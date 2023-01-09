Happy new year to you and yours! The first Arts and Culture Roundup of the year kicks off with a collection of MLK Day events happening throughout the city. Whether you’re checking out museum exhibits, tuning in to documentaries, volunteering in the neighborhood, or engaging in discussions, now's your chance to integrate Martin Luther King Jr.’s messages and missions into your blueprint and set your year up for growth, change, and impact—whether that be in your community or within yourself.

