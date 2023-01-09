ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibodaux, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

houmatimes.com

Two men charged with murder in separate shootings in Thibodaux

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of Kailan Johnson (B/M, 22), of Vacherie, La for Second Degree Murder (Felony) & Carl Shelvin (B/M, 28), of Gray, La for Second Degree Murder (Felony). Late yesterday evening, (Thursday, January 12, 2023), suspects from two recent homicide investigations were taken...
THIBODAUX, LA
WDSU

1 person dead after shooting in Thibodaux

THIBODAUX, La. — Thibodaux Police are investigating a homicide that took place Sunday night in the 800 block of Narrow Street. Detectives said that just before midnight, a man was shot and taken to the hospital, where he later died. His identity is currently being withheld. Chief Bryan Zeringue...
THIBODAUX, LA
wgno.com

See suspects in Mandeville shoplifting spree case

MANDEVILLE, La (WGNO) — The Mandeville Police Department is trying to identify and locate four suspects who are accused in a shoplifting spree investigation. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the crimes happened on December 18 around 4:00 in...
MANDEVILLE, LA
houmatimes.com

School bus overturns in Lafourche, injures two adults

A school bus overturned this morning in Larose along Hwy. 308. According to State Police, it was a single vehicle bus crash on Hwy. 308 near East 19th Street. No children were on the bus when it overturned. Two adults were transported with minor injuries. It is unknown at this...
LAROSE, LA
brproud.com

Body found near Baton Rouge fairgrounds identified

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A body found Wednesday morning near the fairgrounds was identified by officials Thursday. The body was identified by the coroner’s office as Andromeda Kirkland-Walls. Kirkland-Walls’ body was found at 9:29 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the 15600 block of Airline Highway, according to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Arrest made in Christmas party mass shooting that killed 2, wounded 4

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An arrest has been made in a Christmas party mass shooting that killed two 19-year-olds and sent three others to the hospital. Authorities took 19-year-old Elijah Williams into custody on Jan. 10, jail records indicate. The New Orleans Police Department says anonymous Crimestoppers tips assisted in the investigation.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Narcotics Distribution Involving Fentanyl, Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, and Other Drugs and Firearms

Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Narcotics Distribution Involving Fentanyl, Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, and Other Drugs and Firearms. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested for alleged illegal narcotics distribution after a search warrant was executed at his residence, where fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, and other drugs and firearms were found.
BATON ROUGE, LA

