WASHINGTON (TND) — The state of California struggled to cope with another day of heavy rain and flooding Tuesday. According to Gov. Gavin Newsom, the atmospheric river pounding the state has already killed at least 17 people and authorities are issuing more evacuation orders to prevent any more loss of life. In total, more than 34,000 people have been told to leave their homes and get to higher ground.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO