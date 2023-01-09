Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Central Texas first responders facing ongoing staffing challenges
AUSTIN, Texas — Three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the virus is still having negative impacts on staffing shortages. Essential workers like police officers and healthcare workers continue to feel the pinch. CBS Austin spoke to the Texas Nurses Association and Austin Police Department. Both are working to fill...
CBS Austin
Texas House approves new session rules, rejects anti-LGBTQ+ amendments
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas House of Representatives is a big step closer to getting down to business after formalizing its House rules. But those rules won't include a handful of anti-LGBTQ+ proposals suggested by some of their most conservative House members. Many Republicans want the Texas House to...
CBS Austin
Three dozen bills targeting LGBTQ+ community filed in Texas
SAN ANTONIO - It is the first day of a new legislative session up in Austin, and Texas lawmakers are making their priorities clear. Nearly three dozen bills have been filed relating to issues surrounding the state's LGBTQIA+ population, which is the second largest in the country. Two of the...
CBS Austin
COVID-19 upended Texas schools' finances. Now they're calling for a new funding system.
"COVID-19 upended Texas schools’ finances. Now they’re calling for a new funding system." was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. During a triumphant 2019...
CBS Austin
K-12 advocates eye big state budget surplus as AISD recapture estimated at $845.9M
AUSTIN, Texas — The state budget is bill number one in the Texas Legislature, and this session, lawmakers have a big surplus. That means lots of hands out for more money, including k-through-12 education. The Education Week Research Center gives Texas a D+ in school finance. “A D+ you...
CBS Austin
Florida man, 72, leads deputies on 20-mile chase while armed with AR-style rifle
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WPEC) — A 72-year-old man led Florida sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase while armed with an AR-style rifle. The ordeal began when police in Cape Coral notified the Lee County Sheriff's Office that a chase over the Midpoint Bridge carried into Fort Myers. Investigators said...
CBS Austin
Agency that oversees Texas power grid needs more money to do its job, commission finds
"State agency that oversees Texas power grid needs more money to do its job, Sunset Commission finds" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. The Public...
CBS Austin
Stakeholders divided in how to spend Texas' record $32.7 billion surplus
AUSTIN, Texas — Following the Texas Comptroller's announcement of an unprecedented $32.7 billion in budget surplus, advocates are already laying early claims on how to spend it. Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts Glenn Hegar made the announcement of a record $188.2 billion in revenue on Monday, warning lawmakers not...
CBS Austin
Landslide causes 12-foot drop under highway in Oregon
PORT ORFORD, Ore. (KMTR) — A landslide closed a section of a highway Monday morning in Oregon, dropping up to 12 feet in certain spots. The Oregon Department of Transportation said it was part of an already-active landslide. About 200 yards of a segment beneath Highway 101, about 12 miles south of Port Orford, dropped several feet and continued to slowly slide throughout the day.
CBS Austin
Florida man botches burglary by accidentally shooting himself in the leg
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WPEC) — A man was caught in the act when deputies said he accidentally shot himself in the leg during an attempted robbery, alerting the homeowner. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said on the morning of Jan. 4, a woman living in the Florida Panhandle called deputies to report a man outside of her house saying he'd been shot.
