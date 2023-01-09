Read full article on original website
Va. lawmaker's bill proposes pregnant women count unborn child as 2nd person in HOV lanes
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — A Virginia lawmaker has introduced a bill that would allow pregnant women to count their unborn child as a second person in the vehicle when determining occupancy in HOV lanes. Republican Delegate Nicholas J. Freitas of House District 30 proposes that the unborn child count...
Kern County Board of Supervisors vote for 50-tiny home project, to help homeless problem
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Tuesday, the Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the construction of 50 one bedroom homes to be built on East Roberts lane in Oildale. The project called supportive services village or "Tiney Oaks" is meant to help the current homeless problem in the area. Local...
Gov. Newsom budget proposal triggers reactions from both parties regarding water storage
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Governor Gavin Newsom presented the new state budget proposal Tuesday morning. However, some politicians from both sides aren’t too happy with his approach to handling the state's water supply, especially amid the recent storms. His $297 billion budget proposal includes some new investments toward...
Why SoCalGas prices are skyrocketing
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bills for natural gas customers are sky rocketing here in California. It's an issue we might see more of as temperatures continue to drop across the country. In a press release on SoCalGas' website last month, they say there's no easy way to say this,...
