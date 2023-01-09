Read full article on original website
Related
WGME
As Maine releases proposed sports wagering rules, first bets still months away
AUGUSTA (WGME/AP) -- Sports gambling in Maine took one step closer to reality Wednesday as proposed rule and regulations were released, but it could still take months or even a year before the first bets are placed. The law adopted by state lawmakers went into effect in August, but the...
WGME
More than 50,000 Mainers to get check for unclaimed property
More than 50,000 Mainers will soon be getting a check from the state treasurer's office for unclaimed property. The Maine treasurer says they were able to match data from names and addresses on Governor Janet Mills' inflation relief program to people who have unclaimed property, totaling about $4 million. They...
WGME
Dr. Nirav Shah leaving Maine CDC to join U.S. CDC
AUGUSTA (WGME) – Dr. Nirav Shah is leaving his role as Director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention after being appointed to a new role at the U.S. CDC, according to Gov. Janet Mills. Dr. Shah has been appointed the Principal Deputy Director at the U.S....
WGME
75% of wells deemed safe after statewide PFAS testing
An initial round of PFAS testing across the state finds about 75-percent of wells held water safe for consumption. According to the Morning Sentinel, state officials say more than 1,600 private wells were tested last year for contamination. The test results were announced during the Maine Agricultural Trades Show in...
WGME
Ware-Butler donates $100,000 worth of vinyl siding to Habitat for Humanity
PORTLAND (WGME) – Habitat for Humanity is getting around $100,000 worth of vinyl siding to help Maine families. Ware-Butler made the donation to the Bangor location and because it's so large, the money is being shared with all affiliates across the state. One in eight families in the Maine...
WGME
A very small snail is attacking Maine's growing seaweed farms
(BDN) -- Maine researchers are on the lookout this winter for a tiny snail that could potentially cause big headaches for the state’s burgeoning kelp farms. As kelp farms continue to expand along the coast, scientists and farmers are starting to notice Lacuna vincta, a scarcely studied snail smaller than an M&M that has been biting into farmers’ profits. Researchers at the University of New England have set out to learn more about the creature in an effort to help the industry prevent future infestations.
WGME
Snow and rain on tap to end the week in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Typical January weather is in store for Maine on Wednesday with cool temperatures. Active weather arrives Thursday, starting as snow, and then changing to rain for most of the state Thursday night. Quieter weather returns for this weekend. Wednesday will be sunny and on the colder side. Highs...
WGME
Maine ice fishing derbies are being canceled because the ice isn't safe
(BDN) -- Most of Maine barely has any snow to enjoy the outdoors — and adding insult to injury is the limited amount of safe ice on many of the state’s lakes and ponds forcing the cancellation of local ice fishing derbies. So far this winter, warm temperatures...
WGME
Day of delays: FAA system outage creates travel nightmare across US, Maine
Nearly 6,000 flights were delayed in the U.S. after a nationwide FAA system outage led to a ground stop on Wednesday. The FAA says this stemmed from an outage in its Notice to Air Missions system, which is used to alert pilots and other personnel about essential flight information. It...
WGME
Mainers dream big with Mega Millions jackpot at $1.1 billion
PORTLAND (WGME) -- If you're hoping to become a billionaire overnight, a lottery ticket might be your best bet. The Mega Millions jackpot is about $1.1 billion, and the drawing is Tuesday night. According to Mega Millions, this would be the third-largest jackpot in the game's history if it's won...
WGME
Second Maine shelter takes in dogs from suspected dog fighting ring in South Carolina
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland in Westbrook says they have taken in two dogs who were rescued from a suspected dog fighting ring in South Carolina. The two dogs named Barney and Saphira were among the 275 dogs saved by the Humane Society of the...
WGME
Division changes could be coming to fall sports in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) – There could be some changes to several high school fall sports beginning next season. The MPA's classification committee is mulling over a proposal that would add a fifth class in soccer, which would be 8-person soccer for some of the smaller schools. Volleyball would add a...
Comments / 0