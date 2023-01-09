ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Governor DeSantis unveils proposal to lower prescription drug prices

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (CBS12) — While speaking at a news conference at The Villages, Governor Ron DeSantis unveiled a legislative proposal aimed at lowering the price of prescription drugs. The proposal increases registration requirements of Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs), requiring them to disclose affiliate pharmacies or companies, complaints or...
Governor DeSantis signs executive order to protect Florida's environment

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order to advance protection of Florida's environment and water quality. The governor announced the move at a news conference in Bonita Springs on Tuesday. The order includes a proposed investment of $3.5 billion over four years for Everglades restoration and protection of water resources.
Port Charlotte woman wins $1 million off Florida scratch-off game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — One Florida woman is kicking off the new year with a bang. The Florida Lottery announced Thursday that Karen Dowling, 62, of Port Charlotte, won $1 million prize from the "500X The Cash" scratch-off game. Dowling purchased her ticket at Publix on Preachland Boulevard. She...
Landslide causes 12-foot drop under highway in Oregon

PORT ORFORD, Ore. (KMTR) — A landslide closed a section of a highway Monday morning in Oregon, dropping up to 12 feet in certain spots. The Oregon Department of Transportation said it was part of an already-active landslide. About 200 yards of a segment beneath Highway 101, about 12 miles south of Port Orford, dropped several feet and continued to slowly slide throughout the day.
At least 17 deaths reported as heavy rain, dangerous floods continue to slam California

WASHINGTON (TND) — The state of California struggled to cope with another day of heavy rain and flooding Tuesday. According to Gov. Gavin Newsom, the atmospheric river pounding the state has already killed at least 17 people and authorities are issuing more evacuation orders to prevent any more loss of life. In total, more than 34,000 people have been told to leave their homes and get to higher ground.
