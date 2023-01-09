ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — Outgoing Maryland Governor Larry Hogan gave a farewell address on Tuesday afternoon to residents after serving eight years as the state's leader. Hogan tweeted Tuesday hours before his speech, "We have a come a long way together over the Iast eight years, changing Maryland for the better. I look forward to having one final opportunity to express how grateful I am for the privilege to serve as governor, and share some thoughts about the direction of our state and country."

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO