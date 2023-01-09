ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

CBS Austin

Central Texas first responders facing ongoing staffing challenges

AUSTIN, Texas — Three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the virus is still having negative impacts on staffing shortages. Essential workers like police officers and healthcare workers continue to feel the pinch. CBS Austin spoke to the Texas Nurses Association and Austin Police Department. Both are working to fill...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Texas House approves new session rules, rejects anti-LGBTQ+ amendments

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas House of Representatives is a big step closer to getting down to business after formalizing its House rules. But those rules won't include a handful of anti-LGBTQ+ proposals suggested by some of their most conservative House members. Many Republicans want the Texas House to...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Three dozen bills targeting LGBTQ+ community filed in Texas

SAN ANTONIO - It is the first day of a new legislative session up in Austin, and Texas lawmakers are making their priorities clear. Nearly three dozen bills have been filed relating to issues surrounding the state's LGBTQIA+ population, which is the second largest in the country. Two of the...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Stakeholders divided in how to spend Texas' record $32.7 billion surplus

AUSTIN, Texas — Following the Texas Comptroller's announcement of an unprecedented $32.7 billion in budget surplus, advocates are already laying early claims on how to spend it. Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts Glenn Hegar made the announcement of a record $188.2 billion in revenue on Monday, warning lawmakers not...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Landslide causes 12-foot drop under highway in Oregon

PORT ORFORD, Ore. (KMTR) — A landslide closed a section of a highway Monday morning in Oregon, dropping up to 12 feet in certain spots. The Oregon Department of Transportation said it was part of an already-active landslide. About 200 yards of a segment beneath Highway 101, about 12 miles south of Port Orford, dropped several feet and continued to slowly slide throughout the day.
PORT ORFORD, OR
CBS Austin

Florida man botches burglary by accidentally shooting himself in the leg

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WPEC) — A man was caught in the act when deputies said he accidentally shot himself in the leg during an attempted robbery, alerting the homeowner. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said on the morning of Jan. 4, a woman living in the Florida Panhandle called deputies to report a man outside of her house saying he'd been shot.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL

