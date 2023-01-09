ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

More than 50,000 Mainers to get check for unclaimed property

More than 50,000 Mainers will soon be getting a check from the state treasurer's office for unclaimed property. The Maine treasurer says they were able to match data from names and addresses on Governor Janet Mills' inflation relief program to people who have unclaimed property, totaling about $4 million. They...
Dr. Nirav Shah leaving Maine CDC to join U.S. CDC

AUGUSTA (WGME) – Dr. Nirav Shah is leaving his role as Director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention after being appointed to a new role at the U.S. CDC, according to Gov. Janet Mills. Dr. Shah has been appointed the Principal Deputy Director at the U.S....
75% of wells deemed safe after statewide PFAS testing

An initial round of PFAS testing across the state finds about 75-percent of wells held water safe for consumption. According to the Morning Sentinel, state officials say more than 1,600 private wells were tested last year for contamination. The test results were announced during the Maine Agricultural Trades Show in...
A very small snail is attacking Maine's growing seaweed farms

(BDN) -- Maine researchers are on the lookout this winter for a tiny snail that could potentially cause big headaches for the state’s burgeoning kelp farms. As kelp farms continue to expand along the coast, scientists and farmers are starting to notice Lacuna vincta, a scarcely studied snail smaller than an M&M that has been biting into farmers’ profits. Researchers at the University of New England have set out to learn more about the creature in an effort to help the industry prevent future infestations.
Snow and rain on tap to end the week in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Typical January weather is in store for Maine on Wednesday with cool temperatures. Active weather arrives Thursday, starting as snow, and then changing to rain for most of the state Thursday night. Quieter weather returns for this weekend. Wednesday will be sunny and on the colder side. Highs...
Mainers dream big with Mega Millions jackpot at $1.1 billion

PORTLAND (WGME) -- If you're hoping to become a billionaire overnight, a lottery ticket might be your best bet. The Mega Millions jackpot is about $1.1 billion, and the drawing is Tuesday night. According to Mega Millions, this would be the third-largest jackpot in the game's history if it's won...
Division changes could be coming to fall sports in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) – There could be some changes to several high school fall sports beginning next season. The MPA's classification committee is mulling over a proposal that would add a fifth class in soccer, which would be 8-person soccer for some of the smaller schools. Volleyball would add a...
