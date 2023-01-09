ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New Details on Stephanie McMahon Resigning From WWE, Backstage Reaction

A new report has some details on Stephanie McMahon’s resignation as WWE co-CEO and chairwoman. As reported earlier, WWE and Stephanie announced her resignation from her positions at the same time as Vince McMahon’s election to Executive Chairman of the Board. Fightful Select has a few new details on the situation.
411mania.com

New Report Says Stephanie McMahon, Triple H Opposed WWE Sale

A new report alleges that Stephanie McMahon and Triple H had expressed opposition to a WWE sale. As previously reported, Stephanie announced her resignation from WWE on Tuesday just as it was announced that Vince McMahon had been unanimously re-elected as Executive Chairman to the company’s Board of Directors. A new report from Axios covered the situation, and added a note from their own reporting about internal opposition to a potential sale.
411mania.com

Chris Jericho Appears on Celebrity Name That Tune

Chris Jericho was a contestant on the latest episode of Celebrity Name That Tune. PWInsider reports that Jericho appeared on the show, playing for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, and faced off with Olympic skater Adam Rippon who played for animal rescue Pups Without Borders. Jericho won the matchup by...
411mania.com

Madusa Praises Kylie Rae, Explains How You Can’t Teach Charisma

– While speaking to the Going Broadway podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Madusa discussed working with Kylie Rae and how you can’t teach charisma. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Madusa on Kylie Rae: “Oh, my God, I love Kylie Rae. She’s so talented, that girl, if I could...
411mania.com

Ricochet & Samantha Irvin Get Engaged (Pics)

Ricochet & Samantha Irvin are set to tie the knot, announcing their engagement on Tuesday. Irvin posted to Twitter with pics of the couple and her engagement ring, writing:. Both of the two are on the Smackdown roster, with Irvin being the brand’s ring announcer. On behalf of 411, our congratulations to the happy couple.
411mania.com

Updated Lineup For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has an updated lineup for Friday’s episode of Rampage following this week’s Dynamite. You can check out the full updated lineup below for the show, which airs Friday on TNT:. * AEW TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Juice Robinson. * Street Fight: Ruby Soho & Willow...
411mania.com

Tony Khan Says AEW May Have Live Events Soon, Talent Want It

In an interview with In The Zone (via Fightful), AEW CEO Tony Khan said that AEW will run live events soon and the talent wants to have them. AEW has only run one live event in the past, with ‘The House Always Wins’ on April 9, 2021. Khan...
411mania.com

Duke Hudson vs. Damon Kemp Headlines Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up

– WWE.com has announced the lineup for tomorrow’s Friday the 13th edition of NXT Level Up. The show will feature Duke Hudson vs. Damon Kemp, plus more. Here’s the full lineup and preview:. * Von Wagner (with Robert Stone) vs. Oba Femi. * Isla Dawn vs. Jakara Jackson.
411mania.com

Various News: Dolph Ziggler To Appear At The Comedy Store Tonight, Every Mickie James Last Rodeo Match, MLW Fusion Lineup

– Ryan Nemeth will have an event at the Comedy Store in LA tonight which will include an appearance from his brother Dolph Ziggler and others. – Impact Wrestling has posted a video with every ‘Last Rodeo’ match for Mickie James so far, leading up to Friday’s Hard to Kill event. James will put her career on the line against Jordynne Grace’s Knockouts Championship.
411mania.com

Latest on WWE Sale Including When It Might Happen and More

As previously reported, there’s been a huge shakeup in WWE, as Vince McMahon returned and was later made the Chairman of the Board. Three board members were replaced by McMahon, George Barrios and Michelle Wilson, while three others resigned, including Stephanie McMahon. It was stated that Vince is there to help facilitate a sale of the company. While it had been rumored that WWE was already sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, that has been denied by multiple, credible sources.
411mania.com

Adam Cole Makes TV Return On AEW Dynamite

Adam Cole is back on AEW TV, making his return on this week’s episode of Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Cole come out to the ring, his first appearance since AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door back in June. Cole cut a promo thanking the fans for their support over his...
411mania.com

Hall’s NXT Review – 1.10.23

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. It’s New Year’s Evil and this time we have the NXT Title on the line as Grayson Waller challenges Bron Breakker. Other than that, we have a twenty woman battle royal for the #1 contendership to the Women’s Title. Throw in Indus Sher vs. the Creed Brothers and we should be in for a good one. Let’s get to it.
ORLANDO, FL
411mania.com

Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, per Fightful:. * Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir def. Jonnie Robbie & Vipress. * Athena def. Zeda...

