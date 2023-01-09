ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Now

Why SoCalGas prices are skyrocketing

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bills for natural gas customers are sky rocketing here in California. It's an issue we might see more of as temperatures continue to drop across the country. In a press release on SoCalGas' website last month, they say there's no easy way to say this,...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy