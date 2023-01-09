ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
q13fox.com

Police arrest 911 caller for falsely reporting stolen car with baby inside in Snohomish County

EVERETT, Wash. - Authorities arrested someone for falsely reporting that their car was stolen while a baby was in the backseat on Thursday. At 9:50 a.m., the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) sent out an alert saying they were looking for a blue 1990 Toyota Celica with Washington license plates. The reporting party said the car was stolen near 11800 4th Ave. W., across the street from Voyager Middle School.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Women allegedly steal $5,000 from Puyallup market

Authorities are asking the public for help in finding a group of women who allegedly stole $5,000 from a Puyallup market. Police report several women, some holding children, walked into the Las Monarcas Market on River Road East and distracted the staff. “One of the women was walking around as...
PUYALLUP, WA
KOMO News

3 people injured in multiple shootings in south King County, suspect detained

RENTON, Wash. — Three people were injured in multiple shootings that occurred in south King County Thursday afternoon. The first shooting was reported at 1:26 p.m. in the area of 64 Rainier Avenue South in Renton. A man was found inside his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body, according to Renton police.
RENTON, WA
Seattle, Washington

Officers Arrest Rainier Beach Apartment Burglar

Police arrested a burglar late Wednesday after he slithered through a window at a Rainier Beach apartment. Around 11:30 p.m., a woman called 911 and said she could hear someone rifling through items in another room in her apartment in the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South. When officers...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle police arrest 5, recover 4 stolen cars in city-wide auto theft operation

Seattle police arrested five people as part of a city-wide auto theft operation that began last weekend, the department announced Wednesday. According to police, officers were doing surveillance and routine checks of vehicles around 12:30 p.m. last Saturday when they noticed that some stopped cars had no license plates, modified trip permits or returned as stolen after records checks were completed.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police in South Park Arrest Woman, Recover Stolen Car, Mail

Police arrested a woman in a stolen vehicle Wednesday morning, after her attempts to flee from officers resulted in a scene reminiscent of Austin Powers attempting to 18-point turn a shuttle cart in a hallway. At 10:17 a.m., police in the 7700 block of Detroit Avenue Southwest spotted a parked...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Semi-truck loses brakes, drives off boat ramp in Kitsap County

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - Police responded to a semi-truck that drove off a boat ramp, and ended up underwater on Thursday. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), at 8:16 a.m., deputies responded to the crash site on E. Main St. in Manchester. When they arrived, the driver had already safely escaped.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Man robs Tacoma business owner at gunpoint, thanked her after the robbery

TACOMA, Wash. - A masked man pulled a gun out on a grandmother and robbed her while she worked at her North Tacoma convenience store on Tuesday night. The owner, Lakhena Pon, says she was working by herself. She said a customer came up to the counter with a soda, but instead of pulling out money, he pulled out a gun.
TACOMA, WA
Seattle, Washington

Two Injured in Shooting Near Bitter Lake Neighborhood

Seattle Police are investigating after a man was shot in his leg early this morning near Bitter Lake neighborhood. Just after 04:00 a.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of North Northgate Way and found the victim, who had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. Seattle Fire Department personnel responded to the scene to provide medical aid and later transported the man to Harborview Medical Center. Officers seized the man’s bullet-damaged vehicle as evidence.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Gold Bar Family Grocer hostage suspect surrenders; no injuries to victim

GOLD BAR, Wash. - A suspect who held a victim hostage inside the Gold Bar Family Grocer on Croft Avenue on Monday night has surrendered, according to Snohomish County deputies. The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office and the SWAT Team responded to the grocery store around 7:30 p.m. for reports that...
GOLD BAR, WA

