q13fox.com
Police arrest 911 caller for falsely reporting stolen car with baby inside in Snohomish County
EVERETT, Wash. - Authorities arrested someone for falsely reporting that their car was stolen while a baby was in the backseat on Thursday. At 9:50 a.m., the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) sent out an alert saying they were looking for a blue 1990 Toyota Celica with Washington license plates. The reporting party said the car was stolen near 11800 4th Ave. W., across the street from Voyager Middle School.
Women allegedly steal $5,000 from Puyallup market
Authorities are asking the public for help in finding a group of women who allegedly stole $5,000 from a Puyallup market. Police report several women, some holding children, walked into the Las Monarcas Market on River Road East and distracted the staff. “One of the women was walking around as...
KING-5
Juvenile male killed in Tacoma shooting
Police did not specify the boy's age. His death is being investigated as a homicide.
KOMO News
3 people injured in multiple shootings in south King County, suspect detained
RENTON, Wash. — Three people were injured in multiple shootings that occurred in south King County Thursday afternoon. The first shooting was reported at 1:26 p.m. in the area of 64 Rainier Avenue South in Renton. A man was found inside his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body, according to Renton police.
Seattle, Washington
Officers Arrest Rainier Beach Apartment Burglar
Seattle police arrest 5, recover 4 stolen cars in city-wide auto theft operation
Seattle police arrested five people as part of a city-wide auto theft operation that began last weekend, the department announced Wednesday. According to police, officers were doing surveillance and routine checks of vehicles around 12:30 p.m. last Saturday when they noticed that some stopped cars had no license plates, modified trip permits or returned as stolen after records checks were completed.
Seattle, Washington
Police in South Park Arrest Woman, Recover Stolen Car, Mail
q13fox.com
Semi-truck loses brakes, drives off boat ramp in Kitsap County
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - Police responded to a semi-truck that drove off a boat ramp, and ended up underwater on Thursday. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), at 8:16 a.m., deputies responded to the crash site on E. Main St. in Manchester. When they arrived, the driver had already safely escaped.
thejoltnews.com
Accused DUI driver eluded officers from three agencies, including the new sheriff
A driver accused of eluding authorities while driving under the influence is now facing two separate bails totaling $75,000 after being pursued by Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders and two other police agencies. Last week, Sanders pursued a stolen vehicle that struck a Tumwater patrol car and fled towards west...
Man facing vehicular homicide charge for fiery Bellingham collision that killed one
The man is currently incarcerated in lieu of $1 million bond, according to court records.
q13fox.com
Man robs Tacoma business owner at gunpoint, thanked her after the robbery
TACOMA, Wash. - A masked man pulled a gun out on a grandmother and robbed her while she worked at her North Tacoma convenience store on Tuesday night. The owner, Lakhena Pon, says she was working by herself. She said a customer came up to the counter with a soda, but instead of pulling out money, he pulled out a gun.
4 juveniles, including 13-year-old, arrested after chase, armed carjacking
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Guardian One captured the moments before a chase and armed carjacking ended in the arrest of four juveniles, the youngest just 13 years old. They are suspected of a car theft in Redmond and an armed carjacking in Renton. It ended with a police pursuit through...
Man Spotted Loading 'Lifeless Body' Wrapped In Blanket Into SUV
Seattle Police arrested the 35-year-old suspect but learned a shocking truth.
Woman arrested with more than 200 pieces of stolen mail in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood
Seattle, Washington
Two Injured in Shooting Near Bitter Lake Neighborhood
Seattle Police are investigating after a man was shot in his leg early this morning near Bitter Lake neighborhood. Just after 04:00 a.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of North Northgate Way and found the victim, who had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. Seattle Fire Department personnel responded to the scene to provide medical aid and later transported the man to Harborview Medical Center. Officers seized the man’s bullet-damaged vehicle as evidence.
q13fox.com
Police searching for 2 men accused of using elderly woman's stolen credit card
Bonney Lake Police are asking for your help to find 68-year-old James Edward Dodds (1st pic) and 30-year-old Davante Naicell Leach. Detectives say Dodds has been identified as the suspect who stole an elderly woman’s wallet from her shopping cart at Costco on Oct. 25, 2022. Dodds and Leach...
q13fox.com
Gold Bar Family Grocer hostage suspect surrenders; no injuries to victim
Washington hostage situation: SWAT team arrests suspect after he barricaded himself in grocery store
Local county deputies and a SWAT team resolved a hostage situation at the Gold Bar Family Grocer, in Washington state. Police said only one victim was inside.
q13fox.com
Troopers investigating deadly crash involving 3 cars in Thurston County
TENINO, Wash. - Troopers are investigating a deadly crash involving three cars Thursday afternoon in Thurston County. According to the Washington State Patrol, troopers were called around 3:00 p.m. Thursday to State Route 507 and Old Military Rd. SE in Tenino. Few details were immediately given, but law enforcement were...
Body of man found in downtown Burien Tuesday morning
On Tuesday morning, Jan. 10, 2023, just after 7:30 a.m., Burien Police / King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) received a 911 call of a male found down on the ground in the 600 block of SW 151st Street (map below). Deputies responded to the area – about a block...
