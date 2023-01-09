Read full article on original website
knau.org
Flagstaff police ID man killed by train Wednesday
Flagstaff police have identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed by a train Wednesday night. They say 37-year-old Cecil Begay of Flagstaff was struck by the westbound train near the East Route 66 and Fanning Drive intersection. Authorities say medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene just before...
myradioplace.com
Coconino County Police Seek Theft Suspect
Coconino county sheriff’s deputies are attempting to locate a suspect who allegedly used stolen credit cards to make purchases at the Walmart on Huntington Drive. The credit cards were stolen during vehicle burglaries in the Snowbowl area. It is believed that the suspect is working with at least one other person. The suspects purchased Apple gift cards and other various household items.
Dramatic photos show helicopter rescue of rock climber near Sedona
SEDONA, Ariz. — Dramatic photos show the moment a rock climber was rescued from a spire near Schnebly Hill by Sedona Fire crews. The climber had to be airlifted after becoming stranded on the cliffs. The department worked with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office and the Arizona Department of...
knau.org
Stuck rock climber rescued from Sedona spire
Coconino County emergency personnel rescued a stuck rock climber from a spire in Sedona Sunday. According to the county sheriff’s office, five climbers were attempting the Queen Victoria Spire off Schnebly Hill Road when the leg of a 25-year-old woman in the group became wedged in a crack during their ascent.
Northern Arizona residents concerned over mountain lions
MUNDS PARK, Ariz. — Several animals have been attacked and killed in a Northern Arizona community, and neighbors believe a mountain lion and her two cubs are to blame. There have been several videos posted over the past few months online showing the animals walking through people's yards. While they've become the talk of the town, Martin Zeigler, who has lived in Munds Park for nearly a decade, said they are causing trouble.
AZFamily
Why there may be fewer campsites in northern Arizona this summer
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Nature lovers hoping to avoid the Valley summer heat with a camping trip to the High Country may have a challenging time finding a campsite or spot to park their RV this year. The Flagstaff Ranger District of the Coconino National Forest is considering new fire restrictions to cut down on wildfires. The proposed changes include increasing the area where year-round camping and campfires are banned near Flagstaff. People would also be forbidden from driving around the San Francisco Peaks, Walnut Canyon and Pumphouse Wash during Stage 2 fire restrictions. “In taking a hard look at everything the Flagstaff Ranger District could do to reduce risk from human-caused wildfire, we found it necessary to consider additional steps during the hotter and drier part of the year,” deputy ranger Nick Mustoe said in a statement. “Our top priority is the safety of our communities, and we’re confident that these proposed changes balance community safety with public land access.”
12news.com
Mountain lion and cubs spotted near Flagstaff
A mountain lion and its two cubs have been seen prowling the streets of Munds Park in northern Arizona. Residents say pets have been killed with no solution.
SignalsAZ
2023 Bulky Waste Collection Schedule
The City of Flagstaff Solid Waste Section has published the 2023 schedule for bulky waste collection, which is provided to all single-family households within Flagstaff city limits. Bulky waste collection will continue to be performed in five geographic sections throughout the City once every five weeks per the map and...
Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation CEO Lynette Bonar to retire
TUBA CITY, Ariz. - After eight years of leading the largest health care facility serving the Navajo, Hopi and San Juan Southern Paiute tribes in northern Arizona, Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation CEO Lynette Bonar has announced her retirement.
SignalsAZ
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Closures for Flagstaff and Sedona
With Martin Luther King Jr. Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the closures happening in Flagstaff, and Sedona. City of Flagstaff. City Hall offices at 211 W. Aspen Ave. will be closed in observance of...
