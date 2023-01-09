Read full article on original website
School district spends over a third of pandemic relief funding on 'staff bonuses'
RALEIGH, N.C. (TND) — After the COVID-19 pandemic began, Congress started doling out billions in relief funding to K-12 school districts across the country, and at least one major North Carolina school system spent over a third of that funding on “staff bonuses.”. Wake County Public School System,...
Canine flu: NC veterinarian seeing highest number of cases since 2015
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Canine flu cases continue to rise across the Carolinas. According to one local veterinarian, case numbers haven’t been this high since 2015. Nationwide, veterinarians are reporting a lingering uptick in canine flu cases. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, about 80% of dogs exposed to the canine flu virus, contract it.
Discussions underway to remove food sales tax in Utah, governor says
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Gov. Spencer Cox said he wants to see Utah’s sales tax on food eliminated, and he believes there’s some momentum around it as the new legislative session gets underway. “I’ll be really honest with you,” he told KUTV in a one-on-one interview...
43 people arrested in multi-state drug trafficking ring, authorities say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Authorities said nearly three dozen people are facing almost 200 charges after a drug bust investigators call, “Las Señoritas.”. The crackdown focused on several counties in South Carolina and Georgia. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrests Thursday. He directed a...
Six Texas medical schools sued over alleged discriminatory admissions
LUBBOCK, Texas (TND) — The America First Legal Foundation (AFLF) filed a class action lawsuit Tuesday against six Texas medical schools for alleged sexual and racial discrimination against applicants, which the legal foundation says is a violation of federal civil rights law and the U.S. Constitution. AFLF says in...
Former Florence Co. USPS employee among 3 charged in COVID-19 relief fraud ring
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Three former U.S. Postal Service employees, two of which are from South Carolina, are charged for their alleged roles in a fraud scheme related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), according to a release from the State Dept. of Justice.
NC Aquariums caring for hundreds of cold-stunned sea turtles
KURE BEACH, New Hanover County — Sudden temperature drops during the holidays resulted in a cold-stunning event and delivery of nearly 250 sea turtles spread among the three North Carolina Aquariums. The N.C. Aquariums at Fort Fisher, Pine Knoll Shores, and on Roanoke Island also home to the renowned...
At least 17 deaths reported as heavy rain, dangerous floods continue to slam California
WASHINGTON (TND) — The state of California struggled to cope with another day of heavy rain and flooding Tuesday. According to Gov. Gavin Newsom, the atmospheric river pounding the state has already killed at least 17 people and authorities are issuing more evacuation orders to prevent any more loss of life. In total, more than 34,000 people have been told to leave their homes and get to higher ground.
Weather system could bring severe thunderstorms to WNC
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The storm system dumping heavy rain and snow on the West Coast and the Intermountain West will begin to impact western North Carolina and Upstate South Carolina on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. A strong cold front will move through the region Thursday evening. Ahead of...
Severe storms move out, wintry weather possible for some overnight
WLOS — (7:45 p.m. Update) - Severe storms have moved out of Western North Carolina and the Upstate. Although some heavy rain and thunder is possible into the evening, the threat for severe storms has ended. Rain will likely change over to snow in the highest elevations late Thursday...
