Swearing In Ceremony of Governor-Elect Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor-Elect Aruna Miller is scheduled for Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at the State Capitol in Annapolis. The ceremony...
1 killed after being struck by light rail in Timonium Tuesday afternoon
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a light rail train, according to a spokesperson from the Maryland Department of Transportation. The transportation department says that around 5:30 p.m. a southbound light rail train struck a person north of the Timonium Business Park stop. The...
