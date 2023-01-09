Read full article on original website
houmatimes.com
Two men charged with murder in separate shootings in Thibodaux
Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of Kailan Johnson (B/M, 22), of Vacherie, La for Second Degree Murder (Felony) & Carl Shelvin (B/M, 28), of Gray, La for Second Degree Murder (Felony). Late yesterday evening, (Thursday, January 12, 2023), suspects from two recent homicide investigations were taken...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish work crew witnessed woman's grisly slaying
The authorities who spent hours looking for Sara Torello began their search after members of a Jefferson Parish work crew saw the 32-year-old woman viciously stabbed in the head, neck and chest as she sat behind the wheel of a nearby car. The crew was setting up to do work...
Louisiana teen arrested for possible school threat, says it was a joke
A Gray, La. teenager has been arrested in connection with a Terrorizing complaint.
A Sheriff in Louisiana Has Been Destroying Records of Deputies’ Alleged Misconduct for Years
A lawsuit brought by the family of an autistic teen who died while in custody found the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office destroyed the disciplinary records of a deputy involved in the case.
One suspect found in garbage can; another at large after chase, crash and carjacking
Police today are looking for a man who led cops on a chase on the Westbank before a crash and carjacking yesterday. A second suspect is behind bars. JPSO Capt. Jason Rivarde says it all started when cops were alerted to a stolen car
fox8live.com
Woman died of heart attack in Lafourche jail after driver ‘bumped’ her cart on side of road, officials say
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Authorities have released more details surrounding the arrest and death of a 60-year-old woman who was jailed in Lafourche Parish. On Monday (Jan. 9), Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said Cheryl Dufrene died while in custody from what authorities said appeared to be natural causes.
lafourchegazette.com
Social media post about H.L. Bourgeois High School leads to arrest of Terrebonne teen for terrorizing
A Gray juvenile is in custody of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office after a terrorizing complaint made toward H.L. Bourgeois. Sheriff Tim Soignet said that just after 4 p.m., TPSO's Patrol Division was called too H.L. Bourgeois in reference to a social media message that surfaced. An anonymous person reported...
JPSO deputies led on chase in Terrytown, search for subjects continue
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office says the incident happened in the Terrytown area on Terry Parkway and Stumpf Blvd.
wbrz.com
Infant in critical condition after suspected overdose; mother's boyfriend arrested
HAMMOND - A 1-year-old is still in critical condition after a suspected overdose Thursday, Jan. 5. According to the St. John Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a LaPlace hospital Thursday while doctors were treating an infant for a possible overdose. The child's mother told deputies she returned to her...
2 men arrested for distribution of fentanyl laced pills, officials say
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested two men accused of distributing fentanyl laced pills. Joseph “Huey” Collins, 19, and Montana Seals, 47, was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 10., officials said. Collins is charged with distribution of schedule, possession of marijuana, possession of...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge officials say drug deal leads to shooting, leaves two injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Tuesday, Jan. 10 shooting on Wax Road left two people injured and resulted in at least one arrest, authorities say. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Caleb French, 18, was arrested in connection with the incident. Homicide detectives say French...
wbrz.com
One person arrested after alleged drug deal turned into gunfire on Wax Road
BATON ROUGE - Two people were hurt in an exchange of gunfire that resulted from a drug deal Tuesday afternoon. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Caleb French picked up three other people and drove to Wax Road near the corner of Durmast Drive shortly after 6 p.m.
WDSU
1 person dead after shooting in Thibodaux
THIBODAUX, La. — Thibodaux Police are investigating a homicide that took place Sunday night in the 800 block of Narrow Street. Detectives said that just before midnight, a man was shot and taken to the hospital, where he later died. His identity is currently being withheld. Chief Bryan Zeringue...
wgno.com
See suspects in Mandeville shoplifting spree case
MANDEVILLE, La (WGNO) — The Mandeville Police Department is trying to identify and locate four suspects who are accused in a shoplifting spree investigation. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the crimes happened on December 18 around 4:00 in...
Group of four wanted, accused of Algiers vehicle theft
The victim reported the vehicle stolen the next morning when he attempted to go to work.
houmatimes.com
School bus overturns in Lafourche, injures two adults
A school bus overturned this morning in Larose along Hwy. 308. According to State Police, it was a single vehicle bus crash on Hwy. 308 near East 19th Street. No children were on the bus when it overturned. Two adults were transported with minor injuries. It is unknown at this...
‘Just kill me, please’ – Man begs to be killed before La. trooper fatally shoots him
brproud.com
Body found near Baton Rouge fairgrounds identified
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A body found Wednesday morning near the fairgrounds was identified by officials Thursday. The body was identified by the coroner’s office as Andromeda Kirkland-Walls. Kirkland-Walls’ body was found at 9:29 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the 15600 block of Airline Highway, according to...
fox8live.com
Arrest made in Christmas party mass shooting that killed 2, wounded 4
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An arrest has been made in a Christmas party mass shooting that killed two 19-year-olds and sent three others to the hospital. Authorities took 19-year-old Elijah Williams into custody on Jan. 10, jail records indicate. The New Orleans Police Department says anonymous Crimestoppers tips assisted in the investigation.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Narcotics Distribution Involving Fentanyl, Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, and Other Drugs and Firearms
Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Narcotics Distribution Involving Fentanyl, Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, and Other Drugs and Firearms. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested for alleged illegal narcotics distribution after a search warrant was executed at his residence, where fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, and other drugs and firearms were found.
